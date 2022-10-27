Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market Report 2022 to 2027: Growing Technological Developments in Automated Passenger Counting Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market by Type (APC Systems and PIS), APC System Market, by Technology (IR, ToF, Stereoscopic Vision), PIS Market by Type (Display Systems, Infotainment Systems), Application - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automated passenger counting and information system market size is expected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 to USD 12.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4%.
Deployment of automated passenger counting systems to optimize operational costs of transit agencies, and growing demand for real-time transit information from passengers and proper fleet management by transit vehicle operators owing to COVID-19 are the key drivers for the growth of the automated passenger counting and information system market.
Buses segment accounted for the largest share of the automated passenger counting system market in 2021
The buses segment accounted for the largest share of the automated passenger counting system market in 2021. Buses are a primary mode of public transport used in various countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, China, India, and Australia. The increasing awareness among operators about the benefits offered by automated passenger counting systems is driving the growth of the market for buses.
Bus transit operators are interested in determining the traveling pattern of passengers to schedule the time and route of their buses. The intense competition among bus operators to enhance their service offerings and gain an increased number of passengers is driving the deployment of automated passenger counting systems in buses.
Display systems segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2022
The display systems segment is projected to hold the largest market share for passenger information systems in 2022. Display systems in the PIS market act as digital information systems that display real-time information for passengers. These systems are installed in stations to display relevant information on metro/train times and metro/train destinations to passengers including the station ticket halls, station platforms, station entrances, interchange corridors at interchange stations, and other modes of transport. The display system, with the help of several disruptive technologies, such as IoT, big data, cloud, AI, ML, and automation, helps the passenger to get real-time information both in the station and onboard.
European countries have a well-developed transportation infrastructure and transport connectivity network
The growth of the market in the European region is driven by the formulation of mandates for the installation of passenger counting systems on ferries, a rise in investments to improve transportation infrastructures and efficiency of public transport services, reduction in passenger traffic congestion in the UK, and requirement of improving transport services and optimizing transit operations. European countries have a well-developed transportation infrastructure and transport connectivity network.
They have been witnessing the increasing use of public transportation and surging demand for advanced technologies, thereby leading to the growth of the automated passenger counting and information system market in the region. Europe is home to several key players in the automated passenger counting and information system market, including Eurotech S.P.A. (Italy), iris-GmbH (Germany), Innovation In Traffic System AG (Germany), HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH (Germany), and DILAX Intelcom GmbH (Germany).
