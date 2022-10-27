AgileThought expands its presence in Mexico with a new office in Merida

English Spanish

MERIDA, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, today announced the grand opening of its new office space in Merida, Mexico. Centrally located in the heart of the business district, the new office is designed primarily as a collaboration space with an open floorplan, inviting collaborative workspaces, and casual seating for impromptu gatherings.

Chief Technology Officer and Chief Delivery Officer at AgileThought, Alejandro Manzocchi said, “Merida has always been a primary focus for us when it comes to talent, and we are very excited to open this beautiful office here. We believe providing a dedicated space for in-person collaboration and connection among our employees and clients is key to driving innovation and creativity throughout the company.” He added, “Our virtual work capability will be maintained globally, and these collaboration spaces are another option for those team members who wish to utilize the space.”

“Collaboration is a key element to software development, and we believe this space will allow the Merida team members to have a place to all their own,” said Manuel Senderos. “We are proud to add an office in Merida to the list of AgileThought Delivery Centers and look forward to inviting our clients to collaborate with us here soon.”

The Merida office marks the 4th Delivery Center for AgileThought. Their other Delivery Centers include Mexico City, Mexico, Tampa, Florida, and São Paulo, Brazil. In honor of this opening, a celebration will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a leading pure-play provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought's solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/.

