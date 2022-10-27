Generalized Anxiety Disorder Therapeutics Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Abbvie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GSK PLC, Abbott Laboratories Inc., and Johnson & Johnson

Pune, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global generalized anxiety disorder therapeutics market is expected to clock US$ 12193 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “generalized anxiety disorder therapeutics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

The socioeconomic impact of mental health difficulties will continue to increase as a result of the associated loss of employment and effects on lifestyle and social involvement. Pharmaceutical companies are stepping up their efforts to hasten the commercialization of treatments for anxiety disorders and depression. This has prompted various governments to initiate initiatives aimed at decreasing the burden of mental illnesses and anxiety disorders.

The global generalized anxiety disorder therapeutics market has been analyzed from three perspectives: drug class, distribution channel, and region

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on drug class, the global generalized anxiety disorder therapeutics market is subdivided into:

Antidepressants

Azapirones

Benzodiazepines

Others

The antidepressant drugs are further subcategorized into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and others. Due to the drug's greater efficacy, which reduced the symptoms of anxiety and other linked mental illnesses, the antidepressants segment dominated the market for treating generalised anxiety disorder. Numerous antidepressants, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, are regarded as the first line of treatment for generalised anxiety disorders since they have been shown to lessen its symptoms. An increase in antidepressant medication approvals is another factor driving the market.

Azapirones are the most frequently prescribed anxiolytics because they have more tolerable adverse effects than many other anxiolytics currently on the market, including benzodiazepines or SSRIs. The emergence of medications that are not benzodiazepines is driving the market for azapirones.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

The global generalized anxiety disorder therapeutics market has been divided into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The hospital pharmacy sector now controls the market for therapies for generalized anxiety disorder. The large number of patients who attend hospitals for diagnoses and hospitalizations in some comorbidity illnesses boosts drug sales.

Many people are using the internet to look for health-related information as more patients have access to it. The inclination of patients to buy medications from online pharmacies has increased due to the expanding telehealth trend. Online shopping is available for several FDA-approved medications, including Lexapro (Escitalopram). Online pharmacies are predicted to gain the majority of market share in the next years and are currently expanding at the quickest CAGR.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global allergic conjunctivitis market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is owing to the factors like increasing stress and a busy lifestyle. Asia has a diverse and rapidly growing population of people from different cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds. The growing facilities to detect anxiety ailments like generalized anxiety disorder, agoraphobia, and panic disorder are factors fueling the growth of the GAD market in this region. These mental disorders are associated with significant functional impairment as well as social and economic consequences.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global generalized anxiety disorder therapeutics market are

Abbvie Inc.

Mind Medicine Inc.

Genentech Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

GSK PLC

VistaGen Therapeutics

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Merck & Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

