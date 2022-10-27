Insights on the Enhanced Oil Recovery Global Market to 2027- Detailed Analysis of EOR Technologies and Their Usage, and Prevalent Trends and Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enhanced Oil Recovery: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report discusses different types of EOR technologies like steam flooding, chemical flooding, nitrogen flooding, carbon-dioxide flooding, hydrocarbon flooding and in situ combustion. It offers detailed analysis of EOR technologies and their usage, and the prevalent trends and opportunities in the market.

The market values are estimated based on multiple factors and analysis of manufacturers' revenues. Market dynamics within each industry are identified. Technological advancements and trends are reviewed, and other influences such as economic conditions and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, the publisher analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.

The market segments of the report are focused on technical and commercial aspects of the EOR in different application segments, such as onshore and offshore applications. The report also discusses the country-wise policy and regulatory framework that the EOR industry operates within in order to maintain the environmental sustainability and to comply with the government regulations.

The report also analyzes the regional markets for EOR. The segments are forecast for 2022 to 2027, with 2021 as a base year. Furthermore, the report offers a competitive scenario of the market, including a detailed analysis of key market players and a list of small and regional market players.

The currency used in this report is U.S. dollars, with market size indicated only in U.S. $millions. For companies reporting their revenue in U.S. dollars, the revenues are taken from their annual reports. For companies that reported their revenue in other currencies, i.e., Euros and Pounds, the average annual currency conversion rate has been used for the particular year to convert the value into U.S. dollars. The conversion rate for each currency conversion is provided in the report.

Report Includes

88 data tables and 98 additional tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

In-depth information (facts and figures) on the updated market drivers and challenges impeding the global EOR market, current global scenario, regulatory framework, and common factors influencing global demand for EOR technologies

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for enhanced oil recovery in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, application, and region

Discussion of all viable commercially viable EOR technologies along with their installation, production system and associated operational methods

Regional market outlook and country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela, Russia, Germany, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, India etc.

Information on the EOR industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on major types of end-user industries and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Review of the EOR pricing analysis and applicability of CCUS technologies for enhanced oil recovery industry

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Profile descriptions of the leading EOR technology solutions companies, including BP plc, China Petroleum & Chemicals Corp., Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (PETRONAS), and Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction and Historical Overview: Enhanced Oil Recovery

3.1.1 Enhanced Oil Recovery (Eor)

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Challenges

3.2.3 Market Trends

3.3 Eor Industry Value Chain

3.3.1 Oem/Eor Technology Product Suppliers

3.3.2 Secondary Component Manufacturers and Fabricators

3.3.3 Rental Enhanced Oil Recovery Equipment Providers

3.3.4 Construction Contractors

3.3.5 Enhanced Oil Recovery Consultants

3.3.6 Oil Exploration and Production Companies

3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Eor Market

3.5 Common Factors Influencing Global Demand

3.5.1 Declining Primary and Secondary Oil Production

3.5.2 Domestic Energy Security

3.5.3 Regulation

3.5.4 Oil Prices

3.6 Eor Pricing Analysis

3.6.1 Chemical-Eor Pricing

3.6.2 Co2-Eor Pricing



Chapter 4 Regulatory Framework

4.1 Regulatory Framework for Eor Industry

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Federal

4.2.2 Select State-Level Regulation and Incentives

4.2.3 Canada

4.2.4 Mexico

4.3 South America

4.3.1 Brazil

4.3.2 Trinidad and Tobago

4.3.3 Venezuela

4.4 Europe

4.5 Middle East and Africa

4.5.1 United Arab Emirates (Uae)

4.6 Asia-Pacific

4.6.1 India

4.6.2 Australia

4.6.3 China

4.6.4 Indonesia

4.6.5 Malaysia



Chapter 5 Enhanced Oil Recovery and Ccus

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Applicability of Ccus Technologies for Enhanced Oil Recovery Industry



Chapter 6 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Gas Flooding - Overview

6.2.1 Nitrogen Flooding

6.2.2 Carbon Dioxide Flooding

6.2.3 Hydrocarbons and Solvents

6.3 Thermal Processes - Overview

6.3.1 Steam Flooding

6.3.2 Solar Steam Injection

6.3.3 Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (Sagd)

6.3.4 in Situ Combustion (Isc)

6.3.5 Toe-To-Heel Air Injection (Thai)

6.4 Chemical Flooding - Overview

6.4.1 Surfactants

6.4.2 Polymers

6.4.3 Alkalis

6.5 Steam Flooding

6.6 Hydrocarbon Gas Flooding

6.7 Carbon Dioxide Gas Flooding

6.8 Chemical Flooding

6.9 Nitrogen Flooding

6.10 in Situ Combustion



Chapter 7 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Onshore Eor

7.3 Offshore Eor



Chapter 8 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Region



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Profiles of Top Companies

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Akzonobel

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Basf Se

Bp plc

General Electric

Linde AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd.

10.2 Brief Description of Other Key Players

Ariel Corp.

Baker Hughes

Bauer

Bornemann

Cat Pumps

Caterpillar

Champion Technologies

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

China National Petroleum Corporation

Clayton Industries

Denbury Resources, Inc.

Dow Chemical Co.

Eaton

Elliott Group

Exxonmobil

Flowserve

Fmc Technologies

Generon

Guild Associates Inc.

Halliburton

Hammelmann GmbH

Hamon Deltak

Hayward Gordon

Ingersoll Rand

Industrial Technology Management

Innovative Steam Technologies

John Wood Group plc

Kemira Oyj

Kinder Morgan

Koch Separation Solutions

Leistritz Corp.

Maschinenfabrik Augsburg-Nuremberg (Man) Se

Membrane Technology Research

Nov Inc.

Netzsch

Nooter/Eriksen

Oil Chem Technologies

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Pq Corp.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

Premier Energy

Rolls-Royce

Siemens

Snf Group

Spm Oil & Gas Inc.

Stepan Co.

Stream-Flo

Sulzer

Tam International

Texas Iron Works Corp.

Tei-Struthers Wells

Unitech Asia-Pacific Ltd.

Ube Corp.

Vogt Power International Inc.

Veolia

Weatherford International

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

