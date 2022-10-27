Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market to Acquire Around USD $43.34 Billion by 2028 and to Grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period 2022-2028 | Exactitudeconsultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Cardiac Monitoring Devices market.

Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market size was valued at USD 29.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow $43.34 by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028

Top Companies covered in Cardiac Monitoring Devices market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, BIOTRONIK, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

A cardiac event monitor is a device used to record the heart's electrical activity (ECG) and keeps track of the heartbeat and rhythm. Important heart health data can be tracked, recorded, and sent to patients’ doctors using a cardiac monitoring gadget, which reduces the need for frequent visits to the doctor's office, allowing the care team to monitor patients’ heart health from a distance.

In terms of revenue, cardiac rhythm management devices conquered the market with around 68.3% share in 2019. The high share is attributable to the introduction of technologically advanced cardiac rhythm management devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches, which can enhance Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) detection and screening.

The cardiac monitoring devices are further divided into implantable loop recorder (ILR), event monitors, ECG, mobile cardiac telemetry, and others. The Electrocardiography (ECG) segment dominated the cardiac monitoring devices market with around 34.4% share in 2019. Government initiatives, technological advancements, regional expansions, and commercialization of new products, are likely to boost the market for cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management in the forthcoming years.

Industry Insights:

Abbott:

In July 2021, Abbott launched the Jot Dx insertable cardiac monitor in the US market to detect irregular heart rhythms.

Medtronic

Medtronic Announces FDA Clearance and Results of Artificial Intelligence Algorithms for Cardiac Monitoring- Medtronic plc, the global leader in medical technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for two AccuRhythm™ AI algorithms for use with the LINQ II™ insertable cardiac monitor (ICM).

Regional Insights:

The European Society of Cardiology on 21st April 2020, suggested that CVD patients are expected to show vulnerability in case of COVID-19 infection. It is challenging to predict the exact Coronavirus pandemic curve in the world. However, looking at the grim situation, especially in the U.S. and Europe, the peak demand for critical care equipment is anticipated to rise at an exponential rate in 2020.

North America dominated the market with a share of around 37.3% in 2020. The growth can be attributed to growing disposable income, increasing elderly population, rapid technological advancements such as long battery life, miniaturization, leadless or biocompatible materials, and improving rate of government regulatory approvals.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth in the market for cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management over the forecast period. Increasing demand for a better healthcare system and huge untapped opportunities are propelling growth.

As a part of Cardiac Monitoring Devices market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR)

Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices

Event Monitors

Pacemakers

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices

Defibrillators

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) By Application Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers CAGR (XX%) 608 % (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Key benefits of the report:

-This study presents the analytical representation of the global Cardiac Monitoring Devices market along with the current trends and future estimates to determine the forthcoming investment pockets.

-The research report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with thorough analysis of the global Cardiac Monitoring Devices market share.

-The current market is qualitatively and quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2028 to highlight the global Cardiac Monitoring Devices market business scenario.

-Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the strength of buyers and suppliers in the market.

-The report provides a detailed global Cardiac Monitoring Devices market analysis based on competitive landscape.

