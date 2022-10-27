Foghorn Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Thomas J. Lynch, Jr. to Its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced the election of Thomas Lynch Jr., M.D., to its Board of Directors.



Dr. Thomas J. Lynch, Jr. is president and director of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and holder of the Raisbeck Endowed Chair, and sets the strategic direction of the center, oversees center-wide initiatives, and represents the Fred Hutch’s interests to major partners and governmental bodies. Prior to his role at Fred Hutch, Dr. Lynch served as Chief Scientific Officer at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Prior to that he held several leadership and clinician roles as director of Yale Cancer Center, physician in chief at Smilow Cancer Hospital, and chief of hematology-oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Tom is a world-renowned scientist and oncologist. I am delighted to have Tom joining our board of directors at this important time in the company’s evolution as we continue to advance both FHD-609 and FHD-286 through clinical trials and progress other pipeline programs towards the clinic,” said Foghorn CEO Adrian Gottschalk. “Tom’s deep scientific knowledge and clinical experience will be invaluable in helping to guide the Company through its next stage of growth.”

Douglas Cole, M.D., Flagship Pioneering Managing Partner, Foghorn Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, continued, “We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the Foghorn Board. He is widely recognized for his dedication to improving patients’ lives through his work as a clinician and academic and industry leader. He understands patients’ needs, the research enterprise, and drug development. Tom’s experiences and perspectives will contribute critical insights to Foghorn’s mission to help people with cancer and other serious diseases.”

“I am excited to be joining the board of Foghorn and I look forward to collaborating with the other board members and the Foghorn team during this important stage of Foghorn’s journey,” said Dr. Lynch.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the company, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

