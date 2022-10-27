OpGen to Provide Business Update and Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 on November 10th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) (“OpGen” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will provide a business update and report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 10, 2022. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on business activities.



Conference Call Details

U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-877-704-4453 International Dial-in Number: 1-201-389-0920 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1569725&tp_key=91a31a2b1f Conference ID: 13732787

Replay Details



U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-844-512-2921 International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay PIN: 13732787

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through November 24, 2022. The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.opgen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website under Financials & Filings.

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Rockville, MD, U.S.A.) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with our subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s current product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction including ARESiss, ARESid, and AREScloud, as well as the Curetis CE-IVD-marked PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 test kit.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

