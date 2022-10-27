Worldwide Solar District Heating Industry to 2032 - by System, Application and Region

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar District Heating Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Solar District Heating Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Solar District Heating Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends



4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

4.1. Global Solar District Heating Market (US$ Mn)

4.2. Solar District Heating Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

4.5.2. Global Solar District Heating Market Growth

4.5.3. Solar District Heating Adoption Rate, By Country

4.6. Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment

4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment

4.6.3. Solar District Heating Market Opportunities

4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment



5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking



6. Global Solar District Heating Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



7. Global Solar District Heating Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By System

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By System , 2015-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By System , 2022-2032

8.3.1. Small systems

8.3.1.1. Residential

8.3.1.2. Commercial

8.3.1.3. Industrial

8.3.2. Large systems

8.3.2.1. Residential

8.3.2.2. Commercial

8.3.2.3. Industrial

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By System



9. Global Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2015-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032

9.3.1. Residential

9.3.2. Commercial

9.3.2.1. College/university

9.3.2.2. Office Buildings

9.3.2.3. Government/military

9.3.2.4. Others

9.3.3. Industrial

9.3.3.1. Chemical

9.3.3.2. Refinery

9.3.3.3. Paper

9.3.3.4. Others

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application



10. Global Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021

10.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032

10.3.1. North America

10.3.2. Latin America

10.3.3. Europe

10.3.4. Asia Pacific

10.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



11. North America Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



12. Latin America Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



13. Europe Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



14. Asia Pacific Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

15. Middle East and Africa Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



16. Key Countries Solar District Heating Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

17. Market Structure Analysis

17.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

17.2. Market Concentration

17.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

17.4. Market Presence Analysis

17.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players

17.4.2. Product footprint by Players



18. Competition Analysis

18.1. Competition Dashboard

18.2. Competition Benchmarking

18.3. Competition Deep Dive

18.3.1. Fortum

18.3.1.1. Overview

18.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.1.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.1.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.2. Goteborg Energi

18.3.2.1. Overview

18.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.2.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.2.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.3. Kelag Energie & Warme GmbH

18.3.3.1. Overview

18.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.3.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.3.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.4. Keppel Corporation Limited

18.3.4.1. Overview

18.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.4.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.4.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.5. Korea District Heating Corporation

18.3.5.1. Overview

18.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.5.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.5.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.6. NRG Energy Inc

18.3.6.1. Overview

18.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.6.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.6.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.7. Orsted A/S

18.3.7.1. Overview

18.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.7.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.7.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.8. Ramboll Group A/S

18.3.8.1. Overview

18.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.8.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.8.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.9. Shinryo Corporation

18.3.9.1. Overview

18.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.9.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.9.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.10. Statkraft

18.3.10.1. Overview

18.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.10.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.10.4. Strategy Overview



19. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



20. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ueiips