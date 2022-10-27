Esperion Hosting Virtual Research & Development Day

– Overview of its investigational pipeline, planned scientific focus, and future growth drivers –



– Wednesday, November 9th @ 10amET –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that it will host a virtual research and development day, featuring Global Scientific Leaders C. Michael Gibson, MS, MD, from Harvard Medical Research Institutes, and Professor Peter Libby, MD, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, who will discuss Esperion’s discovery efforts and investigational programs.

Esperion research and development leadership will provide an overview of its planned scientific focus and future growth drivers, including the CLEAR Outcomes trial for bempedoic acid, oral PCSK9 inhibitor, and Next Generation ATP citrate lyase inhibition (ACLYi) platform in people suffering from cardiovascular, hepatorenal and metabolic diseases, inflammation, and oncology.

C. Michael Gibson, MS, MD is an interventional cardiologist, cardiovascular researcher & educator. He is the CEO of the combined non-profit Baim and PERFUSE research institutes at Harvard Medical School. The institutes have led over 1,000 studies, published 5,500 manuscripts, and have led 60 FDA submissions from their network of 7,000 sites worldwide. His work has been cited over 136,000 times.

Dr. Gibson has led phase 1-4 clinical trials, and cardiology megatrials of over 15,000 patients which have led to the international approval of drugs like prasugrel, rivaroxaban, betrixaban and andexanet. He is currently leading HEARTLINE, the first large “Virtual” trial of the Apple watch enrolling up to 180,000 patients, one of the largest randomized patient trials in history. In addition, as an innovator, Dr. Gibson invented measures of coronary blood flow that are widely used today.

Dr. Gibson founded clinicaltrialresults.org as well as WikiDoc.org and WikiPatient.org, widely viewed open-source textbooks of medicine. He is Editor-In-Chief of >2,200 active contributors who have edited the content of over 100,000 chapters over the past 15 years. Dr. Gibson is currently an at large member of the FDA’s cardiorenal panel, having served as a standing member from 2017 to 2021.

Dr. Gibson obtained his BS, MS, and MD degrees at the University of Chicago where he was a Phi Beta Kappa and AOA graduate. He completed his internship, residency and chief residency at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and his cardiology fellowship at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center both at Harvard Medical School.

Peter Libby, MD, a cardiovascular specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) in Boston, Massachusetts, holds the Mallinckrodt Professorship of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He directed Cardiovascular Medicine at BWH from 1998 – 2014. His areas of clinical expertise include general and preventive cardiology and his major research focus is the role of inflammation in vascular diseases such as atherosclerosis. Dr. Libby instigated and helped to lead the large scale Canakinumab Anti-Inflammatory Thrombosis Outcomes Trial that provided clinical validation of the role of inflammation in atherosclerosis. He has also received continuous funding from the US National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) for several decades.

Dr. Libby has received numerous research awards, including the Distinguished Scientist Award from the American College of Cardiology (ACC), the Gold Medal of the European Society of Cardiology, and the Ernst Jung Gold Medal for Medicine. Dr. Libby is also a member of multiple professional organizations, including the Association of American Physicians and the American Society for Clinical Investigation. He currently serves as the president of the International Atherosclerosis Society.

An author and lecturer on cardiovascular medicine and atherosclerosis, Dr. Libby has published extensively in medical journals including Circulation, Journal of Clinical Investigation, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, New England Journal of Medicine, and Nature. He has held numerous visiting professorships and delivered more than 150 major named or keynote lectures throughout the world.

Dr. Libby earned his medical degree at the University of California, San Diego, and completed his training in internal medicine and cardiology at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital (now Brigham and Women’s Hospital). He also holds an honorary MA degree from Harvard University, and three honorary doctorates.

CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial

CLEAR Outcomes is a Phase 3, event-driven, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate whether treatment with NEXLETOL reduces the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with or who are at high risk for cardiovascular disease with documented statin intolerance (inability to tolerate 2 or more statins, one at a low dose) and elevated LDL-C levels (fasting blood LDL-C ≥ 100 (2.6 mmol/L). The study, which includes over 14,000 patients at over 1,200 sites in 32 countries, accumulated the targeted 1,620 primary major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE-4) in August 2022.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Forward-Looking Statements

