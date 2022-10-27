SmileDirectClub Adds Countertop Flosser To Its Premium Oral Care Portfolio

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the expansion of its premium oral care product line with the launch of its innovative new Space Saver Countertop Water Flosser.



SmileDirectClub’s latest convenient and affordable oral care product takes up only half of the counter space, compared to the leading countertop model, without sacrificing performance. The large-capacity tank holds enough water for up to 120 seconds of flossing – 33% longer than the leading model* – and offers five flossing modes; making it perfect for beginners, advanced flossers, and anyone with braces or dental work. The new water flosser removes 99% of plaque where traditional brushing and flossing can’t reach**, and its unique size, storage system and cordless and rechargeable capabilities make it easy for travel.

SmileDirectClub Space Saver Countertop Water Flosser ($60) is now available at Shop.SmileDirectClub.com and Walmart stores across the country, and complements the brand’s existing oral care product offerings including the Large Tank and Compact Water Flossers as well as the Company’s bestselling teeth whitening products.

“We’re pleased with the demand we’ve seen for our handheld water flosser and the countertop flosser was a natural addition to the portfolio. The new flosser is an important addition to our offerings since it is a product that’s small in size but big on performance.” said John Sheldon, CMO of SmileDirectClub. “With this launch, we’re excited to offer another affordable and convenient smile solution to consumers.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, enabling care to more than 1.8 million customers around the world while saving them more than $5 billion collectively over the cost of traditional braces.***

To learn more about SmileDirectClub’s new product offerings and availability, visit: Shop.SmileDirectClub.com or Walmart.com.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com

*Vs. the leading countertop flosser. See SmileDirectClub.com/claims for details.

**Based on clinical study. See SmileDirectClub.com/claims for details.

***Calculated using Single Pay pricing for SmileDirectClub aligners as of 4/20/2022 vs. average fees (including diagnostics and in-person exams) for treatment of mild-to-moderate malocclusion with braces. Source: national survey of orthodontists.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a3e8cf9-2c51-4c7c-804f-7969a7cb5dba