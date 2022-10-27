Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2022 to 2032: Featuring Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher and Abbott Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the In Vitro Diagnostics Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition



3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on In-Vitro Diagnostics

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends



4. Market Background

4.1. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Key Countries

4.2. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

4.5.2. Growth in Automation, By Country

4.5.3. In-Vitro Diagnostics Adoption Rate, By Country

4.6. Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment

4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment

4.6.3. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Opportunities

4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment



5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking



6. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



7. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product And Service

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product And Service, 2015-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product And Service, 2022-2032

8.3.1. Reagents & Kits

8.3.2. Instruments

8.3.3. Services

8.3.4. Data Management Software

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product And Service



9. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Technology

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Technology, 2015-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Technology, 2022-2032

9.3.1. Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

9.3.2. Clinical chemistry

9.3.3. Molecular diagnostics

9.3.4. Hematology

9.3.5. Microbiology

9.3.6. Coagulation and Hemostasis

9.3.7. Urinalysis

9.3.8. Other Technologies

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Technology



10. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2015-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032

10.3.1. Infectious diseases

10.3.2. Diabetes

10.3.3. Oncology

10.3.4. Cardiology

10.3.5. Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics

10.3.6. Autoimmune diseases

10.3.7. HIV/AIDS

10.3.8. Nephrology

10.3.9. Other applications

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application



11. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End User

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By End User, 2015-2021

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2022-2032

11.3.1. Hospital laboratories

11.3.2. Clinical laboratories

11.3.3. Point-of-care testing centers

11.3.4. Academic institutes

11.3.5. Patients

11.3.6. Other end users

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User



12. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021

12.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032

12.3.1. North America

12.3.2. Latin America

12.3.3. Europe

12.3.4. Asia Pacific

12.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



13. North America In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



14. Latin America In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



15. Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



16. Asia Pacific In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



17. Middle East and Africa In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



18. Key Countries In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



19. Market Structure Analysis

19.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

19.2. Market Concentration

19.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

19.4. Market Presence Analysis

19.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players

19.4.2. Product footprint by Players



20. Competition Analysis

20.1. Competition Dashboard

20.2. Competition Benchmarking

20.3. Competition Deep Dive

20.3.1. Roche Diagnostics

20.3.1.1. Overview

20.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.1.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.1.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.2. Siemens Healthineers

20.3.2.1. Overview

20.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.2.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.2.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.3. Danaher Corporation

20.3.3.1. Overview

20.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.3.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.3.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.4. Abbott

20.3.4.1. Overview

20.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.4.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.4.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific

20.3.5.1. Overview

20.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.5.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.5.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.6. Johnson & Johnson

20.3.6.1. Overview

20.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.6.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.6.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.7. Becton

20.3.7.1. Overview

20.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.7.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.7.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.8. Dickinson and Company

20.3.8.1. Overview

20.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.8.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.8.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.9. Bio-Rad Laboratories

20.3.9.1. Overview

20.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.9.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.9.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.10. Sysmex Corporation

20.3.10.1. Overview

20.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.10.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.10.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.11. bioMerieux

20.3.11.1. Overview

20.3.11.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.11.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.11.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.12. DiaSorin

20.3.12.1. Overview

20.3.12.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.12.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.12.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.13. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

20.3.13.1. Overview

20.3.13.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.13.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.13.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.14. QIAGEN N.V.

20.3.14.1. Overview

20.3.14.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.14.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.14.4. Strategy Overview



21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



22. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4g0t3f