Vietnam B2B (Business to Business) Contacts and Company Data Database 2022: 625,493 Companies and 3.5 Million Contacts from Over 1,000 Industries

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam B2B Database: B2B Contacts and Company Data; 625,493 Companies and 3.5 Million Contacts" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database monitors 625,493 companies in Vietnam, using an artificial-intelligence-powered data crawling system combined with reliable governmental sources. It upgrades the way researchers and salespeople currently operate by reducing the steps needed to reach to necessary information / prospects.

This database, Vietnam's largest B2B contacts and company data portal, covers more than 3.5 million key employee contacts across more than 1,000 industries. It works like a search engine for companies and B2B contacts in Vietnam, allowing the user to search real-time company data - background data, business descriptions, shareholder/manager names, financial data and employee data, along with e-mail addresses, Linkedin profiles, Facebook, company websites and much more.

The publisher has made it simple and easy for researchers, salespeople and marketers to search and access company data and direct contact information of key employees across the economically booming Vietnam.

Because the publisher monitors government sources - including tax departments - there are no inactive companies in the database

