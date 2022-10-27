Monopar Announces Timeline of Upcoming Data Events for Validive, Camsirubicin, and MNPR-202

WILMETTE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, will be presenting clinical data on camsirubicin and preclinical data on MNPR-202 in November and December, and is planning to report out the interim go/no-go analysis for its Validive Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial in Q1 2023.



November 2022:

Poster of Camsirubicin Phase 1b Clinical Trial Data to be Presented at CTOS 2022

Event: Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting Conference

Date: November 16-19, 2022

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, BC, Canada

December 2022:

Poster of MNPR-202 Preclinical Data to be Presented at ASH 2022

Event: 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition

Date: December 10-13, 2022

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Q1 2023:

Interim go/no-go Analysis for Validive Phase 2b/3 VOICE Clinical Trial

The Company plans to report out the interim go/no-go decision for its Validive Phase 2b/3 VOICE clinical trial in Q1 2023. All patients required for the interim analysis have been enrolled. Patient enrollment will continue, as will adding additional clinical sites (currently 71 sites across the U.S. and Europe), in preparation for a potentially positive interim analysis.

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive® (Phase 2b/3) for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin (Phase 1b) for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com .

