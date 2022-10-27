Dominion Water Reserves Names Germain Turpin as President of Its Newly Created Water Division

English French

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“Dominion Water” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: DWR) is pleased to announce that it has named Germain Turpin as President of its newly created water division.



Germain Turpin is currently a director of Dominion Water with over 20 years of experience in the Québec water industry and is the former owner of two of the water assets now held by the Corporation. Germain’s knowledge of the sector, combined with his experience in industry operations, will contribute greatly to the development of the Corporation’s water assets.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity that will allow me to focus my energies on growing the Corporation’s water business,” said Germain Turpin, President of Dominion Water’s water subsidiary. “Over the last few years, there has been numerous developments in this sector due to climate change and regulations. My main objectives will be to develop our freshwater assets and capitalize on new opportunities to grow this division.”

“We are thrilled to appoint Germain as the lead of our water division,” said Olivier Primeau, Dominion Water’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His expertise and knowledge of the water industry will allow us to pursue our business development strategy for this subsidiary, which includes the acquisition of water licenses and the establishment of long-term growth objectives. His appointment also complements our new stated mission which is to become active in all segments of the beverage industry.”

Dominion Water Reserves Corp. will become a subsidiary of Prime Drink Group Corp. once the name change, announced on October 20, 2022, becomes effective on or about November 21, 2022.

Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (CSE: DWR) is a Quebec-based corporation that aims at becoming a leading diversified beverage holding company. The Corporation currently controls more than 30% of Quebec’s fresh groundwater reserves volume under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. Under its new leadership team, the Corporation will seek to acquire, integrate, and grow beverage businesses in diversified sectors ranging from water to juice and alcohol with a focus on profitable growth.

