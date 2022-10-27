Clean Earth Ranks on Engineering News-Record 2022 Top 600 Specialty Contractors List

Clean Earth appears on Engineering News-Record’s annual Top 600 Specialty Contractors list for 12th consecutive year.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider in environmental and regulated waste management services, announced today that it has ranked on Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) annual Top 600 Specialty Contractors list. The list ranks specialty contractors across the U.S. by year-end construction-specific revenue and categorizes the companies by the type of construction services provided. This is the 12th consecutive year that Clean Earth has been recognized.

In 2022, Clean Earth ranked among the top hazardous waste providers, ranking No. 55 overall with $519.7 million in revenue from contracts awarded in 2021, 96 percent of which was driven by hazardous waste services. In 2021, Clean Earth recycled over 8 billion pounds of waste, including hazardous and non-hazardous waste, contaminated soil, dredge material, universal waste and e-waste.

“ENR’s ongoing recognition of Clean Earth’s contributions attests to the Company’s commitment to its customers,“ said Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “We look forward to continuing to provide specialty hazardous waste management services alongside our construction industry partners.”

This news comes after Clean Earth appeared on ENR’s annual Top 200 Environmental Firms list in August. Clean Earth ranked No. 28 on ENR’s Top 200 List, determined by the percent of 2021 gross revenue reported from environmental services. Bringing in $780.3 million in 2021, the Company claimed a spot in the Top 30 for the second year in a row jumping up one spot from No. 29 to No 28.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

