Axtria To Present New Ways To Leverage Advanced Analytics To Forecast and Understand Oncology Market Dynamics @ PMSA Fall Symposium

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New approaches for using data analytics for predicting the future growth of both the overall oncology market as well as the adoption and expansion rates of current and prospective new lines of therapies across cancer types will be presented by Axtria, a leading cloud software solutions provider for the global life sciences industry. Axtria’s presentation is the first session on the opening day of the Pharmaceutical Management Science Association’s (PMSA) Fall Symposium in Las Vegas from October 27 – 28.

Axtria’s Razek Karnoub will speak on new methods to forecast oncology brands and markets that comprehensively forecast lines of therapy rather than use them as assumptions in models geared toward one-brand forecasts. Karnoub’s session presentation on “Oncology Market Dynamics and Forecasting” will kick off the conference on Thursday, October 27, at 8:45 AM PDT.

Axtria has led the work on utilizing advanced and predictive data analytics technology-based models to more accurately understand market uptake opportunities for the commercialization of oncology therapies and treatments (Oncology Challenges and Opportunities (axtria.com) ) , including predicting cancer oral medication patient adherence and the value of real-world data and real-world evidence in oncology drug development. Axtria is a sponsor of the PMSA Fall Symposium and will have three SMEs onsite to discuss the company’s range of solutions powered by AI/ML and SaaS-based advanced data science and analytics product suites.

“The oncology therapy market is at a critical juncture, and data analytics-based models to forecast therapy growth opportunities holistically across cancer categories has unfortunately been somewhat limited to date,” said Jassi Chadha, co-founder, president, and CEO of Axtria. “We look forward to sharing our insights, with the life sciences data science community at the Fall Symposium, on what’s missing in understanding the unique characteristics and drivers of oncology market data-based forecasting and how to optimize the process better,” Chadha added.

To schedule a meeting with an Axtria expert onsite or after the PMSA Fall Symposium, please click here.

For media, to schedule an interview with an Axtria expert source, please contact Tony Riggio at Anthony.Riggio@axtria.com or 908-839-6335.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry, helping companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve patient healthcare outcomes. Axtria strongly focuses on sales and marketing operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the life sciences industry's most prominent global commercial solutions providers.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAxTM, Axtria InsightsMAxTM, Axtria SalesIQTM, Axtria MarketingIQ™, and Axtria CustomerIQTM are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria CustomerIQ™, Axtria Marketing IQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.