LEXEO Therapeutics to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

- Presentations at the International Congress for Ataxia Research (ICAR) will feature LEXEO’s LX2006 gene therapy program for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy -

- A presentation at American Heart Association Scientific Sessions to feature preclinical data from LEXEO’s LX2020 program for arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC) -

- Interim clinical data will be presented at the Clinical Trials for Alzheimer’s Disease Conference from LEXEO’s LX1001 gene therapy program for APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease -

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEXEO Therapeutics (LEXEO), a clinical-stage biotech company advancing a pipeline of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy candidates for cardiovascular and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced it will be presenting clinical and preclinical data at three upcoming scientific meetings. LEXEO will present at the inaugural International Congress for Ataxia Research (ICAR) held live in Dallas, Texas from November 1-4, 2022, the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions held live in Chicago, Illinois and virtually from November 5-7, 2022, and the Clinical Trials for Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference held live in San Francisco, California from November 29-December 2, 2022.

Three of LEXEO’s gene therapy programs were selected for oral presentations across the conferences, including:

Clinical study design and additional preclinical data for LX2006, a clinical stage AAVrh10-based gene therapy delivered intravenously for the treatment of FA cardiomyopathy in a Phase 1/2 study

Preclinical data from LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of ARVC caused by mutations in the PKP2 gene

Interim Phase 1/2 data from LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy being developed for APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease



Presentation Details:

International Congress for Ataxia Research (ICAR)

Oral Presentation Title: A Phase 1/2 Study of the Safety and Efficacy of LX2006 Gene Therapy in Participants with Cardiomyopathy Associated with Friedreich’s Ataxia

Presenter: Jay A. Barth, M.D., Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, LEXEO Therapeutics

Session Title: Breakout Session: Emerging Therapies (Clinical)

Date/Time: Thursday, November 3rd, Session Start - 5:00 PM CST (6:00 ET)

Poster Presentation Title: Identification of Frataxin in Mouse and Monkey Heart by UHPLC-MS Following IV Administration of LX2006 Gene Therapy

Poster Number: 456

Presenter: Nithya Selvan, Ph.D.

Dates: Wednesday, November 2nd, Thursday November 3rd



Poster Presentation Title: Preclinical Evaluation of Intravenously Administered LX2006 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of FA-Associated Cardiomyopathy

Poster Number: 453

Presenter: Richie Khanna, Ph.D.

Dates: Wednesday, November 2nd, Thursday November 3rd



Poster Presentation Title: A Phase 1/2 Study of the Safety and Efficacy of LX2006 Gene Therapy in Participants with Cardiomyopathy Associated with Friedreich’s Ataxia

Poster Number: 401

Presenter: Clarice Lee, Pharm.D.

Dates: Wednesday, November 2nd, Thursday November 3rd

To view full event programming, please visit the ICAR website.

American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

Oral Presentation Title: LX2020, an Adeno Associated Viral-Based Plakophilin 2 Gene Therapy Stabilizes Cardiac Disease Phenotype in a Severe Mouse Model of Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Farah Sheikh, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine

Date/Time: Monday, November 7th, Session Start - 8:00 AM CST (9:00 ET)

Session Title: Mechanisms of Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy

To view full event programming, please visit the AHA Scientific Sessions website.

Clinical Trials for Alzheimer’s Disease Conference (CTAD)

Oral Presentation Title: OC33 - A Phase 1, Open-Label, 52-Week, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Safety and Biochemical Efficacy of AAV Gene Therapy (LX1001) in Patients with APOE4 Homozygote Alzheimer’s Disease – Interim Data

Presenter: Michael Kaplitt, M.D., Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine

Date/Time: Friday, December 2nd, Session Start – 1:35 PM PT (4:35pm ET)

Session Title: Oral Communications’ Focus Session: Clinical Trials Phase 1 Results

To view full event programming, please visit the CTAD website.

About LEXEO Therapeutics

LEXEO Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on addressing some of the most devastating genetically defined cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases affecting both larger-rare and prevalent patient populations. LEXEO’s foundational science stems from partnerships and exclusive licenses with leading academic laboratories at Weill Cornell Medicine and the University of California, San Diego. LEXEO is advancing a deep and diverse pipeline of AAV-based gene therapy candidates in rare cardiovascular diseases, APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease, and CLN2 Batten disease, and is led by pioneers and experts with decades of collective experience in genetic medicines, rare disease drug development, manufacturing, and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.lexeotx.com or LinkedIn.

