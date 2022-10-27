South East Asia CRM (customer relationship management software) Market Size, Share, Growth, Advancements by Top Key Players, Forecast and Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The global South East Asia CRM (customer relationship management software) Market is estimated to be valued over USD 1.1 billion by 2028; It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 2.6 % during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028."

Top Companies covered in South East Asia CRM (customer relationship management software) market are Salesforce, HubSpot, Dynamics 365, SAP, Oracle

Southeast Asia has witnessed an uptake in midmarket and enterprise companies moving to more modern business software applications to enhance their business processes and enrich the customer experience. E-commerce, ERP, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications have all been at the forefront of this software technology adoption.

CRM is likely to become considerably more integrated with IT tools like big data technology in the future. One of the most important indicators that firms should present in the current environment relates to customer service. Businesses in the area have been harnessing real-time data to provide clients with customized services and solutions.

Industry Insights:

Oracle:

March 2021 - Oracle Corporation announced the support extension provided for Siebel CRM to acquire more customers in the CRM market. The company has offered to provide extended functionalities, such as AI-powered, mobile sales capabilities to improve productivity and close deals faster. The product and solution also offer sale forecasting, order management, mobile selling, and loyalty marketing, among others.

Regional Insights:

Southeast Asia's industrialization has grown significantly over the past three decades, and several nations in the region periodically undertake effective industrialization programmers to maintain this trend.

As a part of South East Asia CRM (customer relationship management software) market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



On Cloud

On Premise

Hybrid

Others By Application Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Government

Processing Industry

Others CAGR (XX%) 2.6% (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

