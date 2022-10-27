TentBox, the #1 British Roof Tent Brand, Launches in the USA by Popular Demand

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After recently making waves across the world, with a viral video that has over 71 million views, and enabling thousands of adventures in Britain, TentBox is now ready to start making adventures happen stateside.

This revolutionary car-to-campervan concept has been a huge hit with wild campers and weekenders in the UK and, with a range of ultra-rugged and roomy roof tents to suit all car sizes, lifestyles and budgets, there's a model to suit everyone stateside now too. To make the U.S. launch even more exciting, TentBox is offering $100 off the price of a TentBox for the first 100 USA buyers.

TentBox is the #1 British roof tent brand with a range that uniquely turns any car into a camper in seconds. Finally a roof tent not just for trucks! Designed to fit any car from compacts, crossovers and SUVs to MPVs and trucks, even the king of the range, the TentBox Cargo, which has a weight of 163lbs, promises to suit most roof load limits with ease.

The appeal of the TentBox concept lies in its convenience - it's perfect for campers who just want to pull over and pitch up a cosy, comfortable tent with a high-density memory foam mattress in seconds. Sleeping a maximum of three with a super-fast, gas-assisted opening and room to store bedding on two of the models makes it easy to be up top and camping out in no time.

A TentBox model to suit every car

The entry-level TentBox, the TentBox Lite, is a great all-rounder at 110lbs with room for three people and a fold-out system that takes just five minutes to set up and has a cool skylight for stargazing and sunrise catching. A welcome pack with complimentary fairy lights is a great touch too. All of this is available for just $1,495, including free shipping.

The TentBox Classic weighs in at 143 lbs, sleeps two and opens up in just 60 seconds thanks to the gas-assisted opening. There's plenty of room to keep bedding inside even when it's closed up. Pitch up, pop open the Classic, and camp for the night. This one costs $2,995 with free shipping, making it an affordable way to live the van life without a van.

Back to the king of the range, the Cargo is built for hardcore adventure for two with its premium-grade aluminum construction and accessory rails. Taking just 30 seconds to launch, there is plenty of space to store the bedding and ladder inside, rugged ripstop canvas walls and integrated ventilation to encourage airflow and combat condensation. A major plus with the Cargo is its ability to carry bikes, kayaks, surfboards and more, safely and securely on the accessory rails. All of these extra benefits are available for just $3,495.

Co-founder and Product Designer Ollie Shurville explains why TentBox is already shaking things up for adventurers stateside: "We've got an incredible following from the TentBox Community in the UK," he says. "But we realised that there was a huge demand for our products in the USA when an Instagram video that featured our products went viral and we were inundated with requests from Americans who wanted to join the TentBox adventure.

"We researched and explored our options, and we now have two U.S. warehouses, one in California and one in Ohio, fully stocked and ready to ship across the whole of the USA. We offer free delivery anywhere in the USA, and our UK-based product experts are available on the phone or by email to offer advice and answer your questions. It's a super-exciting time for the TentBox family - and we can't wait to start welcoming TentBoxers from the USA, who we know are going to fit right in!"

Prices range from $1,495 for the TentBox Lite to $3,495 for the TentBox Cargo - remember the first 100 US buyers will get $100 off their purchase. Every model comes with a ladder, mattress, fixing kit and a five-year guarantee. There's also a great range of accessories to boost the comfort of any camping trip and to create even more shelter and space when the next adventure calls.

Want to join the TentBox adventure? The loyal TentBox Community and Facebook group following want to share experiences and meet up for road trips and campouts. Check out tentbox.com/us to get the adventure started.

