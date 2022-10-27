Lincoln Electric Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales increase 16% to record $935.2 million on 21% higher organic sales

Operating income margin of 15.2% and Adjusted operating income margin of 16.4%

EPS increases 253% to record $1.87; Adjusted EPS increases 31% to record $2.04 ROIC increases 930 basis points to 26.8%; Adjusted ROIC increases 590 basis points to 28.7% Returned $59 million in the quarter and $255 million year-to-date to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

CLEVELAND, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported third quarter 2022 net income of $109.2 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 which includes special item after-tax net charges of $10.3 million or $0.17 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $31.8 million, or $0.53 EPS, which included special item after-tax charges of $62.0 million, or $1.03 EPS. Excluding these items, third quarter 2022 Adjusted net income was $119.6 million, or $2.04 Adjusted EPS. This compares with Adjusted net income of $93.8 million, or $1.56 Adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.

Third quarter 2022 sales increased 16.0% to $935.2 million from a 21.3% increase in organic sales and a 1.3% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 6.6% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the third quarter 2022 was $142.1 million, or 15.2% of sales. This compares with operating income of $115.6 million, or 14.3% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, Adjusted operating income was $153.2 million, or 16.4% of sales, as compared with $122.7 million, or 15.2% of sales, in the prior year period.

“We achieved record third quarter sales, profitability, earnings and returns with outperformance led by Americas Welding and automation, stated Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the third quarter we returned to 2019 volume levels with considerably superior returns, which demonstrates the strong execution of our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy initiatives under challenging operating conditions. We generated solid cash flows and cash conversion in the quarter, which further strengthens our balance sheet profile as we invest in growth and increase returns to shareholders through the cycle.” Mapes continued, “We are also excited about our recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Fori Automation, Inc., which would accelerate our automation growth strategy with a combined annual revenue run rate of over $850 million and adds complementary automation engineering capabilities and an expanded geographic footprint to further service customers’ capital investment needs.”

Nine Months 2022 Summary

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $363.1 million, or $6.17 EPS. This compares with $202.0 million, or $3.36 EPS, in the comparable 2021 period. Reported EPS includes special item after-tax net charges of $9.4 million or $0.16 EPS, as compared with special item after-tax net charges of $75.1 million, or $1.25 EPS in the prior year period. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 34.4% to $372.4 million, or $6.33 EPS, compared with $277.1 million, or $4.61 EPS, in the comparable 2021 period.

Sales increased 18.4% to $2.8 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from a 21.3% increase in organic sales and a 2.9% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 5.7% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $470.8 million, or 16.6% of sales. This compares with operating income of $341.3 million, or 14.3% of sales, in the comparable 2021 period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $484.4 million, or 17.1% of sales, as compared with $357.1 million, or 14.9% of sales, in the comparable 2021 period.

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a 14.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.56 per share to $0.64 per share, or $2.56 per share on an annual basis. The declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share is payable January 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2022.

Other Matters

On October 14, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fori Automation, Inc. (the “contemplated acquisition”), a privately held, leading automation engineering firm specializing in the design and manufacture of complex, multi-armed automated welding systems, assembly systems, material handling solutions, large-scale, industrial guidance vehicles (AGVs) and end of line testing systems. The definitive agreement provides for a cash purchase price of $427 million, subject to a customary working capital adjustment. The Company intends to fund the transaction with cash on hand and arranged credit. The contemplated acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Fav (Unfav) to Three Months Ended September 30, Prior Year 2022 % of Sales 2021 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 935,240 100.0 % $ 806,454 100.0 % $ 128,786 16.0 % Cost of goods sold 625,722 66.9 % 538,282 66.7 % (87,440 ) (16.2 ) % Gross profit 309,518 33.1 % 268,172 33.3 % 41,346 15.4 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 159,045 17.0 % 149,118 18.5 % (9,927 ) (6.7 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 8,364 0.9 % 3,484 0.4 % (4,880 ) (140.1 ) % Operating income 142,109 15.2 % 115,570 14.3 % 26,539 23.0 % Interest expense, net 8,210 0.9 % 5,714 0.7 % (2,496 ) (43.7 ) % Other income (expense) 3,588 0.4 % (71,441 ) (8.9 ) % 75,029 105.0 % Income before income taxes 137,487 14.7 % 38,415 4.8 % 99,072 257.9 % Income taxes 28,262 3.0 % 6,658 0.8 % (21,604 ) (324.5 ) % Effective tax rate 20.6 % 17.3 % (3.3 ) % Net income $ 109,225 11.7 % $ 31,757 3.9 % $ 77,468 243.9 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.89 $ 0.54 $ 1.35 250.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.87 $ 0.53 $ 1.34 252.8 % Weighted average shares (basic) 57,823 59,289 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,526 60,055





Fav (Unfav) to Nine Months Ended September 30, Prior Year 2022 % of Sales 2021 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 2,830,277 100.0 % $ 2,389,929 100.0 % $ 440,348 18.4 % Cost of goods sold 1,857,501 65.6 % 1,593,981 66.7 % (263,520 ) (16.5 ) % Gross profit 972,776 34.4 % 795,948 33.3 % 176,828 22.2 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 492,523 17.4 % 446,351 18.7 % (46,172 ) (10.3 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 9,405 0.3 % 8,277 0.3 % (1,128 ) (13.6 ) % Operating income 470,848 16.6 % 341,320 14.3 % 129,528 37.9 % Interest expense, net 20,867 0.7 % 16,736 0.7 % (4,131 ) (24.7 ) % Other income (expense) 7,088 0.3 % (71,155 ) (3.0 ) % 78,243 110.0 % Income before income taxes 457,069 16.1 % 253,429 10.6 % 203,640 80.4 % Income taxes 93,991 3.3 % 51,259 2.1 % (42,732 ) (83.4 ) % Effective tax rate 20.6 % 20.2 % (0.4 ) % Net income including non-controlling interests 363,078 12.8 % 202,170 8.5 % 160,908 79.6 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — — 131 — (131 ) (100.0 ) % Net income $ 363,078 12.8 % $ 202,039 8.5 % $ 161,039 79.7 % Basic earnings per share $ 6.24 $ 3.40 $ 2.84 83.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 6.17 $ 3.36 $ 2.81 83.6 % Weighted average shares (basic) 58,148 59,465 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,815 60,168







Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Highlights

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,307 $ 192,958 Accounts receivable, net 463,106 429,074 Inventories 632,376 539,919 Total current assets 1,395,398 1,289,593 Property, plant and equipment, net 489,961 511,744 Total assets 2,651,965 2,592,307 Trade accounts payable 329,890 330,230 Total current liabilities 820,328 755,905 Short-term debt (1) 68,375 52,730 Long-term debt, less current portion 711,250 717,089 Total equity 924,228 863,909 Operating Working Capital September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) 19.5 % 16.3 % Invested Capital September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Short-term debt (1) $ 68,375 $ 52,730 Long-term debt, less current portion 711,250 717,089 Total debt 779,625 769,819 Total equity 924,228 863,909 Invested capital $ 1,703,853 $ 1,633,728 Total debt / invested capital 45.8 % 47.1 %

(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt.

(2) Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income as reported $ 142,109 $ 115,570 $ 470,848 $ 341,320 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 8,364 3,484 9,405 8,277 Acquisition transaction costs (3) 3,068 — 3,068 1,923 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) (353 ) 3,690 1,106 5,531 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 153,188 $ 122,744 $ 484,427 $ 357,051 As a percent of total sales 16.4 % 15.2 % 17.1 % 14.9 % Net income as reported $ 109,225 $ 31,757 $ 363,078 $ 202,039 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 8,364 3,484 9,405 8,277 Acquisition transaction costs (3) 3,068 — 3,068 1,923 Pension charges and other net gains (5) — 73,562 (4,273 ) 80,098 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) (353 ) 3,690 1,106 5,531 Tax effect of Special items (6) (731 ) (18,743 ) 58 (20,737 ) Adjusted net income (1) 119,573 93,750 372,442 277,131 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — — — 131 Interest expense, net 8,210 5,714 20,867 16,736 Income taxes as reported 28,262 6,658 93,991 51,259 Tax effect of Special items (6) 731 18,743 (58 ) 20,737 Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 156,776 $ 124,865 $ 487,242 $ 365,994 Effective tax rate as reported 20.6 % 17.3 % 20.6 % 20.2 % Net special item tax impact (1.1 ) % 4.0 % (0.5 ) % 0.4 % Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 19.5 % 21.3 % 20.1 % 20.6 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 1.87 $ 0.53 $ 6.17 $ 3.36 Special items per share 0.17 1.03 0.16 1.25 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 2.04 $ 1.56 $ 6.33 $ 4.61 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,526 60,055 58,815 60,168

(1) Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.

(2) 2022 charges are primarily related to non-cash asset impairment charges. 2021 charges are primarily related to severance, gains or losses on the disposal of assets.

(3) Related to the contemplated acquisition and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses.

(4) Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold.

(5) Pension settlement charges due to lump sum pension payments and other net gains primarily due to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other income (expense).

(6) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Twelve Months Ended September 30, Return on Invested Capital 2022 2021 Net income as reported $ 437,505 $ 267,117 Plus: Interest expense (after-tax) 20,732 17,520 Less: Interest income (after-tax) 1,019 1,193 Net operating profit after taxes $ 457,218 $ 283,444 Special Items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges 10,955 17,729 Acquisition transaction costs 3,068 1,923 Pension settlement charges 42,131 81,695 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 1,379 5,531 Tax effect of Special items (2) (26,393 ) (21,868 ) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (1) $ 488,358 $ 368,454 Invested Capital September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Short-term debt $ 68,375 $ 41,404 Long-term debt, less current portion 711,250 717,787 Total debt 779,625 759,191 Total equity 924,228 857,893 Invested capital $ 1,703,853 $ 1,617,084 Return on invested capital as reported 26.8 % 17.5 % Adjusted return on invested capital (1) 28.7 % 22.8 %

(1) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and Adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.

(2) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 109,225 $ 31,757 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — — Net income including non-controlling interests 109,225 31,757 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 7,889 212 Depreciation and amortization 19,250 22,050 Equity earnings in affiliates, net 434 (108 ) Pension settlement charges — 73,562 Other non-cash items, net (1,409 ) 389 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Decrease in accounts receivable 39,390 16,359 Increase in inventories (22,984 ) (45,670 ) Decrease in trade accounts payable (24,680 ) (8,294 ) Net change in other current assets and liabilities 11,296 31,838 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (8,128 ) (12,204 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 130,283 109,891 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (17,699 ) (18,672 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (199 ) (74,882 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 646 1,290 NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (17,252 ) (92,264 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings (56,830 ) 31,132 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 751 2,249 Purchase of shares for treasury (26,518 ) (50,160 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (32,463 ) (30,338 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (115,060 ) (47,117 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (9,460 ) (835 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (11,489 ) (30,325 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 152,796 190,884 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 141,307 $ 160,559 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.56 $ 0.51





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 363,078 $ 202,039 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — 131 Net income including non-controlling interests 363,078 202,170 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges (gains) 7,776 (1,162 ) Depreciation and amortization 59,009 60,558 Equity earnings in affiliates, net 254 (399 ) Pension settlement charges — 80,098 Other non-cash items, net 2,413 (10,967 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Increase in accounts receivable (64,569 ) (71,212 ) Increase in inventories (135,578 ) (128,856 ) Increase in trade accounts payable 19,572 54,981 Net change in other current assets and liabilities 32,470 78,959 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (12,841 ) (9,045 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 271,584 255,125 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (52,301 ) (46,440 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (22,294 ) (158,605 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,338 3,847 Other investing activities — 6,500 NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (72,257 ) (194,698 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings 14,999 32,295 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,168 7,921 Purchase of shares for treasury (156,216 ) (103,848 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (98,377 ) (91,717 ) Other financing activities — (763 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (237,426 ) (156,112 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (13,552 ) (1,035 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (51,651 ) (96,720 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 192,958 257,279 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 141,307 $ 160,559 Cash dividends paid per share $ 1.68 $ 1.53







Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended September 30, 2022 Net sales $ 585,628 $ 216,497 $ 133,115 $ — $ 935,240 Inter-segment sales 35,353 9,994 2,642 (47,989 ) — Total sales $ 620,981 $ 226,491 $ 135,757 $ (47,989 ) $ 935,240 Net income $ 109,225 As a percent of total sales 11.7 % EBIT (1) $ 119,157 $ 16,861 $ 14,432 $ (4,753 ) $ 145,697 As a percent of total sales 19.2 % 7.4 % 10.6 % 15.6 % Special items charges (gains) (3) (353 ) 8,364 — 3,068 11,079 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 118,804 $ 25,225 $ 14,432 $ (1,685 ) $ 156,776 As a percent of total sales 19.1 % 11.1 % 10.6 % 16.8 % Three months ended September 30, 2021 Net sales $ 461,508 $ 227,165 $ 117,781 $ — $ 806,454 Inter-segment sales 37,480 7,078 1,945 (46,503 ) — Total sales $ 498,988 $ 234,243 $ 119,726 $ (46,503 ) $ 806,454 Net income $ 31,757 As a percent of total sales 3.9 % EBIT (1) $ 10,983 $ 22,417 $ 15,433 $ (4,704 ) $ 44,129 As a percent of total sales 2.2 % 9.6 % 12.9 % 5.5 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 73,574 6,615 547 — 80,736 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 84,557 $ 29,032 $ 15,980 $ (4,704 ) $ 124,865 As a percent of total sales 16.9 % 12.4 % 13.3 % 15.5 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).

(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT.

(3) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect an adjustment to the amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $353 in Americas Welding related to an acquisition, Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $8,364 in International Welding and acquisition transaction costs of $3,068 in Corporate/Eliminations related to the contemplated acquisition.

(4) Special items in 2021 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $3,484 primarily in International Welding, pension settlement charges of $73,562 in Americas Welding and amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $3,143 and $547 in International Welding and The Harris Products Group, respectively, related to acquisitions.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Net sales $ 1,715,342 $ 711,167 $ 403,768 $ — $ 2,830,277 Inter-segment sales 92,540 25,749 8,570 (126,859 ) — Total sales $ 1,807,882 $ 736,916 $ 412,338 $ (126,859 ) $ 2,830,277 Net income $ 363,078 As a percent of total sales 12.8 % EBIT (1) $ 352,066 $ 87,456 $ 51,952 $ (13,538 ) $ 477,936 As a percent of total sales 19.5 % 11.9 % 12.6 % 16.9 % Special items charges (gains) (3) (3,627 ) 9,865 — 3,068 9,306 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 348,439 $ 97,321 $ 51,952 $ (10,470 ) $ 487,242 As a percent of total sales 19.3 % 13.2 % 12.6 % 17.2 % Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Net sales $ 1,344,218 $ 702,596 $ 343,115 $ — $ 2,389,929 Inter-segment sales 109,993 18,260 6,376 (134,629 ) — Total sales $ 1,454,211 $ 720,856 $ 349,491 $ (134,629 ) $ 2,389,929 Net income $ 202,039 As a percent of total sales 8.5 % EBIT (1) $ 165,644 $ 64,150 $ 52,342 $ (11,971 ) $ 270,165 As a percent of total sales 11.4 % 8.9 % 15.0 % 11.3 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 79,664 13,695 547 1,923 95,829 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 245,308 $ 77,845 $ 52,889 $ (10,048 ) $ 365,994 As a percent of total sales 16.9 % 10.8 % 15.1 % 15.3 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).

(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT.

(3) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,106 in Americas Welding related to an acquisition, acquisition transaction costs of $3,068 in Corporate/Eliminations related to the contemplated acquisition and a $3,735 net gain related to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan in Americas Welding. Special items in 2022 also include Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $10,403 in International Welding and net gains of $998 in Americas Welding.

(4) Special items in 2021 reflect pension settlement charges of $79,652 and $446 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $8,277 primarily in International Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $4,984 and $547 in International Welding and The Harris Products Group, respectively, and acquisition transaction costs of $1,923 in Corporate/Eliminations related to acquisitions.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Change in Net Sales by Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment

Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2021 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2022 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 461,508 $ 52,521 $ 4,724 $ 69,888 $ (3,013 ) $ 585,628 International Welding 227,165 5,538 — 31,430 (47,636 ) 216,497 The Harris Products Group 117,781 13,089 5,552 (579 ) (2,728 ) 133,115 Consolidated $ 806,454 $ 71,148 $ 10,276 $ 100,739 $ (53,377 ) $ 935,240 % Change Americas Welding 11.4 % 1.0 % 15.1 % (0.7 ) % 26.9 % International Welding 2.4 % — 13.8 % (21.0 ) % (4.7 ) % The Harris Products Group 11.1 % 4.7 % (0.5 ) % (2.3 ) % 13.0 % Consolidated 8.8 % 1.3 % 12.5 % (6.6 ) % 16.0 %

Nine Months Ended September 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment