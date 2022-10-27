United States Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report 2022: A $59.3 Billion Market by 2028 with the Office-Based Lab Market Expected to Grow Upward to $14.5 Billion in 2027

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ambulatory surgery market (ASC), currently valued at $40.1 billion, is expected to grow to $59.3 billion by 2028

The rise in ASC facilities, rebounding patient volumes, and the increase in ASC acquisitions have led to the market growth.

The 2022 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report's key insights include:

Eighty-six percent of hospital and health system-based ASCs experienced a positive volume change in 2021, compared to pre-pandemic.

ASCs are projected to perform half of all cardiology procedures by mid to late 2020s.

The office-based lab market is expected to grow upward to $14.5 billion in 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

ASC Market Overview

ASC Patient Volumes Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Elective Surgery Backlog Persists Into 2022

Patient Satisfaction At ASCs Was Stable During Pandemic

CMS Removes Five Previously Approved ASC Procedures

ASCs To Start Reporting Proportion Of Staff With COVID-19 Vaccination

ASC Facilities Experience Double Digit Growth

Two-Thirds Of ASC Facilities Are Single-Specialty

Cardiology Is The Fastest Growing ASC Specialty

Spine Procedures Among Largest Growth Opportunities

Reimbursement Is The Key Difference Among Outpatient Facility Models

Breast Reconstruction Remains Most Expensive ASC Procedure In 2021

CMS To Measure Number Of Hospital Visits After ASC General Surgery In 2024

Medicare Outpatient Spending Continues To Rise

Pandemic Continues To Drive ASC Staff Shortages

ASCs Increase Supplies To Prepare For Future Disruptions

ASC Acquisitions Are On The Rise

Clarivate Lists Top Products Sold To ASCs Through Distribution

