FTI Consulting Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third quarter 2022 revenues of $775.9 million increased $73.6 million, or 10.5%, compared to revenues of $702.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from foreign currency translation ("FX"), revenues increased $103.7 million, or 14.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $3.1 million during the quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher realization, which includes the recognition of revenues previously deferred, and higher demand across all business segments. Net income of $77.3 million compared to $69.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, a lower effective tax rate, an increase in FX remeasurement gains and lower interest expense, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, including the impact of a 12.4% increase in total headcount, and higher selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses compared to the prior year quarter. The lower effective tax rate was primarily related to a combined $8.3 million benefit from the use of foreign tax credits and a deferred tax benefit arising from an intracompany intellectual property license agreement. Adjusted EBITDA of $99.0 million, or 12.8% of revenues, compared to $100.3 million, or 14.3% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

Third quarter 2022 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $2.15 compared to $1.96 in the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2021 EPS included $2.4 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 ("2023 Convertible Notes"), which decreased EPS by $0.06. Third quarter 2022 Adjusted EPS of $2.15 compared to Adjusted EPS of $2.02 in the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2021 Adjusted EPS excluded the non-cash interest expense related to the 2023 Convertible Notes. The aforementioned $8.3 million tax benefit increased third quarter 2022 EPS and Adjusted EPS by $0.23.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, "Our record results this quarter reflect the combination of solid underlying business performance in aggregate, together with some one-time benefits. As always, our focus remains on driving the powerful multi-year trajectory our firm has been on by continuing to invest behind our strong positions and the ambitions of our people."

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $128.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $196.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was largely due to an increase in compensation, primarily related to headcount growth, as well as a decrease in cash collections compared to the same period in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents of $327.0 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $342.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $255.7 million at June 30, 2022. FX translation unfavorably impacted cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Total debt, net of cash, of ($10.8) million at September 30, 2022 compared to ($1.3) million at September 30, 2021 and $60.5 million at June 30, 2022. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash, was due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 127,791 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $159.87 for a total cost of $20.4 million. As of September 30, 2022, approximately $143.5 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase authorization.

Third Quarter 2022 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $15.0 million, or 6.0%, to $265.4 million in the quarter compared to $250.3 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $24.1 million, or 9.6%, compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $3.1 million in the quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for restructuring and business transformation services, which was partially offset by lower demand for transactions services and a decline in success fees compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $51.5 million, or 19.4% of segment revenues, compared to $55.6 million, or 22.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA declined compared to the prior year quarter, as the increase in revenues was more than offset by higher compensation, which includes the impact of an 11.5% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $14.7 million, or 10.1%, to $159.9 million in the quarter compared to $145.3 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $18.4 million, or 12.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for health solutions and investigations services and higher realization, which was partially offset by lower demand for disputes services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.2 million, or 11.4% of segment revenues, compared to $16.6 million, or 11.4% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 9.3% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting

Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $20.6 million, or 12.0%, to $193.2 million in the quarter compared to $172.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $30.1 million, or 17.4%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher realization, primarily from the recognition of revenues previously deferred and higher demand for non-merger and acquisition ("M&A")-related antitrust services, which was partially offset by lower demand for M&A-related antitrust services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $32.9 million, or 17.0% of segment revenues, compared to $29.9 million, or 17.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation expenses, primarily related to an increase in variable compensation, and the impact of a 7.9% increase in billable headcount compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment increased $20.3 million, or 31.3%, to $84.9 million in the quarter compared to $64.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $22.6 million, or 34.9%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for M&A-related "second request" and investigations services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.2 million, or 15.6% of segment revenues, compared to $7.8 million, or 12.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 23.7% increase in billable headcount and an increase in contractors, as well as higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications

Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $3.0 million, or 4.3%, to $72.4 million in the quarter compared to $69.4 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $8.5 million, or 12.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased demand for corporate reputation services compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $12.9 million, or 17.9% of segment revenues, compared to $15.5 million, or 22.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA declined compared to the prior year quarter, as the increase in revenues was more than offset by higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 16.4% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses.

2022 Guidance

The Company is narrowing its full year 2022 guidance ranges for revenues and EPS. The Company now expects revenues to range between $2.965 billion and $3.025 billion, which compares to the previous range of between $2.920 billion and $3.045 billion. The Company now expects EPS to range between $6.40 and $6.80, which compares to the previous range of between $6.40 and $7.20. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Total Segment Operating Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

Free Cash Flow



We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance ("ESG")-related issues, climate change-related matters, scientific and technological developments, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 327,047 $ 494,485 Accounts receivable, net 947,993 754,120 Current portion of notes receivable 27,198 30,256 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 91,187 91,166 Total current assets 1,393,425 1,370,027 Property and equipment, net 144,713 142,163 Operating lease assets 195,339 215,995 Goodwill 1,212,541 1,232,791 Intangible assets, net 25,673 31,990 Notes receivable, net 54,144 53,539 Other assets 56,259 54,404 Total assets $ 3,082,094 $ 3,100,909 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 175,491 $ 165,025 Accrued compensation 422,985 507,556 Billings in excess of services provided 50,523 45,535 Total current liabilities 648,999 718,116 Long-term debt, net 314,756 297,158 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 213,449 236,026 Deferred income taxes 161,486 170,612 Other liabilities 98,821 95,676 Total liabilities 1,437,511 1,517,588 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none

outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares

issued and outstanding 34,422 (2022) and 34,333 (2021) 344 343 Additional paid-in capital — 13,662 Retained earnings 1,868,424 1,698,156 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (224,185 ) (128,840 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,644,583 1,583,321 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,082,094 $ 3,100,909





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 775,865 $ 702,228 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 526,654 472,235 Selling, general and administrative expenses 159,186 138,600 Amortization of intangible assets 2,315 2,860 688,155 613,695 Operating income 87,710 88,533 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 7,771 5,175 Interest expense (2,378 ) (5,073 ) 5,393 102 Income before income tax provision 93,103 88,635 Income tax provision 15,836 19,155 Net income $ 77,267 $ 69,480 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 2.29 $ 2.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 33,812 33,495 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 2.15 $ 1.96 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,918 35,362 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ (48,475 ) $ (18,607 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (48,475 ) (18,607 ) Comprehensive income $ 28,792 $ 50,873





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 2,254,477 $ 2,099,991 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 1,539,838 1,431,381 Selling, general and administrative expenses 476,097 399,076 Amortization of intangible assets 7,320 8,515 2,023,255 1,838,972 Operating income 231,222 261,019 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 10,418 5,297 Interest expense (7,468 ) (15,164 ) 2,950 (9,867 ) Income before income tax provision 234,172 251,152 Income tax provision 46,156 54,394 Net income $ 188,016 $ 196,758 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 5.57 $ 5.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 33,741 33,478 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 5.25 $ 5.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,825 35,265 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ (95,345 ) $ (18,042 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (95,345 ) (18,042 ) Comprehensive income $ 92,671 $ 178,716





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 77,267 $ 69,480 $ 188,016 $ 196,758 Add back: Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent

consideration — — — (3,130 ) Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes — 2,412 — 7,141 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on

convertible notes — (627 ) — (1,857 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 77,267 $ 71,265 $ 188,016 $ 198,912 Earnings per common share — diluted $ 2.15 $ 1.96 $ 5.25 $ 5.58 Add back: Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent

consideration — — — (0.09 ) Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes — 0.08 — 0.20 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on

convertible notes — (0.02 ) — (0.05 ) Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $ 2.15 $ 2.02 $ 5.25 $ 5.64 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding ― diluted 35,918 35,362 35,825 35,265





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 77,267 Interest income and other (7,771 ) Interest expense 2,378 Income tax provision 15,836 Operating income $ 47,948 $ 16,570 $ 31,674 $ 9,833 $ 12,155 $ (30,470 ) $ 87,710 Depreciation and amortization 1,675 1,350 1,239 3,380 629 676 8,949 Amortization of intangible assets 1,909 242 — — 163 1 2,315 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,532 $ 18,162 $ 32,913 $ 13,213 $ 12,947 $ (29,793 ) $ 98,974





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 188,016 Interest income and other (10,418 ) Interest expense 7,468 Income tax provision 46,156 Operating income $ 148,936 $ 47,126 $ 72,056 $ 25,005 $ 37,623 $ (99,524 ) $ 231,222 Depreciation and amortization 5,049 4,265 3,698 9,935 1,962 2,136 27,045 Amortization of intangible assets 6,036 735 — — 548 1 7,320 Adjusted EBITDA $ 160,021 $ 52,126 $ 75,754 $ 34,940 $ 40,133 $ (97,387 ) $ 265,587





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 69,480 Interest income and other (5,175 ) Interest expense 5,073 Income tax provision 19,155 Operating income $ 52,316 $ 15,101 $ 28,455 $ 4,416 $ 14,219 $ (25,974 ) $ 88,533 Depreciation and amortization 1,446 1,270 1,462 3,419 533 737 8,867 Amortization of intangible assets 1,873 249 — — 737 1 2,860 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,635 $ 16,620 $ 29,917 $ 7,835 $ 15,489 $ (25,236 ) $ 100,260 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 196,758 Interest income and other (5,297 ) Interest expense 15,164 Income tax provision 54,394 Operating income $ 126,718 $ 59,599 $ 82,891 $ 38,315 $ 35,537 $ (82,041 ) $ 261,019 Depreciation and amortization 4,016 3,808 4,304 9,636 1,630 2,237 25,631 Amortization of intangible assets 5,644 647 — — 2,221 3 8,515 Remeasurement of acquisition-related

contingent consideration (3,130 ) — — — — — (3,130 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 133,248 $ 64,054 $ 87,195 $ 47,951 $ 39,388 $ (79,801 ) $ 292,035





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT





Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Revenue-

Generating

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 265,370 $ 51,532 19.4 % 61% $ 455 1,900 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 159,948 18,162 11.4 % 53% $ 368 1,614 Economic Consulting 193,183 32,913 17.0 % 67% $ 579 998 Technology (1) 84,915 13,213 15.6 % N/M N/M 548 Strategic Communications (1) 72,449 12,947 17.9 % N/M N/M 951 $ 775,865 $ 128,767 16.6 % 6,011 Unallocated Corporate (29,793 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,974 12.8 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 795,766 $ 160,021 20.1 % 62% $ 455 1,900 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 478,092 52,126 10.9 % 55% $ 360 1,614 Economic Consulting 523,201 75,754 14.5 % 70% $ 506 998 Technology (1) 243,181 34,940 14.4 % N/M N/M 548 Strategic Communications (1) 214,237 40,133 18.7 % N/M N/M 951 $ 2,254,477 $ 362,974 16.1 % 6,011 Unallocated Corporate (97,387 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 265,587 11.8 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 250,321 $ 55,635 22.2 % 62% $ 465 1,704 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 145,264 16,620 11.4 % 54% $ 355 1,476 Economic Consulting 172,543 29,917 17.3 % 68% $ 539 925 Technology (1) 64,657 7,835 12.1 % N/M N/M 443 Strategic Communications (1) 69,443 15,489 22.3 % N/M N/M 817 $ 702,228 $ 125,496 17.9 % 5,365 Unallocated Corporate (25,236 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,260 14.3 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 707,495 $ 133,248 18.8 % 60% $ 457 1,704 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 446,831 64,054 14.3 % 58% $ 350 1,476 Economic Consulting 525,122 87,195 16.6 % 73% $ 510 925 Technology (1) 222,762 47,951 21.5 % N/M N/M 443 Strategic Communications (1) 197,781 39,388 19.9 % N/M N/M 817 $ 2,099,991 $ 371,836 17.7 % 5,365 Unallocated Corporate (79,801 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 292,035 13.9 %

___________________________

N/M Not meaningful (1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.



FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022 2021 (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 188,016 $ 196,758 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,045 25,631 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 7,320 8,515 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 863 (1,014 ) Provision for expected credit losses 13,101 14,816 Share-based compensation 18,491 17,150 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and other 1,588 8,551 Deferred income taxes (9,140 ) 5,128 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (251,280 ) (115,544 ) Notes receivable 838 4,392 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,066 ) 1,145 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 21,936 (22,745 ) Income taxes 3,940 18,025 Accrued compensation (67,763 ) 2,803 Billings in excess of services provided 7,672 (7,691 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (40,439 ) 155,920 Investing activities Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (6,742 ) (9,833 ) Purchases of property and equipment and other (38,935 ) (52,441 ) Net cash used in investing activities (45,677 ) (62,274 ) Financing activities Borrowings under revolving line of credit 165,000 377,500 Repayments under revolving line of credit (165,000 ) (352,500 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (23,530 ) (46,133 ) Share-based compensation tax withholdings and other (15,663 ) (8,277 ) Payments for business acquisition liabilities (4,848 ) (7,496 ) Deposits and other 7,092 1,928 Net cash used in financing activities (36,949 ) (34,978 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (44,373 ) (11,094 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (167,438 ) 47,574 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 494,485 294,953 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 327,047 $ 342,527





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 128,292 $ 196,946 $ (40,439 ) $ 155,920 Purchases of property and equipment (13,316 ) (24,745 ) (38,951 ) (52,470 ) Free Cash Flow $ 114,976 $ 172,201 $ (79,390 ) $ 103,450





