Worldwide Solar District Heating Industry to 2032 - by System, Application and Region

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar District Heating Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Solar District Heating Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Summary of Statistics
1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes
1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Solar District Heating Demand
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends
4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points
4.1. Global Solar District Heating Market (US$ Mn)
4.2. Solar District Heating Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)
4.2.1. Total Available Market
4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market
4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario
4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets
4.4.1.1. In Short Term
4.4.1.2. In Long Term
4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4.2.1. In Short Term
4.4.2.2. In Long Term
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
4.5.2. Global Solar District Heating Market Growth
4.5.3. Solar District Heating Adoption Rate, By Country
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. Solar District Heating Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment
5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking
6. Global Solar District Heating Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7. Global Solar District Heating Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By System
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By System , 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By System , 2022-2032
8.3.1. Small systems
8.3.1.1. Residential
8.3.1.2. Commercial
8.3.1.3. Industrial
8.3.2. Large systems
8.3.2.1. Residential
8.3.2.2. Commercial
8.3.2.3. Industrial
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By System
9. Global Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2015-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Residential
9.3.2. Commercial
9.3.2.1. College/university
9.3.2.2. Office Buildings
9.3.2.3. Government/military
9.3.2.4. Others
9.3.3. Industrial
9.3.3.1. Chemical
9.3.3.2. Refinery
9.3.3.3. Paper
9.3.3.4. Others
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application
10. Global Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021
10.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
10.3.1. North America
10.3.2. Latin America
10.3.3. Europe
10.3.4. Asia Pacific
10.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
11. North America Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
12. Latin America Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
13. Europe Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14. Asia Pacific Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. Middle East and Africa Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. Key Countries Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. Market Structure Analysis
17.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
17.2. Market Concentration
17.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
17.4. Market Presence Analysis
17.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players
17.4.2. Product footprint by Players
18. Competition Analysis
18.1. Competition Dashboard
18.2. Competition Benchmarking
18.3. Competition Deep Dive
18.3.1. Fortum
18.3.1.1. Overview
18.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.1.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.1.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.2. Goteborg Energi
18.3.2.1. Overview
18.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.2.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.2.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.3. Kelag Energie & Warme GmbH
18.3.3.1. Overview
18.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.3.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.3.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.4. Keppel Corporation Limited
18.3.4.1. Overview
18.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.4.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.4.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.5. Korea District Heating Corporation
18.3.5.1. Overview
18.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.5.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.5.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.6. NRG Energy Inc
18.3.6.1. Overview
18.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.6.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.6.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.7. Orsted A/S
18.3.7.1. Overview
18.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.7.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.7.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.8. Ramboll Group A/S
18.3.8.1. Overview
18.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.8.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.8.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.9. Shinryo Corporation
18.3.9.1. Overview
18.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.9.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.9.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.10. Statkraft
18.3.10.1. Overview
18.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.10.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.10.4. Strategy Overview
19. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
20. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ueiips