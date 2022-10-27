The Worldwide Protein Expression Industry is Expected to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protein Expression Market by Type (E.Coli, Mammalian, CHO, HEK 293, Insect, Pichia, Cell-free), Products (Reagents, Vectors, Competent Cells, Instruments, Service), Application (Therapeutic, Industrial), End User, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Protein Expression market is valued at an estimated USD 2.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the growth in the life science and biopharmaceutical industries, increasing research activities on recombinant-based protein expression, and the availability of funding for protein-based research. However, the high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The Prokaryotic Expression system segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Protein Expression market, by System Type, during the forecast period

In 2021, the Prokaryotic Expression system segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Factors such as high level of protein production at a minimal cost, and their increasing applications in biologics production will favor the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Protein Expression market

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this market can be attributed to the rapid growth of the biotechnology industry, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing investments by governments in protein-based research, and rising awareness about personalized therapeutics. Besides, global players are focused on this region for the low-cost manufacturing advantage that it provides.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Protein Expression Market Overview

4.2 North America: Protein Expression Market, by Product & Service and Country (2021)

4.3 Protein Expression Market Share, by System Type, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.4 Protein Expression Market Share, by End-user, 2022

4.5 Protein Expression Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Protein Biologics

5.2.1.2 Increasing R&D in Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Recombinant-Based Protein Expression

5.2.1.4 Availability of Funding for Protein-Based Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Protein Expression Reagents and Instruments

5.2.2.2 Increasing Consolidation and High Barriers for New Entrants

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Microfluidics

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies Offering Significant Growth Potential

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 Undesired Post-Translational Modifications and Purification

5.3 Ranges/Scenarios

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem Analysis

5.10 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.11 Regulatory Analysis

5.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.13.2 Buying Criteria for Protein Expression Products

6 Protein Expression Market, by System Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mammalian Cell Expression Systems

6.2.1 Chinese Hamster Ovary Cell Systems (Cho Cell Systems)

6.2.1.1 Chinese Hamster Ovary Cell Systems to Dominate Market

6.2.2 Human Embryonic Kidney Cell Systems (Hek 293 Cell Systems)

6.2.2.1 Increasing Use of Hek 293 Cells for Producing Biologics to Boost Market

6.2.3 Other Mammalian Cell Systems

6.3 Prokaryotic Expression Systems

6.3.1 Escherichia Coli Systems

6.3.1.1 Increasing Use of E. Coli Systems for Commercial Protein Production to Fuel Market

6.3.2 Other Prokaryotic Expression Systems

6.4 Insect Cell Expression Systems

6.4.1 Baculovirus Systems

6.4.1.1 Baculovirus Systems to Show High Yield and Expression Levels for Intracellular Proteins

6.4.2 Other Insect Cell Systems

6.5 Yeast Expression Systems

6.5.1 Pichia Systems

6.5.1.1 Pichia Systems to Hold Largest Market Share

6.5.2 Saccharomyces Systems

6.5.2.1 Saccharomyces Systems to Channelize Direction of Foreign Proteins into Secretory Pathways Using Various Signals

6.5.3 Other Yeast Expression Systems

6.6 Cell-Free Expression Systems

6.6.1 Increasing Demand for Recombinant Proteins to Support Market

6.7 Algal-Based Expression Systems

6.7.1 Growth in Vaccines Market to Support Segment

7 Protein Expression Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reagents

7.2.1 Reagents to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

7.3 Expression Vectors

7.3.1 Expression Vectors to be Indispensable for Protein Expression

7.4 Competent Cells

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Proteins to Drive Market

7.5 Instruments

7.5.1 Instruments to Efficiently Transfer Genetic Materials into Host Cells

7.6 Services

7.6.1 Rising Demand for Customized Proteins to Propel Market

8 Protein Expression Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Therapeutic Applications

8.2.1 Therapeutic Proteins to Treat Pathological Conditions

8.3 Research Applications

8.3.1 Increasing Investments in Research Activities to Drive Segment

8.4 Industrial Applications

8.4.1 Growth in Expression Systems for Industrial Enzymes Production to Support Segment

9 Protein Expression Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies to Dominate End-users Market

9.3 Academic Research Institutes

9.3.1 Increasing Government and Private Funding to Support Market

9.4 Contract Research Organizations & Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (Cros & Cdmos)

9.4.1 Clinical Trials, Outsourcing, and Collaborations for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Boost Market

9.5 Other End-users

10 Protein Expression Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/Smes

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Company Footprint Analysis

11.7.1 Product Footprint of Companies

11.8 Regional Footprint of Companies

11.9 Competitive Benchmarking of Start-Ups/Sme Players

11.10 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.1.2 Merck KGaA

12.1.3 Genscript Biotech Corporation

12.1.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

12.1.5 Takara Bio, Inc.

12.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.1.7 Qiagen N.V.

12.1.8 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

12.1.9 Danaher Corporation

12.1.10 Sartorius Ag

12.1.11 Corning Incorporated

12.1.12 Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Acquired by Fujifilm Holdings Corporation)

12.1.13 Lonza Group Ag

12.1.14 Bioneer Corporation

12.1.15 Promega Corporation

12.1.16 Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd.

12.1.17 Proteogenix

12.1.18 Abeomics Inc.

12.1.19 New England Biolabs, Inc.

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Promab Biotechnologies

12.2.2 Sino Biological, Inc.

12.2.3 Jena Bioscience

12.2.4 Lifesensors, Inc.

12.2.5 Leading Biology, Inc.

12.2.6 Peak Proteins

13 Appendix

