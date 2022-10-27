The Shyft Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Sales up 5%; Backlog remains strong at $1 billion

Tightened full-year 2022 EPS outlook

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights1

For the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021:

Sales of $286.1 million, an increase of $13.5 million, or 4.9%, from $272.6 million.

Earnings of $17.3 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to $21.0 million, or $0.58 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.1 million, or 9.5% of sales, a decrease of $6.6 million, from $33.7 million, or 12.4% of sales. Results include $7.7 million of EV development costs.

Adjusted net income of $18.6 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $22.9 million, or $0.63 per share in the third quarter of 2021.

Consolidated backlog at September 30, 2022, totaled $1.0 billion, up $191.3 million, or 22.4%, compared to $852.6 million at September 30, 2021, reflecting continued strong demand across all business units.

Secured initial pre-order for Blue Arc™ Electric Delivery Walk-In Vans from Randy Marion Dealer Group of 2,000-units.

“I am incredibly proud of the Shyft Group team as we delivered positive operating results, with strong execution in an environment that remains highly dynamic and challenging. The Specialty Vehicles business produced record profitability while Fleet Vehicles and Services improved sequentially as chassis availability returned to more healthy levels,” said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The excitement around our Blue Arc Solutions remains extremely high as demonstrated by our initial pre-order and positive customer feedback. We are pleased with our progress to date and believe we are on-track for mid-2023 production.”

___________________

1 Results reflected are for Continuing Operations; The Company divested its Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV) business effective February 1, 2020. Accordingly, the financial results of ERV have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, financial results presented are based on continuing operations.

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

FVS segment sales were $184.5 million, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 3.6%, from $191.4 million due to lower volume.

Adjusted EBITDA was $24.4 million, or 13.2% of sales, compared to $36.4 million, or 19.0% of sales, a year ago. The decrease was primarily driven by lower volume and production inefficiencies due to supply chain challenges along with material and labor cost inflation, partially offset by pricing actions and mix.

The segment backlog at September 30, 2022, totaled $915.1 million and was up 22.1% compared to $749.7 million at September 30, 2021.

Specialty Vehicles (SV)

SV segment sales were $103.9 million, an increase of $22.7 million, or 27.9%, from $81.2 million a year ago. This was due to continued strong performance in luxury motorhome chassis and service body sales as well as the impact of pricing actions.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.6 million, or 15.0% of sales, an increase of $9.3 million, or 148.9%, from $6.2 million, or 7.7% of sales, a year ago. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, pricing actions and improved product mix, partially offset by material and labor cost inflation.

The segment backlog as of September 30, 2022, totaled $128.8 million and was up 25.2% compared to $102.9 million at September 30, 2021.

2022 Outlook

“Given our third quarter performance, chassis visibility for the balance of the year, and our strong backlog, we are tightening our full year guidance,” said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer. “Our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong, and while free cash flow performance has been challenging year-to-date, we expect to see recovery in the fourth quarter as completion and delivery of vehicles improves.”

Guidance for full-year 2022, notwithstanding further chassis and supply chain related issues, is as follows:

Revenue to be in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $62.5 to $72.5 million, including approximately $30 million of expenses related to EV development

Income from continuing operations of $29.7 to $37.6 million

Earnings per share of $0.83 to $1.05

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.02 to $1.24



Adams concluded, “Our team is working hard to maintain our positive momentum and close out the year strong, while executing our long-term growth strategy. We believe the strength of our portfolio, talented team, and operations provides a strong foundation to continue delivering meaningful shareholder value through 2022 and beyond."

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Shyft Group will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss these results and current business trends. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: www.theshyftgroup.com/webcasts

Conference Call: 1-844-868-8845 (domestic) or 412-317-6591 (international); passcode: 10163195

For more information about Shyft, please visit www.theshyftgroup.com .

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

This release contains information, including our revenue and earnings guidance, all other information provided with respect to our outlook for 2022 and future periods, and other statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “potential,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, anticipated disruptions to our operations and industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, trade duties and other aspects of trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and those described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,862 $ 37,158 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $176 and $187 87,673 87,262 Contract assets 87,099 21,483 Inventories 111,213 67,184 Other receivables - chassis pool agreements 24,277 9,926 Other current assets 12,813 10,813 Total current assets 325,937 233,826 Property, plant and equipment, net 66,970 61,057 Right of use assets – operating leases 53,156 43,316 Goodwill 48,880 48,880 Intangible assets, net 50,054 52,981 Net deferred tax asset 4,816 4,880 Other assets 1,886 2,927 TOTAL ASSETS $ 551,699 $ 447,867 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 106,621 $ 82,442 Accrued warranty 6,432 5,975 Accrued compensation and related taxes 15,559 19,064 Contract liabilities 10,601 988 Operating lease liability 10,060 7,934 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 11,703 9,256 Short-term debt - chassis pool agreements 24,277 9,926 Current portion of long-term debt 190 252 Total current liabilities 185,443 135,837 Other non-current liabilities 6,576 8,108 Long-term operating lease liability 44,660 36,329 Long-term debt, less current portion 65,222 738 Total liabilities 301,901 181,012 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued) - - Common stock, no par value : 80,000 shares authorized; 35,063 and 35,416 outstanding 90,160 95,375 Retained earnings 159,537 171,379 Total The Shyft Group, Inc. shareholders' equity 249,697 266,754 Non-controlling interest 101 101 Total shareholders' equity 249,798 266,855 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 551,699 $ 447,867





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 286,075 $ 272,622 $ 725,153 $ 714,492 Cost of products sold 231,979 216,564 603,008 566,542 Gross profit 54,096 56,058 122,145 147,950 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,051 2,582 19,541 4,304 Selling, general and administrative 25,033 25,368 78,445 78,645 Total operating expenses 32,084 27,950 97,986 82,949 Operating income 22,012 28,108 24,159 65,001 Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,137 ) (253 ) (1,754 ) (310 ) Other income (expense) 181 54 (342 ) 743 Total other income (expense) (956 ) (199 ) (2,096 ) 433 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 21,056 27,909 22,063 65,434 Income tax expense 3,770 6,910 3,346 15,952 Income from continuing operations 17,286 20,999 18,717 49,482 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - - - 81 Net income 17,286 20,999 18,717 49,563 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest - 77 - 1,102 Net income attributable to The Shyft Group, Inc. $ 17,286 $ 20,922 $ 18,717 $ 48,461 Basic earnings per share Continuing operations $ 0.49 $ 0.59 $ 0.53 $ 1.37 Discontinued operations - - - - Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.59 $ 0.53 $ 1.37 Diluted net earnings per share Continuing operations $ 0.49 $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 1.34 Discontinued operations - - - - Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 1.34 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 35,056 35,346 35,071 35,330 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 35,365 36,074 35,481 36,024





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 18,717 $ 49,563 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 10,055 8,312 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 4,922 6,571 Deferred income taxes 64 134 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 481 (104 ) Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets (66,026 ) (35,842 ) Changes in inventories (44,029 ) (35,473 ) Changes in accounts payable 24,708 43,230 Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes (3,505 ) 910 Changes in accrued warranty 457 1,626 Changes in other assets and liabilities 9,663 3,396 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (44,493 ) 42,323 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,228 ) (18,238 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 148 16 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - 904 Net cash used in investing activities (14,080 ) (17,318 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 120,000 25,000 Payments on long-term debt (55,000 ) (47,400 ) Payments of dividends (5,395 ) (2,660 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (26,789 ) (3,348 ) Issuance and vesting of stock incentive awards (8,539 ) (3,043 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 24,277 (31,451 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (34,296 ) (6,446 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 37,158 20,995 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 2,862 $ 14,549





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands of dollars)

Business Segments Fleet Vehicles

& Services Specialty

Vehicles Eliminations

& Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 173,673 $ - $ - $ 173,673 Motorhome chassis sales - 50,399 - 50,399 Other specialty vehicles sales - 48,570 (2,335 ) 46,235 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 10,821 4,947 - 15,768 Total Sales $ 184,494 $ 103,916 $ (2,335 ) $ 286,075 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,361 $ 15,550 $ (12,849 ) $ 27,062





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands of dollars)

Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & Services Vehicles & Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 182,438 $ - $ - $ 182,438 Motorhome chassis sales - 42,507 - 42,507 Other specialty vehicles sales - 33,773 - 33,773 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 8,949 4,955 - 13,904 Total Sales $ 191,387 $ 81,235 $ - $ 272,622 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,393 $ 6,247 $ (8,900 ) $ 33,740





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)

Sept. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Fleet Vehicles and Services $ 915,135 $ 1,000,021 $ 1,148,700 $ 859,442 $ 749,731 Motorhome Chassis 49,769 62,811 61,297 54,583 60,978 Other Specialty Vehicles 78,794 72,058 62,406 49,407 41,504 Aftermarket Parts and Accessories 206 293 296 127 347 Total Specialty Vehicles 128,769 135,162 123,999 104,117 102,829 Total Backlog $ 1,043,904 $ 1,135,183 $ 1,272,699 $ 963,559 $ 852,560

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our underlying operating performance, as well as certain non-cash expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, The Shyft Group, Inc. 2022 % of sales 2021 % of sales Income from continuing operations $ 17,286 6.0 % $ 20,999 7.7 % Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest - (77 ) Add (subtract): Restructuring and other related charges 53 - Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 243 594 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,214 2,079 Tax effect of adjustments (226 ) (733 ) Adjusted net income $ 18,570 6.5 % $ 22,862 8.4 % Income from continuing operations $ 17,286 6.0 % $ 20,999 7.7 % Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest - (77 ) Add (subtract): Depreciation and amortization 3,359 2,982 Income tax expense 3,770 6,910 Interest expense 1,137 253 EBITDA $ 25,552 8.9 % $ 31,067 11.4 % Add: Restructuring and other related charges 53 - Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 243 594 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,214 2,079 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,062 9.5 % $ 33,740 12.4 % Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.58 Add (subtract): Acquisition related expenses and adjustments - 0.01 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.04 0.06 Tax effect of adjustments - (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.63





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Forecast Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 The Shyft Group, Inc. Low Mid High Income from continuing operations $ 29,655 $ 33,614 $ 37,572 Add: Depreciation and amortization 13,500 13,500 13,500 Interest Expense 3,000 3,000 3,000 Taxes 7,883 8,935 9,988 EBITDA $ 54,038 $ 59,049 $ 64,060 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges 8,450 8,450 8,450 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,488 $ 67,499 $ 72,510 Earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.94 $ 1.05 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges 0.24 0.24 0.24 Less tax effect of adjustments (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 1.13 $ 1.24



