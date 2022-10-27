iSpecimen Launches New Open Feasibilities Dashboard on the iSpecimen Marketplace Platform to Enhance Biospecimen Fulfillment for Global Partner Network

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that the Company has launched its new self-service Open Feasibilities Dashboard on iSpecimen Marketplace®, allowing supplier partners to review potential future research projects at any time and initiate their interest by submitting a proposal. Dedicated to providing its global partner network with increased transparency and iSpecimen Marketplace® support, iSpecimen continues to expand access to valuable specimens crucial for advancing medical research.



The Open Feasibilities Dashboard enables precision specimen matchmaking to flow seamlessly through the iSpecimen Marketplace® from providers directly to researchers, enabling partners to engage more productively and beneficially with new and existing research projects and requests. Suppliers can also see which specimen projects have been flagged as being high priority and, therefore, needing immediate feasibility assessment, obtaining additional, ongoing opportunities to participate in revenue-generating projects that are underway.

“iSpecimen’s Open Feasibilities Dashboard is the latest feature in a series of recent iSpecimen Marketplace® updates focused on addressing the current limitations in the biospecimen procurement process. We continue to remain focused on enhancing the iSpecimen Marketplace® platform and improving the biospecimen process to advance scientific discovery,” said Tracy Curley, Interim CEO and CFO, iSpecimen. “Through providing additional tools for our global providers, we are able to fulfill diverse specimen requests at a quicker pace and more efficiently for researchers.”

“The iSpecimen Marketplace® consistently provides us with new and effective opportunities to help advance medical research, and the new Open Feasibilities Dashboard gives us the ability to easily ‘shop’ for new studies on the platform in need of specimens,” added Jesse Lansdell, LVN, Clinical Research Coordinator, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, an iSpecimen provider. “Given the many obstacles that researchers face when searching for specimens for their work, iSpecimen continues to innovate its iSpecimen Marketplace® to help propel lifesaving medical research forward.”

The iSpecimen Marketplace® is a novel technology platform that connects life sciences researchers who need biospecimens for their research with patients and healthcare organizations that can provide these samples. The Marketplace specifically addresses procurement inefficiencies that have traditionally forced researchers to limit the scope of their work due to the shortage of quality biospecimens. Researchers can search for biospecimens based on demographic traits, medical conditions, procedures, blood type, country of collection and much more.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

