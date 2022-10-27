New York, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Growth Opportunities in Phase Change Materials: R&D and IP Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359132/?utm_source=GNW





The energy that the phase transition generates is effective in different commercial applications that require stable temperatures and energy storage.



PCMs store and release large amounts of energy by melting and solidifying material at the phase change temperature and are more efficient than sensible heat storage.



PCMs are also latent heat storage (LHS) materials that release or absorb energy in the form of heat owing to the material structure’s internal rearrangement.



Topics This Study Covers:PCMs—overview of material types and application trendsFactors driving the adoption and development of new technologiesTechnology ecosystem—recent innovations and stakeholdersTechnology analysis—comparative assessment of technologies and their readiness level (TRL)Noteworthy companies in action Patent analysis of PCM technologies Growth opportunities in PCM technologiesThe analyst has identified key areas of technology development for PCMs, categorized into the following domains.Materials: solid-liquid, solid-solid, gas-liquid, solid-gas, biobased, and nano-enhanced PCMsEnd-use applications: automotive; telecommunications; aerospace and defense; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; electronics; building and construction; cold chain and packaging; textile; energy; and healthcarePCM manufacturers have increased their R&D investment in low-cost PCMs with high energy storage capacity.



Stringent environmental policies pertaining to carbon dioxide emissions are driving PCM manufacturers to form strategic partnerships with research universities and energy companies to adopt sustainable and energy-efficient materials.



Factors such as the need for low-cost, enhanced latent heat; improved energy storage capacity; and favorable government policies are driving the PCMs technology landscape.



Key Points Discussed:What are the emerging technologies for PCMs?What are the R&D efforts in new material technologies for improved energy efficiency and high latent heat of fusion?What are the new trends, applications, and commercialization stages of PCMs?What are the growth opportunities for technology developers and end consumers in PCM technologies?

