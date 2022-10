Axsome Therapeutics to Ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell Today

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Axsome’s Chief Executive Officer, the rest of the management team, along with other Axsome team members, will ring the opening bell of the NASDAQ Stock Market today, Thursday, October 27, 2022, to commemorate the availability of AUVELITY™ in the United States by prescription.



“This is a momentous time in Axsome’s history as we have now launched Auvelity. With the relaunch of Sunosi we are now making available to patients two treatments for mental conditions,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Axsome. “We are honored to ring NASDAQ’s opening bell to commemorate the availability of Auvelity by prescription and the hard work and dedication of the Axsome team which made it possible. Axsome’s commitment to discovering, developing, and delivering new treatments for those living with mental health conditions remains firm as we continue to advance the rest of our robust pipeline.”

The ceremony will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, New York, NY. The live ceremonies will begin at 9:20 AM Eastern Time and can be viewed at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About AUVELITY™

AUVELITY is a novel, oral, NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity approved for the treatment of MDD in adults. AUVELITY is a proprietary extended-release oral tablet containing dextromethorphan HBr (45 mg) and bupropion HCl (105 mg). The dextromethorphan component of AUVELITY is an antagonist of the NMDA receptor (an ionotropic glutamate receptor) and a sigma-1 receptor agonist. These actions are thought to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission. The bupropion component of AUVELITY is an aminoketone and CYP2D6 inhibitor which serves to increase and prolong the blood levels of dextromethorphan. The exact mechanism of action of Auvelity in the treatment of depression is unclear. AUVELITY received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of MDD. Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning for suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and Medication Guide.

About SUNOSI®

Sunosi (solriamfetol 75 mg and 150 mg) is a dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor indicated to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Sunosi received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval on March 20, 2019 to improve wakefulness in adult patients with EDS associated with narcolepsy or OSA and was designated a Schedule IV medicine by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency on June 17, 2019. SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., the discoverer of the compound, maintains rights in 12 Asian markets, including Korea, China and Japan. Sunosi has orphan drug designation for narcolepsy in the United States. Please see full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

About Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions that have limited treatment options. Through development of therapeutic options with novel mechanisms of action, we are transforming the approach to treating CNS conditions. At Axsome, we are committed to developing products that meaningfully improve the lives of patients and provide new therapeutic options for physicians. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at axsome.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the company website.

Forward Looking Statements

