Canadian Payments Research Bundle 2022: Canadian Payments Forecast Report & Canadian Consumer Payments Survey Report

The Canadian Payments Bundle - 2022 includes the reports Canadian Payments Forecast, 2022 and Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022, for the full descriptions of each report please see below.

Canadian Payments Forecast, 2022

Canadian Payments Forecast, 2022 will provide detailed insights into how the developments in the Canadian economy brought about by responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have affected, and are likely to affect, consumer payments in Canada, and how this is expected to play out in the coming years in the context of new technologies, business models and the fintechs that are instrumental in shaping this future.

Drawing on survey research from more than 2,000 Canadian consumers, Canadian Payments Forecast, 2022 is a critical strategic resource for payment professionals, providing essential in-depth insights and forecasts across all consumer payment modalities to facilitate effective strategic planning and product development in the wake of the pandemic, and the likely impact of geopolitical conflict.

Canadian Payments Forecast, 2022 provides an in-depth analysis of each of the major consumer payments segments in the Canadian market. Detailed five-year forecasts are presented on consumer payments and related acceptance infrastructure.

Included in this year's comprehensive update of the report:

In-depth analysis on prospects for the Canadian economy, personal consumption expenditure, and the retail sector as Canada moves out of an environment dominated by the pandemic

Analysis and forecast for each major consumer payment segment in the wake of developments in the Canadian economy

An in-depth assessment of the penetration and acceptance of emerging payment technologies and how these will shape the future in payments

Key Indicator tables for all major payment modes

Recognized by industry leaders as the most comprehensive, authoritative and independent review of the market available in Canada, Canadian Payments Forecast is now in its 13th year of publication. A strategic resource for payment professionals, the report provides essential in-depth planning information for executives and managers responsible for achieving growth in Canada's payment industry.

Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022

Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022, a primary tracking research study conducted online among 2,000+ online adult Canadians, examines the attitudes, payments behaviour and preferences of Canadian consumers across all major payment modalities, looking at the current situation and what consumers expect as the pandemic abates.

It provides subscribers with the essential insights into consumer payments in Canada, critical to effective business planning and product development in this turbulent environment.

Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022 is the most comprehensive consumer payments survey in Canada, and includes an analysis of the awareness, current usage, and future usage intentions of both traditional and emerging payment instruments.

The 2022 survey addresses the following forms of consumer payments:

Cash

Contactless payments

Prepaid cards

Cheques

Mobile payments

Gift cards

Debit cards

Online purchases

P2P payments

Credit cards

Preauthorized payments

International remittances

Bill payments

Cryptocurrencies

Wearables

Loyalty redemption

A strategic resource for payment professionals, Canadian Consumer Payments Survey, 2022 is an essential companion to Canadian Payments Forecast, 2022.

