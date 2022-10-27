SugarDaddyForMe.com Puts Security & Privacy First with New “Disappearing Messages” Feature

Miami Beach, FL, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SugarDaddyForMe.com, a dating website that allows sugar babies and sugar daddies to meet and create meaningful, long-term relationships, today announced it launched a Disappearing Messages feature for all members. It comes as the niche dating platform continues to make privacy, security, and peace of mind a top priority for its users.

Similar to messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Signal, SugarDaddyForMe.com is embracing Disappearing Messages for the sake of user privacy and security, as the nature of the platform often involves sensitive conversations with unfamiliar people. With its new feature, members can send disappearing photos, texts, videos, and audio messages to their connections while selecting the length of time before they vanish, including One-Time View, 15 Minutes, 1 Hour, 6 Hours, or 24 Hours. Members can also enable this setting for one message, all messages, one person, or all matches.

“We understand that our members often share sensitive or personal content with their connections, especially if they’re the right match,” says SugarDaddyForMe. “Maybe they don’t want their connection to share the messages with their friends. Whatever their reasons, members can rest assured that their communications are secure, private, and always meant for the right person, at the right time.” They continued, “We are committed to bringing them similar features in the future that enrich the user experience.”

For SugarDaddyForMe.com, the Disappearing Messages function is yet another step towards securing private communication for its users. In September, the platform launched its Anonymous Texting feature, which allows members to exchange text messages on their phones without revealing their mobile numbers until they are ready to. Both settings are officially live on the site for all members.