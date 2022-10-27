Vaccine Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global vaccine market is expected to clock US$ 93.57 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The global vaccine market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumococcal disease, diphtheria, tetanus, and others, government vaccination initiatives, technological advancements, and increased investments. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Vaccine Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

Vaccines are the safest way to protect against certain diseases and avoid serious illnesses. Viral and bacterial infections may cause serious complications or death. Vaccines are biological preparations made from active, inactive, or parts of viruses or bacteria to improve immunity against specific diseases. They are meant to prevent disease rather than treat it. A vaccine stimulates the immune system, providing adaptive immune responses against specific pathogens.

COVID-19 is one of the deadliest viruses responsible for nearly 6,440,163 death and infected around 590,659,276 people worldwide till August 2022. The outbreak of COVID-19 was so out of control that governments and biotechnology companies actively collaborated to introduce vaccines in the shortest lead time in emergencies. The first COVID-19 vaccine was developed in Russia, Sputnik V, in August 2020. After that, many biotech companies like AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, The Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech launched their COVID-19 vaccine, and many more have novel products in the pipeline. According to Our World In Data, in September 2022, nearly 67.4% of the world population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Globally, 12.47 billion doses had been administered, with 5.05 million administered daily. Only 20.7% of low-income people have received at least one dose.

The global vaccine market has been analyzed from five perspectives – Type, Route of Administration, Disease, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Type’

The global vaccine market based on type has been segmented into:

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Recombinant

Toxoid

Others

A recombinant vaccine is leading the global market owing to its immediate therapeutic effect, high vaccine efficacy, and safety. Large-scale production is also possible with recombinant technology.

Excerpts From ‘by Route of Administration’

Based on the route of administration, the global vaccine market has been segmented into:

Parenteral

Oral

The parenteral route of administration is leading the global vaccine market owing to fewer side effects as the vaccine directly reaches the systemic circulation and own site action, which provides faster immunization effect and immediate body response.

Excerpts from ‘by Disease’

The global vaccine market based on disease type has been segmented into

Viral Vaccines (hepatitis, COVID-19, influenza, human papillomavirus, measles/mumps/rubella, rotavirus, herpes zosters, and others)

Bacterial Vaccines (meningococcal disease, pneumococcal disease, diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis, and others)

Combination Vaccines (DPT vaccine, MMR vaccine, DT vaccine, DTAP-HIB vaccine, DTAP/IPV/HIB/HEPB vaccine)

Viral diseases lead the global vaccine market owing to high disease load, government initiatives for viral disease management, and increasing investment in research and development.

Excerpts from ‘by Age Group’

The global vaccine market based on age group has been segmented into:

Pediatrics

Adults

The pediatric age group is leading the global vaccine market owing to increasing infant immunization programs, which are needed to protect children from life-threatening diseases and high awareness. Additionally, children have less immunity and are more vulnerable to infectious and life-threatening diseases, they may also carry the same diseases as mothers, so vaccination in infants is most needed. Moreover, introducing novel combination vaccines for children, increasing investment in pediatric vaccination, and government initiatives contribute to the global pediatric vaccine market.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation’

The global vaccine market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global vaccine market. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to increasing government initiatives for mass vaccination, early approval for emergency use vaccination e.g., COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Additionally, the presence of top key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing rate of infectious diseases in the region are contributing to the North American vaccine market

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global vaccine market are

AstraZeneca plc

Bavarian Nordic

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

CSL Limited

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Novartis AG

Novavax, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

