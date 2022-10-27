Global Data Center Liquid Cooling (Solution, Services) Market Report 2022: Competitive Developments, Strategies, and List of First-Time Data Center Liquid Cooling Approvals in 2021 - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Analysis By Components (Solution, Services), Data Center Type, Industry Verticals, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market was valued at USD 1.87 billion in the year 2027 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.



A liquid cooling system is an enhanced heat transfer solution designed to remove and dissipate heat quickly and effectively. The liquid cooling system is essential in the IT and data-centre sector, owing to the need for enhanced high-quality cooling solutions more efficient than the traditional air-cooling solution.

Also, the surge in technological innovation in IT infrastructure coupled with the rise in demand for liquid cooling system among smartphone manufacturers for thermal management is driving the growth of the global market. Further, Cloud providers, colocation providers, hyperscale data centers and others are adopting cold plates, rack liquid cooling, direct liquid cooling (DLC), and indirect liquid cooling which will increase the demand for data center liquid cooling technology.



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to steady growth in the rapid expansion of the high demand for cloud applications primarily due to social media, gaming and entertainment in the region. China's large base is a significant contributor to the expansion of the regional market.



The COVID-19 epidemic had a negligible impact on the data center liquid cooling industry. Due to mandated social distance restrictions, business activities like data center consolidation were temporarily put on hold, and physical server moves, building closures, and space openings were made more difficult.

One significant development brought about by the COVID-19 epidemic is the ability for businesses to offer remote work to their employees around the world. This has led to a sharp increase in demand for data centers around the world.



Additionally, the majority of interactions between people and companies now take place online. The amount of internet traffic, collaboration software, and data security all increased significantly as a result.

As a result, data centers experienced an increase in workload in 2020 and 2021. As a result, these data centers have a significant requirement for cooling. Thus, the COVID-19 epidemic raised the demand for liquid cooling systems for data centers.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and List of First-Time Data Center Liquid Cooling Approvals in 2021.

Company Profiles

Asetek

Vertive Co.

CoolIT System

Chilldyne

Schneider Electric

Rittal

Green Revolution Cooling

Dug Technology

Alfa Laval AB

Fujitsu

Key Target Audience:

Data Center Companies

Data Center Liquid Cooling Manufacturers

Research and Development (R&D) Organizations

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Product Overview



4. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Market Indicators

4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028

4.3 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Growth and Forecast

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market



5. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Segmental Analysis

5.1 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation, By Components

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: By Components (2021 & 2028)

5.3 By Solution, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

5.4 By Services, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028



6. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Segment Analysis By Data Center Type

6.1 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation, By Data Center Type

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Data Center Type (2021 & 2028)

6.3 By Small & Medium Sized Centers, By value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6.4 By Large Centers, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028



7. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Segment Analysis By Industry Verticals

7.1 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation, By Industry Verticals

7.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Industry Verticals (2021 & 2028)

7.3 By BFSI, By value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7.4 By It & Telecom, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7.5 By Govt. & Telecom, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7.6 By Healthcare, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7.7 By Others, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028



8. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: By Region (2021 & 2028)



