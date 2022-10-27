Wishpond to Present at the OTC Digital Goods & Services Virtual Investor Conference

Chairman and CEO Ali Tajskandar to present live on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:00 PM ET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH, OTCQX: WPNDF) (“Wishpond” or the “Company”), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Ali Tajskandar, will present live at the OTC Digital Goods & Services Virtual Investor Conference on November 3, 2022.

OTC Digital Goods & Services Virtual Investor Conference

DATE: November 3rd, 2022

TIME: 1:00 - 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3T1Vujp



Mr. Tajskandar will discuss Wishpond’s recent progress and milestones achieved, including reporting record revenue growth and achieving positive cash flows from operations for Q2-2022. Mr. Tajskandar will also share the company’s growth strategy and will provide attendees with a view of what to expect from Wishpond for the rest of 2022.

The OTC Digital Goods & Services Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com is a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH, OTCQX: WPNDF)

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond’s vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an “all-in-one” marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company’s revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “WISH”, and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker “WPNDF”. For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Wishpond Technologies

Pardeep S. Sangha

Investor Relations, Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

investor@wishpond.com

604-572-6392

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com