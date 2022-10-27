United States Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report 2022: A $59.3 Billion Market by 2028 with the Office-Based Lab Market Expected to Grow Upward to $14.5 Billion in 2027

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ambulatory surgery market (ASC), currently valued at $40.1 billion, is expected to grow to $59.3 billion by 2028
The rise in ASC facilities, rebounding patient volumes, and the increase in ASC acquisitions have led to the market growth.
The 2022 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report's key insights include:
- Eighty-six percent of hospital and health system-based ASCs experienced a positive volume change in 2021, compared to pre-pandemic.
- ASCs are projected to perform half of all cardiology procedures by mid to late 2020s.
- The office-based lab market is expected to grow upward to $14.5 billion in 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- ASC Market Overview
- ASC Patient Volumes Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Elective Surgery Backlog Persists Into 2022
- Patient Satisfaction At ASCs Was Stable During Pandemic
- CMS Removes Five Previously Approved ASC Procedures
- ASCs To Start Reporting Proportion Of Staff With COVID-19 Vaccination
- ASC Facilities Experience Double Digit Growth
- Two-Thirds Of ASC Facilities Are Single-Specialty
- Cardiology Is The Fastest Growing ASC Specialty
- Spine Procedures Among Largest Growth Opportunities
- Reimbursement Is The Key Difference Among Outpatient Facility Models
- Breast Reconstruction Remains Most Expensive ASC Procedure In 2021
- CMS To Measure Number Of Hospital Visits After ASC General Surgery In 2024
- Medicare Outpatient Spending Continues To Rise
- Pandemic Continues To Drive ASC Staff Shortages
- ASCs Increase Supplies To Prepare For Future Disruptions
- ASC Acquisitions Are On The Rise
- Clarivate Lists Top Products Sold To ASCs Through Distribution
