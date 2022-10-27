Global Acute Cholecystitis Market Report 2022: Well-Populated Development Pipeline of Effective Drugs Bodes Well for Sector

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Type, By Cause (Gall Bladder Stones, Tumor, Bile Duct Blockage, Microbial Infection, Others) By Diagnostic Procedure, By Treatment, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global acute cholecystitis market is projected to accomplish an extraordinary growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027 with an impressive CAGR. The market growth can be attributed to the rising instances of gall bladder stone issues. The population is now more concerned and aware of the condition and demanding efficient and effective treatment for the same thereby aiding to the growth of the global acute cholecystitis market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, rapidly increasing research and advancement in the pharmaceutical department that has effective drugs in the pipeline of market launch is further enunciating the growth factors of the global acute cholecystitis market in the next five years. Increasing geriatric population and their tendency of weaker health and poor health conditions are further aiding the growth of the market in the near future.



Health insurance, governmental schemes have made it more feasible for the patients to afford the treatments ad thus supporting the growth of the market. The market may experience a mild restraint due to health conscious consumers that have now changed food habits and are rejuvenating their bodies with healthier food.

Report Scope:

In this report, global Acute Cholecystitis market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Type:

Calculous Acute Cholecystitis

Acalculous Acute Cholecystitis

Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Cause:

Gall Bladder Stones

Tumor

Bile Duct Blockage

Microbial Infection

Others

Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Diagnostic Procedure:

Ultrasonography

Cholescintigraphy

CT Scan

ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)

Others

Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Treatment:

Surgical

Non-Surgical

Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Bangladesh

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

