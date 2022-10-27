Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market Report 2022 to 2027: Growing Technological Developments in Automated Passenger Counting Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market by Type (APC Systems and PIS), APC System Market, by Technology (IR, ToF, Stereoscopic Vision), PIS Market by Type (Display Systems, Infotainment Systems), Application - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated passenger counting and information system market size is expected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 to USD 12.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Deployment of automated passenger counting systems to optimize operational costs of transit agencies, and growing demand for real-time transit information from passengers and proper fleet management by transit vehicle operators owing to COVID-19 are the key drivers for the growth of the automated passenger counting and information system market.



Buses segment accounted for the largest share of the automated passenger counting system market in 2021



The buses segment accounted for the largest share of the automated passenger counting system market in 2021. Buses are a primary mode of public transport used in various countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, China, India, and Australia. The increasing awareness among operators about the benefits offered by automated passenger counting systems is driving the growth of the market for buses.

Bus transit operators are interested in determining the traveling pattern of passengers to schedule the time and route of their buses. The intense competition among bus operators to enhance their service offerings and gain an increased number of passengers is driving the deployment of automated passenger counting systems in buses.



Display systems segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2022



The display systems segment is projected to hold the largest market share for passenger information systems in 2022. Display systems in the PIS market act as digital information systems that display real-time information for passengers. These systems are installed in stations to display relevant information on metro/train times and metro/train destinations to passengers including the station ticket halls, station platforms, station entrances, interchange corridors at interchange stations, and other modes of transport. The display system, with the help of several disruptive technologies, such as IoT, big data, cloud, AI, ML, and automation, helps the passenger to get real-time information both in the station and onboard.



European countries have a well-developed transportation infrastructure and transport connectivity network



The growth of the market in the European region is driven by the formulation of mandates for the installation of passenger counting systems on ferries, a rise in investments to improve transportation infrastructures and efficiency of public transport services, reduction in passenger traffic congestion in the UK, and requirement of improving transport services and optimizing transit operations. European countries have a well-developed transportation infrastructure and transport connectivity network.

They have been witnessing the increasing use of public transportation and surging demand for advanced technologies, thereby leading to the growth of the automated passenger counting and information system market in the region. Europe is home to several key players in the automated passenger counting and information system market, including Eurotech S.P.A. (Italy), iris-GmbH (Germany), Innovation In Traffic System AG (Germany), HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH (Germany), and DILAX Intelcom GmbH (Germany).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market

4.2 Automated Passenger Counting System Market, by Application

4.3 Passenger Information System Market, by Type

4.4 Automated Passenger Counting System Market, by Technology

4.5 Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Country-Wise Government Regulations Regarding Requirement of Transportation Data

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Smart Telematic Solutions in Transportation Sector

5.2.1.3 Automated Passenger Counting Systems Help to Optimize Operational Costs of Transit Operators

5.2.1.4 Increased Demand for Real-Time Transit Information from Passengers and Proper Fleet Management by Transit Vehicle Operators Owing to COVID-19

5.2.1.5 Growing Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives Enable Growing Adoption of Automated Passenger Counting Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness About Benefits Offered by Automated Passenger Counting Systems in Developing and Less Developed Countries

5.2.2.2 Existence of Conventional Infrastructures Incompatible with Advanced Passenger Information Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Technological Developments in Automated Passenger Counting Systems

5.2.3.2 Ease of Integration of Automated Passenger Counting Systems with Other Solutions

5.2.3.3 Growing Use of Internet-Based Services and Mobile Apps for Timely Transit Updates to Passengers and Public Transport Operators

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement for Substantial Modifications Required in Existing Data Systems for Deploying Automated Passenger Counting Systems and Lack of Technical Expertise to Use Analytics Software

5.2.4.2 Integration of Passenger Information Systems with Systems of Transit Vehicles

5.2.4.3 Supply Chain Disruptions and Reduced Demand for Passenger Information Systems Owing to COVID-19

5.2.4.4 Use of Multiple Mobile Devices by Passengers and Lack of Proper Network Connectivity Reduces Accuracy of Apc Systems

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Case Studies

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.9.1 Average Selling Prices of Apc Systems by Companies Based on Technology

5.9.2 Average Selling Price Trend

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Regulatory Landscape

5.14 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6 Components of Automated Passenger Counting Systems and Passenger Information Systems

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Components of Automated Passenger Counting Systems

6.2.1 Sensors

6.2.2 Onboard Microprocessors

6.2.3 Power Supply Units

6.2.4 Analyzers

6.3 Components of Passenger Information Systems

6.3.1 Multimedia Displays

6.3.2 Public Announcement Systems

6.3.3 Networking and Communication Devices

6.3.4 Sensors

7 Emerging Trends in Transportation Sector Impacting Market Growth

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Integrated, Frictionless Travel

7.3 Ai-Augmented Mobility

7.4 Digital Identity

7.5 Customer Experience

8 Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automated Passenger Counting Systems

8.2.1 Automated Passenger Counting Systems Help to Improve Accuracy and Reliability of Passenger Ridership Data

8.3 Passenger Information Systems

8.3.1 Passenger Information Eliminates Uncertainty Related to Points of Arrival and Departure of Public Transport

9 Automated Passenger Counting System Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Infrared

9.2.1 Infrared Technology-Based Sensors are Easy to Install in Transit Vehicles

9.3 Stereoscopic Vision

9.3.1 Stereoscopic Vision Sensors Record 3-Dimensional Views of Objects and Offer Accurate Passenger Counting

9.4 Time of Flight

9.4.1 Sensors Based on Tof Technology Offer Stability in Harsh Environmental Conditions and Provide Accurate Passenger Count

9.5 Others

10 Automated Passenger Counting System Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Buses

10.2.1 Intense Competition Among Operators to Lead to Deployment of Automated Passenger Counting Systems in Buses

10.3 Trains and Trams

10.3.1 Passenger Counting Systems Help Public Transport Companies to Efficiently Adjust Their Vehicle Capacities to Transport Volume

10.4 Ferries

10.4.1 Rising Adoption of Automated Passenger Counting Systems in Ferries Helps to Maintain Exact Counting Data of Passengers

11 Passenger Information System Market, by Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Display Systems

11.2.1 Advancements in Information and Communication Technology (Ict) and Display Panels in Recent Years Have Led to Increased Deployment of Passenger Information Displays in Trains

11.3 Announcement and Emergency Communication Systems

11.3.1 Announcement Systems

11.3.1.1 Automated Vehicle Announcement Systems Aid in Ensuring That Stop Announcements are Made Consistently Without Interacting with Driver

11.3.2 Emergency Communication Systems

11.3.2.1 Emergency Communication Systems Can Record and Store Data of Communication Video and Audio at Same Time

11.4 Infotainment Systems

11.4.1 Infotainment Systems Keep Passengers Onboard Informed About Position of Vehicles and Provide Real-Time Count of Passengers

11.5 Mobile Applications

11.5.1 Mobile Applications Make Transit Services Highly Accessible and Reliable for New Passengers to Encourage Them to Use Public Transport

12 Passenger Information System Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Railways

12.2.1 Increasing Use of Passenger Information Systems in Railways to Provide Real-Time and Reliable Information to Passengers

12.3 Roadways

12.3.1 Growing Demand for Enhanced Traveling Experience from Passengers to Drive Growth of Passenger Information Systems in Roadways

12.4 Airways

12.4.1 Rising Adoption of Efficient Passenger Information Systems at Airports

13 Geographic Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

14.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Companies

14.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)

14.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

14.5.1 Star

14.5.2 Pervasive

14.5.3 Emerging Leader

14.5.4 Participant

14.6 Small and Medium Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

14.6.1 Progressive

14.6.2 Responsive

14.6.3 Dynamic

14.6.4 Starting Block

14.7 Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market: Company Footprint

14.8 Competitive Benchmarking

14.9 Competitive Scenario

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Eurotech

15.1.2 Iris-GmbH

15.1.3 Dilax Intelcom

15.1.4 Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision

15.1.5 Infodev Edi

15.1.6 Cisco Systems

15.1.7 Siemens

15.1.8 Hitachi

15.1.9 Samsung Electronics

15.1.10 Innovation in Traffic Systems

15.2 Other Players

15.2.1 Bluesurge Technologies

15.2.2 Clever Devices

15.2.3 Ermetris Srl

15.2.4 Eta Transit Systems

15.2.5 Exeros Technologies

15.2.6 Eyeride

15.2.7 Giken Trastem

15.2.8 Gmv Syncromatics

15.2.9 Masstrans Technologiies

15.2.10 Passio Technologies

15.2.11 Postec Technology

15.2.12 R-Com Consulting Ltd.

15.2.13 Retail Sensing Ltd.

15.2.14 R2P GmbH

15.2.15 Xovis

16 Adjacent and Related Market

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpscxq

Attachment