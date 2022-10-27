PCSB Financial Corporation Announces First Fiscal Quarter Financial Results

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $4.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $3.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.



On May 23, 2022, the Company and Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (“Brookline”), the holding company of Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, PCSB will merge with and into Brookline, with Brookline as the surviving corporation (the “Merger”). Following the Merger, PCSB Bank will operate as a separate bank subsidiary of Brookline. The consummation of the Merger remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The Merger is currently expected to be completed in the fourth calendar quarter of 2022.

On October 26, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable on or about November 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights

Net income of $4.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the current quarter, increases of 36.3% and 32.2% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively. Excluding merger-related expenses and certain other non-recurring items, current quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $5.0 million or $0.35 per diluted share, increases of 13.7% and 53.0% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures appear at the end of this release.

Net interest income of $14.9 million for the current quarter, increases of 6.7% and 18.5% from the linked quarter and the same quarter last year, respectively.

Tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.19% for the current quarter, an increase from 3.00% in the linked quarter and 2.82% for the same quarter last year.

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits of 0.48% for the current quarter, an increase from 0.35% in the linked quarter and 0.41% for the same quarter last year.

Efficiency ratio of 61.07% for the current quarter, compared to 68.38% for the linked quarter and 65.59% for the same quarter last year. Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 59.21% for the current quarter, a decrease from 61.28% for the linked quarter and 67.68% for the same quarter last year.

Average loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, annualized increases of 10.4% and 12.3% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively.

Average deposits of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, annualized increases of 0.2% and 6.9% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively.

Allowance for loan losses to total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) of 0.67% as of September 30, 2022, unchanged compared to June 30, 2022.

Non-performing loans of $8.0 million, or 0.59% of total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans), as of September 30, 2022, decreased from $9.2 million, or 0.69% as of June 30, 2022.

President’s Comments

“We are extremely pleased with the Company’s strong first quarter financial performance despite the continued uncertain economic environment” said Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation. “Record core net income of $5.0 million for the first quarter reflects a 13.7% increase over the linked quarter and a 53.0% increase over the same quarter last year. The increase in net income was largely a result of an expanding net interest margin as new loan growth and the repricing opportunities from a well-positioned balance sheet were able to take advantage of higher market rates. Although deposits fell, as anticipated due to higher-yielding market alternatives, our core deposit base continues to provide strong liquidity for the company. Even though persistent inflation and the continued rising interest rate environment are causing economic headwinds, we remain optimistic in our ability to continue to provide sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Roberto added, "we look forward to our pending merger with Brookline Bancorp and also look forward to becoming part of a larger organization which will benefit both our customer base and shareholders. In the meantime, our PCSB Bank team continues to work hard to ensure that we have a seamless transition into Brookline’s organization.”

Income Statement Summary

Net income for the current quarter was $4.8 million, which increased $1.3 million from the linked quarter and $1.2 million from the prior year quarter. The change from the linked quarter is primarily due to a $928,000 increase in net interest income, a $711,000 decrease in noninterest expense and a $127,000 decrease in provision for loan losses, partially offset by a decrease of $295,000 in noninterest income and an increase of $198,000 in income tax expense. The change from the prior year quarter is primarily due to increases of $2.3 million in net interest income and $180,000 in noninterest income, partially offset by increases of $933,000 in noninterest expense, $338,000 in income tax expense and $69,000 in provision for loan losses.

Net interest income was $14.9 million for the current quarter, increases of $928,000, or 6.7%, compared to the linked quarter and $2.3 million, or 18.5%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the linked quarter is primarily the result of a 19 basis point increase in the tax equivalent net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily the result of a 37 basis point increase in the tax equivalent net interest margin and an $88.0 million, or 4.9%, increase in average interest-earning assets.

The Company recognized PPP loan interest and origination fee income (net of costs) of $9,000 in the current quarter, compared to $36,000 in the linked quarter and $373,000 in the prior year quarter. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 5 outstanding PPP loans with balances totaling $1.8 million. Unearned origination fees (net of costs) were $77,000 as of September 30, 2022, which will be recognized in income over the remaining lives of the loans. PPP loan forgiveness is substantially complete as of September 30, 2022.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.19% for the current quarter, reflecting increases of 19 basis points compared to 3.00% in the linked quarter and 37 basis points compared to 2.82% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the effects of loan prepayment income and PPP loan interest and fees, was 3.16% for the current quarter compared to 2.94% in the linked quarter and 2.71% in the prior year quarter. Margin improvement compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter was the result of increased asset yields, partially offset by higher deposit costs, both the result of higher market interest rates. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.

Tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.59%, increases of 28 basis points from the linked quarter and 39 basis point from the prior year quarter. Excluding the effects of non-recurring PPP loan income and loan prepayment income, the tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.56%, increases of 31 basis points from the linked quarter and 47 basis points from the same quarter last year. The increase in yield compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter is a result of higher market interest rates driving higher yield on cash liquidity and adjustable rate loan and investment assets, along with higher investment and loan re-investment rates, as well as a more profitable asset mix.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.48% for the current quarter, increases of 13 basis points and 7 basis points from 0.35% and 0.41% in the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. Recent increases by the Federal Reserve in the federal funds rate beginning in March 2022 and continuing throughout the current quarter have begun to result in deposit cost increases across the banking sector. However, despite an increase of 143 basis points in the average fed funds rate compared to the linked quarter, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the current quarter increased 13 basis points compared to the linked quarter, representing a beta of approximately 9%. As a result of competitive pressures, it is likely that our cost of deposits will continue to increase should market rates continue to increase. As of quarter end, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.59%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.53% for the current quarter, increases of 12 basis points from 0.41% in the linked quarter and 4 basis points from 0.49% in the prior year quarter.

The provision for loan losses was $82,000 for current quarter, compared to $209,000 for the linked quarter and $13,000 for the prior year quarter. Recoveries, net of charge-offs, were $39,000 for the current quarter compared to $7,000 for the linked quarter and $265,000 for the prior year quarter. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) was 0.59% as of September 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.69% as of June 30, 2022. Substandard loans were $10.1 million as of September 30, 2022, a decrease from $12.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

Noninterest income of $793,000 for the current quarter decreased $295,000 compared to the linked quarter and increased $180,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a decrease of $311,000 in swap income. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to increases of $141,000 in swap income and $52,000 in fees and service charges.

Noninterest expense of $9.6 million for the current quarter decreased $711,000 compared to the linked quarter and increased $933,000 compared to the prior year quarter. Excluding merger-related expenses of $311,000 in the current quarter and $1.2 million in the linked quarter, noninterest expenses increased $144,000, or 1.6%, compared to the linked quarter and $622,000, or 7.2%, compared to the same quarter last year. Excluding merger-related expenses, the $622,000 increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits, communication and data processing costs and pension costs. The $144,000 increase compared to the linked quarter is the result of higher pension costs, partially offset by lower salaries and benefits and professional fees.

The effective income tax rate was 20.5% for the current quarter, as compared to 22.8% for the linked quarter and 19.9% for the prior year quarter. The increased rate for the linked quarter is primarily due to non-deductible merger-related expenses. Excluding such expenses, the effective tax rate for the current and linked quarters is 20.5% and 20.2%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets decreased $48.6 million to $1.94 billion at September 30, 2022 as compared to June 30, 2022, primarily due to decreases of $67.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $8.4 million in investment securities, partially offset by increases of $20.8 million in loans receivable and $6.8 million in all other assets. Net loans receivable increased $20.8 million, or 6.4% annualized. The increase was primarily the result of increases in commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans and construction loans of $11.4 million, $5.6 million and $4.4 million, respectively, partially offset by a net decrease in all other loans. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of the increase in loans receivable as well as decreases in deposits and FHLB advances.

Total liabilities decreased $52.5 million to $1.66 billion at September 30, 2022 as compared to June 30, 2022, driven by a $33.0 million decrease in deposits and a $20.0 million decrease in FHLB advances. The $33.0 million, or 2.0% decrease in deposits includes decreases in demand, money market, savings and time deposit accounts of $17.7 million, $13.6 million, $8.4 million and $4.3 million, respectively, partially offset by a $10.9 million increase in NOW accounts. The decrease in deposits is the result of competitive pricing pressures as market rates continue to increase.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $3.9 million to $281.1 million at September 30, 2022 as compared to $277.2 million as of June 30, 2022. The increase for the year was primarily due to net income of $4.8 million and $1.3 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period, partially offset by $1.1 million of other comprehensive losses related primarily to unrealized losses on investment securities driven by higher market interest rates and $1.0 million of cash dividends declared and paid.

At September 30, 2022, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $18.33 and $17.93, respectively, compared to $18.07 and $17.67, respectively, at June 30, 2022. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At September 30, 2022, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 14 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations, the impact of lost fee revenue and increased operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce asset value and interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 48,747 $ 116,522 Federal funds sold 2,006 1,935 Total cash and cash equivalents 50,753 118,457 Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $339,143 and $361,608 as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 406,250 412,449 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 32,431 34,621 Total investment securities 438,681 447,070 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,048 and $8,927 as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 1,350,197 1,329,372 Accrued interest receivable 7,074 6,396 FHLB stock 2,865 3,766 Premises and equipment, net 19,084 19,358 Deferred tax asset, net 4,403 4,132 Bank-owned life insurance 36,513 36,322 Goodwill 6,106 6,106 Other intangible assets 77 89 Other assets 24,816 18,064 Total assets $ 1,940,569 $ 1,989,132 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing deposits $ 1,365,631 $ 1,380,953 Non-interest bearing deposits 227,635 245,297 Total deposits 1,593,266 1,626,250 Mortgage escrow funds 7,302 11,173 Advances from FHLB 28,288 48,323 Other liabilities 30,576 26,224 Total liabilities 1,659,432 1,711,970 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022) - - Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,703,577 shares issued as of both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, and 15,334,323 and 15,334,857 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 187 187 Additional paid in capital 194,935 193,893 Retained earnings 166,033 162,262 Unearned compensation - ESOP (8,963 ) (9,208 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (9,702 ) (8,629 ) Treasury stock, at cost (3,369,254 and 3,368,720 shares as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively) (61,353 ) (61,343 ) Total shareholders' equity 281,137 277,162 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,940,569 $ 1,989,132





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 13,849 $ 12,107 Investment securities 2,420 2,011 Federal funds and other 487 109 Total interest and dividend income 16,756 14,227 Interest expense Deposits and escrow interest 1,664 1,354 FHLB advances 235 338 Total interest expense 1,899 1,692 Net interest income 14,857 12,535 Provision for loan losses 82 13 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,775 12,522 Noninterest income Fees and service charges 453 401 Bank-owned life insurance 191 192 Swap income 141 - Other 8 20 Total noninterest income 793 613 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,985 5,773 Occupancy and equipment 1,403 1,353 Communication and data processing 610 527 Professional fees 335 393 Merger-related expenses 311 - Postage, printing, stationery and supplies 174 143 Advertising 128 100 FDIC assessment 125 125 Amortization of intangible assets 12 16 Other operating expenses 474 194 Total noninterest expense 9,557 8,624 Net income before income tax expense 6,011 4,511 Income tax expense 1,235 897 Net income $ 4,776 $ 3,614 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.25 Diluted 0.33 0.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,214,313 14,337,543 Diluted 14,301,600 14,405,816





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,346,194 $ 13,849 4.12 % $ 1,313,296 $ 12,801 3.90 % $ 1,223,532 $ 12,107 3.96 % Investment securities (1) 445,231 2,420 2.26 443,626 2,315 2.18 404,565 2,011 2.07 Other interest-earning assets 85,377 487 2.26 118,119 267 0.91 160,659 109 0.27 Total interest-earning assets 1,876,802 16,756 3.59 1,875,041 15,383 3.31 1,788,756 14,227 3.20 Non-interest-earning assets 78,342 79,993 76,375 Total assets $ 1,955,144 $ 1,955,034 $ 1,865,131 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 243,354 250 0.41 $ 224,808 91 0.16 $ 182,531 70 0.15 Money market accounts 390,619 376 0.38 388,406 166 0.17 350,575 186 0.21 Savings accounts and mortgage escrow funds 422,178 186 0.18 427,709 124 0.12 397,292 113 0.11 Time deposits 323,219 852 1.05 335,748 831 0.99 367,641 985 1.06 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,379,370 1,664 0.48 1,376,671 1,212 0.35 1,298,039 1,354 0.41 FHLB advances 46,522 235 2.00 48,337 242 2.00 65,935 338 2.03 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,425,892 1,899 0.53 1,425,008 1,454 0.41 1,363,974 1,692 0.49 Non-interest-bearing deposits 230,076 232,119 207,806 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 22,180 19,581 19,943 Total liabilities 1,678,148 1,676,708 1,591,723 Total shareholders' equity 276,996 278,326 273,408 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,955,144 $ 1,955,034 $ 1,865,131 Net interest income $ 14,857 $ 13,929 $ 12,535 Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2) 3.06 2.90 2.71 Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3) 3.19 3.00 2.82 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 131.62 % 131.58 % 131.14 %

(1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As of September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Condensed Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,753 $ 118,457 $ 158,892 $ 120,339 $ 148,012 Total investment securities 438,681 447,070 448,081 433,999 423,525 Loans receivable, net 1,350,197 1,329,372 1,285,886 1,243,646 1,210,674 Other assets 100,938 94,233 91,682 90,137 90,968 Total assets $ 1,940,569 $ 1,989,132 $ 1,984,541 $ 1,888,121 $ 1,873,179 Total deposits and mortgage escrow funds $ 1,600,568 $ 1,637,423 $ 1,633,463 $ 1,533,947 $ 1,511,465 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 28,288 48,323 48,357 58,390 65,924 Other liabilities 30,576 26,224 26,329 20,950 21,062 Total liabilities 1,659,432 1,711,970 1,708,149 1,613,287 1,598,451 Total shareholders' equity 281,137 277,162 276,392 274,834 274,728 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,940,569 $ 1,989,132 $ 1,984,541 $ 1,888,121 $ 1,873,179





Quarter Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Condensed Income Statements Interest income $ 16,756 $ 15,383 $ 14,200 $ 14,870 $ 14,227 Interest expense 1,899 1,454 1,483 1,612 1,692 Net interest income 14,857 13,929 12,717 13,258 12,535 Provision for loan losses 82 209 286 264 13 Noninterest income 793 1,088 923 1,195 613 Noninterest expense 9,557 10,268 8,956 8,805 8,624 Income before income tax expense 6,011 4,540 4,398 5,384 4,511 Income tax expense 1,235 1,037 924 1,096 897 Net income $ 4,776 $ 3,503 $ 3,474 $ 4,288 $ 3,614 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.25 Diluted 0.33 0.25 0.24 0.30 0.25





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Performance Ratios (1): Return on average assets 0.98 % 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.92 % 0.78 % Return on average equity 6.90 % 5.03 % 5.02 % 6.22 % 5.29 % Interest rate spread 3.06 % 2.90 % 2.69 % 2.86 % 2.71 % Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.00 % 2.80 % 2.97 % 2.82 % Efficiency ratio 61.07 % 68.38 % 65.66 % 60.92 % 65.59 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.16 % 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.26 % 0.13 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.96 % 2.10 % 1.87 % 1.88 % 1.85 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.62 % 131.58 % 131.20 % 131.36 % 131.14 % Average equity to average assets 14.17 % 14.24 % 14.50 % 14.71 % 14.66 % Dividend payout ratio (2) 21.04 % 28.72 % 24.61 % 20.22 % 24.24 % Performance Ratios excluding merger-related expenses (3): Earnings per diluted share $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.25 Return on average assets 1.03 % 0.93 % 0.73 % 0.92 % 0.78 % Return on average equity 7.30 % 6.54 % 5.11 % 6.22 % 5.29 % Efficiency ratio 59.08 % 60.61 % 67.80 % 60.92 % 65.59 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.89 % 1.86 % 2.08 % 1.88 % 1.85 % Dividend payout ratio (2) 19.87 % 22.11 % 24.06 % 20.22 % 24.24 %





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the quarter ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Loans to deposits 84.74 % 81.74 % 79.15 % 81.65 % 80.46 % Share Data: Shares outstanding 15,334,323 15,334,857 15,334,857 15,337,979 15,574,310 Book value per common share $ 18.33 $ 18.07 $ 18.02 $ 17.92 $ 17.64 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 17.93 $ 17.67 $ 17.62 $ 17.51 $ 17.24 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans receivable $ 7,989 $ 9,235 $ 7,859 $ 7,890 $ 5,732 Non-performing assets $ 7,989 $ 9,235 $ 7,859 $ 7,890 $ 5,732 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (5) 0.67 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.68 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable 113.26 % 96.66 % 110.86 % 106.83 % 142.34 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net (5) 0.59 % 0.69 % 0.61 % 0.64 % 0.48 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.41 % 0.46 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.31 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (39 ) $ (7 ) $ 4 $ (6 ) $ (265 ) Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (1) (0.01 %) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.09 %) Capital Ratios (6): Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 13.02 % 12.78 % 12.86 % 12.91 % 12.72 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.27 % 17.22 % 17.22 % 17.67 % 17.84 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.27 % 17.22 % 17.22 % 17.67 % 17.84 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.88 % 17.83 % 17.83 % 18.28 % 18.46 %

(1) Performance ratios for quarter ended periods are annualized.

(2) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share.

(3) Merger-related expenses, primarily consisting of legal and consulting costs, total $311,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, $86,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and no expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 or September 30, 2021.

(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders' equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.

(5) Total loans receivable excludes PPP loans.

(6) Represents Bank ratios.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

As of September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Mortgage loans: Residential mortgages $ 214,586 $ 214,167 $ 215,431 $ 212,817 $ 221,735 Commercial mortgages 953,539 942,130 897,424 867,581 838,021 Construction 25,307 20,896 16,894 11,857 11,639 Net deferred loan origination (fees) costs (145 ) (100 ) (23 ) (18 ) 97 Total mortgage loans 1,193,287 1,177,093 1,129,726 1,092,237 1,071,492 Commercial and consumer loans: Commercial loans (1) 141,902 136,304 141,427 135,055 122,031 Home equity credit lines 22,955 23,688 22,557 24,142 24,936 Consumer and overdrafts 508 594 348 356 394 Net deferred loan origination costs (fees) 593 620 539 285 (20 ) Total commercial and consumer loans 165,958 161,206 164,871 159,838 147,341 Total loans receivable 1,359,245 1,338,299 1,294,597 1,252,075 1,218,833 Allowance for loan losses (9,048 ) (8,927 ) (8,711 ) (8,429 ) (8,159 ) Loans receivable, net $ 1,350,197 $ 1,329,372 $ 1,285,886 $ 1,243,646 $ 1,210,674 (1) Includes PPP loans totaling: $ 1,847 $ 1,940 $ 4,701 $ 12,769 $ 19,763





As of September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Demand deposits $ 227,635 $ 245,297 $ 243,908 $ 215,708 $ 216,470 NOW accounts 253,857 243,006 221,386 198,610 181,572 Money market accounts 385,470 399,026 396,358 361,352 363,090 Savings 402,980 411,332 417,975 393,041 381,836 Time deposits 323,324 327,589 345,092 354,356 361,669 Total deposits $ 1,593,266 $ 1,626,250 $ 1,624,719 $ 1,523,067 $ 1,504,637





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Computation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Net income applicable to common stock (GAAP) $ 4,776 $ 3,503 $ 3,474 $ 4,288 $ 3,614 Adjustments (1): Merger-related expenses 282 1,048 79 - - Prepayment income on loans receivable (20 ) (99 ) (43 ) (442 ) (26 ) PPP loan interest and fee income (7 ) (28 ) (210 ) (264 ) (299 ) Gain on sale of premises - - - (436 ) - Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,031 $ 4,424 $ 3,300 $ 3,146 $ 3,289 Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 14,214,313 14,189,701 14,165,775 14,236,473 14,337,543 Diluted 14,301,600 14,248,141 14,197,716 14,281,232 14,405,816 Earnings per share (GAAP): Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.25 Diluted 0.33 0.25 0.24 0.30 0.25 Adjusted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 Diluted 0.35 0.31 0.23 0.22 0.23 (1) Amounts are presented net of tax.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Computation of Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income Total interest income $ 16,756 $ 15,383 $ 14,227 Total interest expense 1,899 1,454 1,692 Net interest income (GAAP) 14,857 13,929 12,535 Tax equivalent adjustment 116 111 89 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 14,973 $ 14,040 $ 12,624





Quarter Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Computation of Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 9,557 $ 10,268 $ 8,956 $ 8,805 $ 8,624 Adjustments: Merger-related expenses (311 ) (1,166 ) (86 ) - - Adjusted total (Non-GAAP) $ 9,246 $ 9,102 $ 8,870 $ 8,805 $ 8,624 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 14,857 $ 13,929 $ 12,717 $ 13,258 $ 12,535 Noninterest income (GAAP) 793 1,088 923 1,195 613 Total (GAAP) 15,650 15,017 13,640 14,453 13,148 Adjustments: PPP loan interest and fee income (9 ) (36 ) (266 ) (332 ) (373 ) Prepayment income on loans receivable (25 ) (128 ) (55 ) (555 ) (32 ) Gains on sales of premises - - - (548 ) - Adjusted total (Non-GAAP) $ 15,616 $ 14,853 $ 13,319 $ 13,018 $ 12,743 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 61.07 % 68.38 % 65.66 % 60.92 % 65.59 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 59.21 % 61.28 % 66.60 % 67.64 % 67.68 %





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 281,137 $ 277,162 $ 276,392 $ 274,834 $ 274,728 Adjustments: Goodwill (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) Other intangible assets (77 ) (89 ) (102 ) (119 ) (135 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 274,954 $ 270,967 $ 270,184 $ 268,609 $ 268,487 Common shares outstanding 15,334,323 15,334,857 15,334,857 15,337,979 15,574,310 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 18.33 $ 18.07 $ 18.02 $ 17.92 $ 17.64 Adjustments: Effects of intangible assets (0.40 ) (0.40 ) (0.40 ) (0.41 ) (0.40 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 17.93 $ 17.67 $ 17.62 $ 17.51 $ 17.24





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)