$503 Million Worldwide PET Foam Industry to 2027 - Featuring 3A Composites, Diab, Gurit Holding and Sekisui Chemical Among Others

The PET foam market is projected to grow from USD 361 million in 2022 to USD 503 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027. The PET foam market growth is estimated to be majorly driven by growing economies of Asia Pacific region.



Recycled PET foam dominated the PET foam market, by raw material in terms of value and volume, in 2021



Recycled PET foams offer several benefits such as cost-effectiveness and reduced carbon footprint. They are used as core materials in automotive applications, and as structural foams in construction applications. Moreover, few companies such as Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), Petro Polymer Shargh (Iran), recycle PET found in food and beverage bottles into the foam.



Low-density PET foam dominated the PET foam market, by grade in terms of value and volume, in 2021



The low-density PET foam dominated the PET foam market, in terms of volume and value, in 2021. Low-density foam is widely used as a thermal insulator due to the low thermal conductivity of the gas phase and as a structural material for construction and furniture. Thus, the wide application of low-density PET foam and its superior qualities compared to the other core materials is driving the segment.



Wind energy application dominated the PET foam market, in terms of value and volume, in 2021



The wind energy application segment dominated the PET foam market, in terms of volume and value, in 2021. PET foam can be an ideal replacement for other core materials such as PVC, SAN, PU foams, and balsa. Core materials are used in wind turbine blades as sandwich panels in composite forms. The blades are made by combining core materials and glass-reinforced polyester/epoxy.



Asia Pacific region dominated the PET foam market, in terms of value and volume, in 2021



The increasing demand for PET foam in transportation, wind energy, and building & construction applications is driving the market in this region. The growth of the wind energy industry in this region has increased the demand for producing lightweight composite structures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in PET Foam Market

4.2 PET Foam Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific PET Foam Market, by Country

4.4 PET Foam Market, by Raw Material

4.5 PET Foam Market, by Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Wind Energy Sector

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles Worldwide

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Competition from Substitutes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Trend of Using Recycled Materials

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Various End-Use Industries

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Economic Outlook

7.2 Growth in Wind Energy Industry

7.3 Trends in the Automotive Industry

7.4 Trends in the Construction Industry

7.5 Price Analysis

7.6 Value Chain Analysis

7.7 Patent Analysis

7.8 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

7.9 Case Study

7.9.1 Use Cases

7.10 Trade Flow

7.11 Ycc Shift in PET Foam Market

8 PET Foam Market, by Raw Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Recycled PET

8.2.1 Shift Towards Sustainable Use of PET Bottles is Expected to Drive this Segment

8.3 Virgin PET

8.3.1 Virgin PET Foam Materials Have High Applicability in Varied Applications

9 PET Foam Market, by Grade

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Low-Density

9.2.1 Wide Ranging Applications and Properties of Low-Density PET Foam are Driving this Segment

9.3 High-Density

9.3.1 High Demand in Packaging Application Driving High-Density PET Foam Segment

10 PET Foam Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Wind Energy

10.2.1 PET Foam Expected Lead in Wind Energy Segment as It Enables Lightwieght Wind Blades

10.3 Transportation

10.3.1 Utilization of PET Foam in Transportation Leading to Decreasing Fuel Consumption

10.4 Marine

10.4.1 Corrosion-Resistance Property Expected to Increase Use of PET Foam in Marine Segment

10.5 Packaging

10.5.1 Factors Such as Recyclability and Low Weight Expected to Increase Use of PET Foam in Packaging Industry

10.6 Building & Construction

10.6.1 Energy Efficient Property of PET Foam Expected to Propel Demand in Building & Construction Industry

10.7 Others

11 PET Foam Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.2.1 Market Share Analysis of Top Players in the PET Foam Market

12.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions and Methodology, 2019

12.3.1 Star

12.3.2 Emerging Leaders

12.3.3 Pervasive

12.3.4 Participants

12.4 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolios

12.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Key Market Developments

13 Company Profile

13.1 3A Composites

13.2 Diab Group

13.3 Gurit Holding Ag

13.4 Armacell International S.A.

13.5 Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

13.6 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd

13.7 PETro Polymer Shargh (Pps)

13.8 Carbon-Core Corp.

13.9 Composite Essential Materials LLC

13.10 Visight Composite Material Co., Ltd

13.11 Corelite

13.12 Hunan Rifeng Composite Co., Ltd

13.13 Xtx Composites

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

