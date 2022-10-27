Jushi Holdings Inc. Launches Newly Formulated Cannabis Infused Fruit Chews by Tasteology

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc . (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it has debuted its newly formulated vegan and gluten-free Tasteology Fruit Chews in Massachusetts, and expects to roll out the new product line in Virginia, Ohio and Nevada in Q1 2023.

Made with the finest real fruit purées by Ponthier , and crafted by Jushi’s Director of Manufacturing and Bravo’s Top Chef: Just Desserts finalist, Matthew Petersen, along with Jushi’s Product Development Team, Tasteology Fruit Chews are now available in three new varieties — Blood Orange Boost, Blueberry Calm and Passion Raspberry Balance – at Nature’s Remedy dispensaries in Tyngsborough and Millbury , Massachusetts, and will continue to rollout to partner dispensaries in the coming months.



Containing no colorings, preservatives or artificial flavors, each package of Tasteology Fruit Chews includes 20 chews, each with 5mg of THC, unique terpene blends and minor cannabinoids like CBD and CBN for specific experiences. Tasteology Fruit Chews are made from real fruit purées and use pectin rather than gelatin to deliver a consumption experience with more experience-focused terpenes. In addition, Jushi updated the brand’s packaging with new Tarot card-theme branding and sustainable pouches rather than the more commonly used tins, which use less waste and preserve freshness better.



“Our Tasteology Fruit Chews are made with only the highest-quality ingredients like real fruit purées, contain no additives or preservatives and are vegan and gluten-free,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc . “Derived from single-origin fruits and tested with the strictest of quality control measures, we believe our newly formulated chews have set a new standard for taste in the infused-cannabis fruit chew category.”

“Besides the incredible tastes and effects of our new fruit chews, these products mark an important evolution for the Tasteology brand in terms of creating a new captivating aesthetic that not only plays on Tarot card and astrology themed artwork, but also appeals to the curious sensibilities of our customers while simultaneously reducing waste,” said Andreas “Dre” Neuman, Jushi’s Chief Creative Director .



As cannabis markets mature, the demand for edibles has outpaced overall industry growth. According to cannabis point-of-sale software provider Flowhub , in 2021, the edibles category made up 11% of overall sales, compared to 9% in 2020, representing $2.75B. Coupled with results from Jushi’s inaugural “ 4/20 Cannabis Insights Poll ,” which found that out of any product category, non-cannabis users would be most interested in trying edibles (32.7%), the demand for edibles remains strong and is likely to keep growing.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

