Tricolor’s Staci Tubbs Honored as a Top Female Leader in Financial Technology

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricolor today announced that its Chief People Officer, Staci Tubbs, has been named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology by The Financial Technology Report. Tubbs was selected from amongst 2,500 nominees for the vital role she plays at Tricolor and in helping further its positive impact for Hispanic customers in the United States.



Tricolor uses artificial intelligence (AI) and nearly 15 years of proprietary customer insights and over 25 million unique non-traditional credit attributes to unlock financially inclusive opportunities for low-income, credit invisible Hispanics left behind by mainstream financial providers.

To date, this U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) has disbursed over $2 billion in affordable auto loans and saved borrowers more than $800M in potential interest compared to loans for which they would have otherwise qualified. It has also helped over 50% of its borrowers with no FICO score to establish a score with a major credit bureau.

In her role as Chief People Officer, Tubbs leads the company’s human capital strategy. She is tasked with helping scale the financial technology company to meet the urgent and growing demand for its services while also ensuring support for its founding culture and purpose-driven strategy.

“I am honored to be named alongside these other fantastic female fintech leaders by The Financial Technology Report,” said Tubbs. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work in concert with the entire Tricolor team as we build a company-wide culture and platform that delivers on our mission to help underserved Hispanics enter the financial mainstream and pursue a better life.”

“Congratulations to Staci for this well-deserved honor,” said Tricolor CEO Daniel Chu. “She is an entrepreneur in her own right and a gifted communicator and people-person who easily manages the challenging task of scaling our fast-growing teams in alignment with our core values. Staci has been an instrumental part of our success and our ability to help set customers on the path to a stronger financial future.”

For more information about Tricolor, please visit tricolorholdings.com and tricolor.com.

About Tricolor

Tricolor is a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a mission-driven company that leverages its direct-to-consumer, A.I.-powered platform to provide transportation and upward financial mobility solutions for underserved Hispanics in the United States. It utilizes advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate 50 retail centers across 20 markets in Texas, California, Nevada, and Arizona with a shared services center in Guadalajara, Mexico. On a combined basis, Tricolor and Ganas have served over 90,000 customers and disbursed over $2 billion in affordable auto loans using their proprietary model to segment risk.

