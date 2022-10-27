HOYTS rewards moviegoers by commissioning 7 additional cinemas equipped with D-BOX’s immersive haptic technology

English French

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, and HOYTS (“Hoyts”), the largest single-brand movie exhibitor in Australia and one of the country’s leading entertainment companies, are pleased to announce the commission of D-BOX haptic recliner seats in 7 additional Hoyts locations, to be installed by the end of 2023. This will raise the total number of Hoyts theatres equipped with D-BOX technology over the last four years to 22, many of them full-fledged D-BOX auditoriums. D-BOX now has more than 850 auditoriums installed or committed around the world based on these additional locations.

“The Box Office has shown that moviegoers, now more than ever, have a strong appetite for premium experiences. This is true not only in the Americas but also Down Under. Hoyts’ occupancy rate is very good and they have decided to capitalize on that market trend by providing their moviegoers with an unparalleled premium entertainment experience,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “Hoyts has proven to be a great partner and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their commitment in growing our respective businesses and their confidence in our immersive haptic technology.”

“Whether they’re watching the latest horror movie, a blockbuster or even a musical comedy, our guests immerse themselves much further into the movie-going experience through the D-BOX haptic seats. We are thrilled to bring this premium technology to even more movie lovers across the country, providing them with a truly immersive way to view exciting films,” said Damian Keogh, President and CEO of The HOYTS Group. “In today’s competitive environment, where everyone is competing for the attention of consumers, D-BOX gives us a definite edge in our market and has already had an amazing effect on our brand awareness, customer satisfaction and, most importantly, ticket sales.”

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

ABOUT HOYTS

Since opening the doors of their first cinema in 1909, HOYTS has gone on to become one the world’s leading entertainment companies – with over 433 screens, and over 62,000 seats, across the network. Today, they’re the largest single-brand movie exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand.

