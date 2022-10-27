Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2022 to 2032: Featuring Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher and Abbott Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the In Vitro Diagnostics Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage
2.2. Market Definition
3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on In-Vitro Diagnostics
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends
4. Market Background
4.1. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Key Countries
4.2. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)
4.2.1. Total Available Market
4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market
4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario
4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets
4.4.1.1. In Short Term
4.4.1.2. In Long Term
4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4.2.1. In Short Term
4.4.2.2. In Long Term
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
4.5.2. Growth in Automation, By Country
4.5.3. In-Vitro Diagnostics Adoption Rate, By Country
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment
5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking
6. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product And Service
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product And Service, 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product And Service, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Reagents & Kits
8.3.2. Instruments
8.3.3. Services
8.3.4. Data Management Software
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product And Service
9. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Technology
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Technology, 2015-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Technology, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Immunoassay/Immunochemistry
9.3.2. Clinical chemistry
9.3.3. Molecular diagnostics
9.3.4. Hematology
9.3.5. Microbiology
9.3.6. Coagulation and Hemostasis
9.3.7. Urinalysis
9.3.8. Other Technologies
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Technology
10. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2015-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032
10.3.1. Infectious diseases
10.3.2. Diabetes
10.3.3. Oncology
10.3.4. Cardiology
10.3.5. Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics
10.3.6. Autoimmune diseases
10.3.7. HIV/AIDS
10.3.8. Nephrology
10.3.9. Other applications
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application
11. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End User
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By End User, 2015-2021
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2022-2032
11.3.1. Hospital laboratories
11.3.2. Clinical laboratories
11.3.3. Point-of-care testing centers
11.3.4. Academic institutes
11.3.5. Patients
11.3.6. Other end users
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User
12. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021
12.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
12.3.1. North America
12.3.2. Latin America
12.3.3. Europe
12.3.4. Asia Pacific
12.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
13. North America In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14. Latin America In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. Asia Pacific In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. Middle East and Africa In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18. Key Countries In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
19. Market Structure Analysis
19.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
19.2. Market Concentration
19.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
19.4. Market Presence Analysis
19.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players
19.4.2. Product footprint by Players
20. Competition Analysis
20.1. Competition Dashboard
20.2. Competition Benchmarking
20.3. Competition Deep Dive
20.3.1. Roche Diagnostics
20.3.1.1. Overview
20.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.1.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.1.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.2. Siemens Healthineers
20.3.2.1. Overview
20.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.2.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.2.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.3. Danaher Corporation
20.3.3.1. Overview
20.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.3.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.3.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.4. Abbott
20.3.4.1. Overview
20.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.4.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.4.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific
20.3.5.1. Overview
20.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.5.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.5.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.6. Johnson & Johnson
20.3.6.1. Overview
20.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.6.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.6.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.7. Becton
20.3.7.1. Overview
20.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.7.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.7.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.8. Dickinson and Company
20.3.8.1. Overview
20.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.8.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.8.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.9. Bio-Rad Laboratories
20.3.9.1. Overview
20.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.9.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.9.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.10. Sysmex Corporation
20.3.10.1. Overview
20.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.10.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.10.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.11. bioMerieux
20.3.11.1. Overview
20.3.11.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.11.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.11.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.12. DiaSorin
20.3.12.1. Overview
20.3.12.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.12.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.12.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.13. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
20.3.13.1. Overview
20.3.13.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.13.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.13.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.14. QIAGEN N.V.
20.3.14.1. Overview
20.3.14.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.14.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.14.4. Strategy Overview
21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
22. Research Methodology
