Brazil Converging Pay TV and OTT TV Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Amazon, Apple, Claro, Disney, Globo Play, HBO, Netflix, Sky, Telecine, & Vivo

This PDF and excel report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors:
OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2027
- SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Claro Video, HBO, Globo Play, Telecine
- AVOD forecasts for YouTube; Facebook; Globoplay. Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus
Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2027
- Forecasts for Claro, Vivo, Sky
Sample Table of Contents
Population (000)
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Fixed broadband households (000)
- Smartphone subscribers (000)
- Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
- Smartphone subs/Population
- Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)
- OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
- OTT TV & video HH/TV HH
OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)
- OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs
Gross OTT TV & video total (000)
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
- SVOD subs/TVHH
- SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
- SVOD subs/Smartphone users
Net SVOD homes (000)
- SVOD homes/TVHH
- SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
- SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes
TV rental transactions (000)
- Movie rental transactions (000)
- Total rental transactions (000)
- TV download-to-own trans (000)
- Movie download-to-own trans (000)
- Total download-to-own trans (000)
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
- Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
- Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
- Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
- Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
- SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
- OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)
Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)
SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Prime Video
- Apple TV+
- Claro
- Disney+
- Globo Play
- HBO
- Netflix
- Sky
- Telecine
- Vivo
