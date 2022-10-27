New York, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "All Year Gifting 2022 - Analyzing Market, Trends, Consumer Attitudes and Major Players" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359006/?utm_source=GNW

The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.



All year gifting penetration rose in 2022 by 2.8ppts on last year. Although this is somewhat of a recovery on 2021, which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this figure is yet to reach the heights of 2020. As people continue to celebrate various occasions, and the backlog of occasions that were planned during the pandemic come to fruition, it is likely that penetration could rise further in 2023.



- While more people are purchasing for all year gifting, spending across most categories was down in 2022, with those buying for retirement/leaving occasions being the hardest hit as consumer prioritise family and close friends over work colleagues.

- Having suffered during the pandemic, spending on experiences, such as spa days, has rebounded in 2022, rising by 4.1ppts in 2022. Consumers have returned to purchasing meals out, gift experiences and event tickets for loved ones which were harder for gift recipients to take advantage of in 2021.

- Amazon proved most popular among all year gifting shoppers for the second consecutive year, as retailer usage rose by 2.3ppts in 2022. This was an impressive performance given the Amazon was up against a strong comparative.



