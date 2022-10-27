Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $1,020.9 million, up 14.5% compared to $891.9 million in the third quarter of 2021

Gross profit of $218.0 million, or 21.4% of net revenue, up 7.4% compared to $203.0 million, or 22.8% of net revenue, in the third quarter of 2021

Net income of $38.8 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to net income of $35.5 million, or $0.20 per share, in the third quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $85.6 million, or 8.4% of net revenue, up 9.8% compared to $78.0 million, or 8.7% of net revenue, in the third quarter of 2021

Cash flow from operations of $87.0 million compared to $51.2 million in the third quarter of 2021

Cash balances were $255.5 million at the end of the third quarter

Completed the acquisition of Rochester Home Infusion, Inc. for $27.4 million, financed through cash balances on hand



John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team continued to execute on our commitment to delivering extraordinary care to our patients. Our focus on quality patient care, as well as our investments for future growth, have allowed us to capitalize on dynamic market opportunities and deliver solid financial results in the third quarter, despite an ongoing challenging inflationary environment.”

Full Year 2022 Guidance

For the full year 2022, Option Care Health is revising its guidance and now expects to generate:

Net Revenue of $3.90 billion to $3.95 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $336 million to $341 million

Cash Flow from Operations of at least $250 million



Conference Call

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning our full year 2022 guidance and our expectations regarding industry and macroeconomic trends and our operating performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; and (iv) the loss of one or more key payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see below.





Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)





September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,468 $ 119,423 Accounts receivable, net 364,187 338,242 Inventories 236,020 183,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,289 69,496 Total current assets 951,964 710,256 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 96,312 111,535 Intangible assets, net 23,066 21,433 Referral sources 349,487 344,587 Goodwill 1,533,043 1,477,564 Other noncurrent assets 119,391 125,543 Total noncurrent assets 2,121,299 2,080,662 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,073,263 $ 2,790,918 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 409,737 $ 279,246 Other current liabilities 177,063 180,449 Total current liabilities 586,800 459,695 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,058,606 1,059,900 Other noncurrent liabilities 90,522 95,437 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,149,128 1,155,337 Total liabilities 1,735,928 1,615,032 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,337,335 1,175,886 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,073,263 $ 2,790,918





Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET REVENUE $ 1,020,918 $ 891,937 $ 2,917,522 $ 2,511,446 COST OF REVENUE 802,917 688,969 2,281,685 1,944,037 GROSS PROFIT 218,001 202,968 635,837 567,409 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 142,015 134,633 417,771 388,930 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,268 15,452 46,027 48,410 Total operating expenses 157,283 150,085 463,798 437,340 OPERATING INCOME 60,718 52,883 172,039 130,069 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (13,997 ) (16,000 ) (39,008 ) (52,717 ) Other, net 5,360 1,680 7,956 (7,825 ) Total other expense (8,637 ) (14,320 ) (31,052 ) (60,542 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 52,081 38,563 140,987 69,527 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 13,258 3,087 37,960 5,096 NET INCOME $ 38,823 $ 35,476 $ 103,027 $ 64,431 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.57 $ 0.36 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.57 $ 0.36 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 181,884 179,872 180,829 179,841 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 183,022 181,430 181,760 181,055





Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 103,027 $ 64,431 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 49,723 52,820 Other non-cash adjustments 66,999 32,842 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (23,153 ) (27,310 ) Inventories (52,749 ) (31,472 ) Accounts payable 129,859 35,648 Other (49,614 ) 16,300 Net cash provided by operating activities 224,092 143,259 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (17,111 ) (11,744 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (87,315 ) (18,852 ) Net cash used in investing activities (104,426 ) (30,596 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of debt — 355,200 Retirement of debt obligations — (352,009 ) Proceeds from warrant exercises 20,916 — Other financing cash flows (4,537 ) (14,263 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 16,379 (11,072 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 136,045 101,591 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 119,423 99,265 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 255,468 $ 200,856





