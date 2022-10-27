Disposable Bronchoscopes Market Report 2022: Frequent Product Launches and Innovation Driving Sector Forward

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Bronchoscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable bronchoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period. Growing incidence of chronic respiratory disorders, such as COPD, lung stenosis, lung cancer, tumors, bronchitis, pneumonia, and lung infections, is the factor driving the market.

Moreover, the growing demand for same-day surgeries or minimally invasive procedures due to shortened hospitalization, quicker recovery, and reduced postoperative care is driving the growth. The growing awareness levels about product benefits, such as reduced infection and contamination rate, are positively impacting the growth.



Frequent product approvals are broadening the product portfolio of key players and catering to the growing demand. The hospitals' end-use segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growing favorable reimbursement policies, advancing healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption & utilization of disposable devices. Moreover, in several countries, hospitals are regarded as preliminary healthcare systems and therefore, a higher number of procedures are conducted in hospitals as compared to other healthcare facilities. On the other hand, the clinics' segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast years owing to the growing trend of same-day surgeries. North America dominated the global market in 2021.



The quick adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, growing prevalence of chronic lung disorders, rising geriatric population, advancing healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and growing healthcare expenditure are driving the North American market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of lesser regulatory frameworks, rapidly growing population suffering from chronic lung diseases, and increasing growth opportunities attracting international investors and key players to set up manufacturing facilities and distribution centers in the region.



Disposable Bronchoscopes Market Report Highlights

The global market is anticipated to have significant growth over the forecast period

This is due to the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries over open surgeries and the rising prevalence of chronic lung disorders

The hospitals' segment dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the advancements in the hospital infrastructure and rapid product adoption

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and will expand further at a steady CAGR during the forecast period

The growth was credited to the advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rapid adoption of technologically advanced solutions, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures

