NutraLife Biosciences Launches a Clinically Tested Focus Stimulant Under a Master Distribution Agreement

COCONUT CREEK, FL, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (OTC: NLBS), a manufacturer and distributor of private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare products, today announced it has executed a master distribution agreement with Whole Foods Full Spectrum Processing. (“WFFSP”) for the co-marketing and distribution of Addy, a focus stimulant product designed to enhance sustained attention and support better mental clarity.

Developed by WFFSP, Addy is an all-natural, non-addictive dietary supplement shown in a clinical study to improve two of the so-called “executive functions” of the brain: working memory and sustained attention, both of which are considered important to learning, studying, and test performance in academic settings.

According to medical researchers, the prevalence of ADHD and ADD is on the rise in both adults and children here in the U.S. and around the world. With an estimated 9.4% of children and 2.8% of adults coping with hyperactivity disorders, the global ADHD therapeutics market has an estimated value of $29.56 billion this year and is projected to reach $45.68 billion by 2027.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to distribute this drug-free, non-GMO, and vegetarian supplement available to everyone interested in enhancing their ability to stay on task with greater focus and concentration, but without jitters or other unwanted side effects,” stated Edgar Ward, President, and CEO of NutraLife.

Based in Coconut Creek, Florida, and publicly traded as over-the-counter security for 8-years, NutraLife Biosciences is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of more than 50 products and formulations designed to support and cater to a multitude of health and wellness applications to help support healthful body function and improve the quality of life.

Formulated by board-certified addiction specialist Dr. Samuel Amen, Addy’s active ingredient is whole green coffee beans which are sustainably sourced and manufactured in an FDA-certified facility. Due to the unique delivery mechanism native to powdered green coffee beans, in a clinical study conducted by the Cleveland Clinic, Addy appeared to support the ability of subjects to stay on task, focus, and more effectively maintain concentration.

“The availability of a natural substance that assists executive function is a highly useful accommodation that can assist in a wide variety of daily tasks, business activities, and academic pursuits,” commented Dr. Samuel Amen, PhD.

The Cleveland Clinic study investigated the effects of WGCP™ on the ability of neurotypical individuals without diagnosed ADHD to exercise executive functions associated with: sustained attention, spatial working memory, response inhibition, and impulsivity, all of which are thought to enhance remote cognitive activity similar to academic study.

Unlike extracted stimulants that can trigger a wide range of adverse side effects, Addy has been clinically shown to increase focus and concentration for 5 to 6 hours in test subjects with no reported side effects.*

To measure the effects of WGCP™ on core executive functions used in standard academic study, the Cleveland Clinic also used the ADHD core battery of the Cambridge neuropsychological test automated battery (CANTAB) and employed a withdrawal protocol to examine the differential effects of WGCP and placebo in neurotypical college-age adults ages 18 to 25 years.

WGCP (“Addy”) is not an ADD/ADHD medication or cure. It is a clinically tested focus & study aid product.

NutraLife Biosciences is making the Addy product available online at www.buyaddy.com/ and will begin distributing the products through various retail, online, and outlets nationwide.

ABOUT NUTRALIFE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. operates a multifaceted life sciences and lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing company. For more than twelve years, NutraLife has manufactured and distributed both private-label and branded nutraceutical and skincare wellness products.

For more information, visit our website at www.nutralifebiosciences.com.

