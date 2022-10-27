TODAY: Gb Sciences' President Demonstrates Benefits of AI-Enabled Drug Discovery Engine for Novel Plant-Inspired Pharmaceuticals at 10th Annual Drug Discovery Strategic Summit

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, President and Chief Science Officer of Gb Sciences (GBLX-OTC), a leading plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and drug development company, is demonstrating their AI-enabled drug discovery engines' ability to identify novel plant-inspired pharmaceuticals today at the 10th Annual Drug Discovery Strategic Summit in San Francisco, California. In her session entitled "The Use of an AI-enabled Drug Discovery Engine to Identify Plant-Inspired Pharmaceuticals," Dr. Small-Howard will introduce PhAROS™, Gb Sciences' proprietary AI-enabled drug discovery platform. Dr. Small-Howard will also present case studies establishing how the company has utilized PhAROS™ to combine information from plant-based medical systems with modern in silico drug discovery tools that identify novel plant-inspired therapies for treating critical medical needs.

"Gb Sciences is combining knowledge from plant-based traditional medical systems with modern in silico drug discovery tools. We are leveraging our AI-enabled platform with its unique database of known traditional medical plant species to uncover novel minimum essential mixtures of ingredients with therapeutic benefits and reduced side effect profiles. Our AI-enabled drug discovery platform also reduces the time and money needed to get results," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard. "With current drug discovery efforts failing to deliver on some critical medical needs, such as non-opioid treatments for chronic pain or novel options for patients suffering with anxiety and depression, we are establishing the value in exploring plants associated with traditional medicines to discover new drug molecules and simplified mixtures."

Dr. Andrea Small-Howard of Gb Sciences was recently featured on MarketScale's "IDC with Kevin Stevenson" podcast in an episode entitled "Bringing Medicines to Market Faster Through Analytics and Machine Learning" where she discussed the need for digital transformation in the biopharma industry and the fact that Gb Sciences is ahead of the majority of the industry through the development and use of their PhAROS™ platform for drug discovery.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The 'plant-inspired' active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six issued U.S. and three issued foreign patents, as well as 17 U.S. and 51 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council of Canada. The company also received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

