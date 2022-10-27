Acreage Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Date

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U) (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on November 7, 2022, after market close. Management will host a conference call on November 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results in detail.



Conference call details:

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Webcast: Register Dial-in: Canada - 1-833-950-0062 (toll-free) or 1-226-828-7575 US - 1-844-200-6205 (toll-free) or 1-646-904-5544



International - +1-929-526-1599 Conference ID: 719120





The webcast will be archived and can be accessed via Acreage’s website at investors.acreageholdings.com .



About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including its national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, premium brand Superflux in Illinois and Ohio, the highly recognizable Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent edibles brand in Illinois, and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

