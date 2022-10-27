PriceSmart Buying, Merchandising & Operating Analysis Report 2022: A Clear Window on this Growing $3.6 Billion Latin American and Caribbean Club Operator

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PriceSmart - Buying, Merchandising & Operating" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



PriceSmart - Buying, Merchandising and Operating (2022 edition) provides all the information needed to prepare and sell PriceSmart internationally.



Written by a former warehouse club buyer, PriceSmart - Buying, Merchandising and Operating bridges the information gap between what you know and what club buyers want and provides a clear window on this growing $3.6 billion Latin American and Caribbean club operator.



Key chapters include: category sales, worldwide industry sales, buying strategies, packaging strategies, a detailed history of PriceSmart, a 10-year fiscal financial review and sales and location projections through 2026.





Key Topics Covered:





What is a Warehouse Club?

Club Sales Data

Location Analysis

Buying, Merchandising and Operating

Understanding Club Buyers

Club Industry Survey

Packaging

History

Layout

Financials

Club Industry Future





Companies Mentioned





BJ's Wholesale

Costco Wholesale

PriceSmart

Sam's Club





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rv7273

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.