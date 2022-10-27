PCSB Financial Corporation Announces First Fiscal Quarter Financial Results

| Source: PCSB Financial Corporation PCSB Financial Corporation

Yorktown Heights, New York, UNITED STATES

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $4.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $3.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

On May 23, 2022, the Company and Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (“Brookline”), the holding company of Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, PCSB will merge with and into Brookline, with Brookline as the surviving corporation (the “Merger”). Following the Merger, PCSB Bank will operate as a separate bank subsidiary of Brookline. The consummation of the Merger remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The Merger is currently expected to be completed in the fourth calendar quarter of 2022.

On October 26, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable on or about November 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $4.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the current quarter, increases of 36.3% and 32.2% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively. Excluding merger-related expenses and certain other non-recurring items, current quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $5.0 million or $0.35 per diluted share, increases of 13.7% and 53.0% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures appear at the end of this release.
  • Net interest income of $14.9 million for the current quarter, increases of 6.7% and 18.5% from the linked quarter and the same quarter last year, respectively.
  • Tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.19% for the current quarter, an increase from 3.00% in the linked quarter and 2.82% for the same quarter last year.
  • Average cost of interest-bearing deposits of 0.48% for the current quarter, an increase from 0.35% in the linked quarter and 0.41% for the same quarter last year.
  • Efficiency ratio of 61.07% for the current quarter, compared to 68.38% for the linked quarter and 65.59% for the same quarter last year. Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 59.21% for the current quarter, a decrease from 61.28% for the linked quarter and 67.68% for the same quarter last year.
  • Average loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, annualized increases of 10.4% and 12.3% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively.
  • Average deposits of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, annualized increases of 0.2% and 6.9% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively.
  • Allowance for loan losses to total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) of 0.67% as of September 30, 2022, unchanged compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Non-performing loans of $8.0 million, or 0.59% of total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans), as of September 30, 2022, decreased from $9.2 million, or 0.69% as of June 30, 2022.

President’s Comments

“We are extremely pleased with the Company’s strong first quarter financial performance despite the continued uncertain economic environment” said Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation. “Record core net income of $5.0 million for the first quarter reflects a 13.7% increase over the linked quarter and a 53.0% increase over the same quarter last year. The increase in net income was largely a result of an expanding net interest margin as new loan growth and the repricing opportunities from a well-positioned balance sheet were able to take advantage of higher market rates. Although deposits fell, as anticipated due to higher-yielding market alternatives, our core deposit base continues to provide strong liquidity for the company. Even though persistent inflation and the continued rising interest rate environment are causing economic headwinds, we remain optimistic in our ability to continue to provide sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Roberto added, "we look forward to our pending merger with Brookline Bancorp and also look forward to becoming part of a larger organization which will benefit both our customer base and shareholders. In the meantime, our PCSB Bank team continues to work hard to ensure that we have a seamless transition into Brookline’s organization.”

Income Statement Summary

Net income for the current quarter was $4.8 million, which increased $1.3 million from the linked quarter and $1.2 million from the prior year quarter. The change from the linked quarter is primarily due to a $928,000 increase in net interest income, a $711,000 decrease in noninterest expense and a $127,000 decrease in provision for loan losses, partially offset by a decrease of $295,000 in noninterest income and an increase of $198,000 in income tax expense. The change from the prior year quarter is primarily due to increases of $2.3 million in net interest income and $180,000 in noninterest income, partially offset by increases of $933,000 in noninterest expense, $338,000 in income tax expense and $69,000 in provision for loan losses.

Net interest income was $14.9 million for the current quarter, increases of $928,000, or 6.7%, compared to the linked quarter and $2.3 million, or 18.5%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the linked quarter is primarily the result of a 19 basis point increase in the tax equivalent net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily the result of a 37 basis point increase in the tax equivalent net interest margin and an $88.0 million, or 4.9%, increase in average interest-earning assets.

The Company recognized PPP loan interest and origination fee income (net of costs) of $9,000 in the current quarter, compared to $36,000 in the linked quarter and $373,000 in the prior year quarter. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 5 outstanding PPP loans with balances totaling $1.8 million. Unearned origination fees (net of costs) were $77,000 as of September 30, 2022, which will be recognized in income over the remaining lives of the loans. PPP loan forgiveness is substantially complete as of September 30, 2022.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.19% for the current quarter, reflecting increases of 19 basis points compared to 3.00% in the linked quarter and 37 basis points compared to 2.82% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the effects of loan prepayment income and PPP loan interest and fees, was 3.16% for the current quarter compared to 2.94% in the linked quarter and 2.71% in the prior year quarter. Margin improvement compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter was the result of increased asset yields, partially offset by higher deposit costs, both the result of higher market interest rates. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.

Tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.59%, increases of 28 basis points from the linked quarter and 39 basis point from the prior year quarter. Excluding the effects of non-recurring PPP loan income and loan prepayment income, the tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.56%, increases of 31 basis points from the linked quarter and 47 basis points from the same quarter last year. The increase in yield compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter is a result of higher market interest rates driving higher yield on cash liquidity and adjustable rate loan and investment assets, along with higher investment and loan re-investment rates, as well as a more profitable asset mix.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.48% for the current quarter, increases of 13 basis points and 7 basis points from 0.35% and 0.41% in the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. Recent increases by the Federal Reserve in the federal funds rate beginning in March 2022 and continuing throughout the current quarter have begun to result in deposit cost increases across the banking sector. However, despite an increase of 143 basis points in the average fed funds rate compared to the linked quarter, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the current quarter increased 13 basis points compared to the linked quarter, representing a beta of approximately 9%. As a result of competitive pressures, it is likely that our cost of deposits will continue to increase should market rates continue to increase. As of quarter end, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.59%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.53% for the current quarter, increases of 12 basis points from 0.41% in the linked quarter and 4 basis points from 0.49% in the prior year quarter.

The provision for loan losses was $82,000 for current quarter, compared to $209,000 for the linked quarter and $13,000 for the prior year quarter. Recoveries, net of charge-offs, were $39,000 for the current quarter compared to $7,000 for the linked quarter and $265,000 for the prior year quarter. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) was 0.59% as of September 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.69% as of June 30, 2022. Substandard loans were $10.1 million as of September 30, 2022, a decrease from $12.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

Noninterest income of $793,000 for the current quarter decreased $295,000 compared to the linked quarter and increased $180,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a decrease of $311,000 in swap income. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to increases of $141,000 in swap income and $52,000 in fees and service charges.

Noninterest expense of $9.6 million for the current quarter decreased $711,000 compared to the linked quarter and increased $933,000 compared to the prior year quarter. Excluding merger-related expenses of $311,000 in the current quarter and $1.2 million in the linked quarter, noninterest expenses increased $144,000, or 1.6%, compared to the linked quarter and $622,000, or 7.2%, compared to the same quarter last year. Excluding merger-related expenses, the $622,000 increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits, communication and data processing costs and pension costs. The $144,000 increase compared to the linked quarter is the result of higher pension costs, partially offset by lower salaries and benefits and professional fees.

The effective income tax rate was 20.5% for the current quarter, as compared to 22.8% for the linked quarter and 19.9% for the prior year quarter. The increased rate for the linked quarter is primarily due to non-deductible merger-related expenses. Excluding such expenses, the effective tax rate for the current and linked quarters is 20.5% and 20.2%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets decreased $48.6 million to $1.94 billion at September 30, 2022 as compared to June 30, 2022, primarily due to decreases of $67.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $8.4 million in investment securities, partially offset by increases of $20.8 million in loans receivable and $6.8 million in all other assets. Net loans receivable increased $20.8 million, or 6.4% annualized. The increase was primarily the result of increases in commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans and construction loans of $11.4 million, $5.6 million and $4.4 million, respectively, partially offset by a net decrease in all other loans. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of the increase in loans receivable as well as decreases in deposits and FHLB advances.

Total liabilities decreased $52.5 million to $1.66 billion at September 30, 2022 as compared to June 30, 2022, driven by a $33.0 million decrease in deposits and a $20.0 million decrease in FHLB advances. The $33.0 million, or 2.0% decrease in deposits includes decreases in demand, money market, savings and time deposit accounts of $17.7 million, $13.6 million, $8.4 million and $4.3 million, respectively, partially offset by a $10.9 million increase in NOW accounts. The decrease in deposits is the result of competitive pricing pressures as market rates continue to increase.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $3.9 million to $281.1 million at September 30, 2022 as compared to $277.2 million as of June 30, 2022. The increase for the year was primarily due to net income of $4.8 million and $1.3 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period, partially offset by $1.1 million of other comprehensive losses related primarily to unrealized losses on investment securities driven by higher market interest rates and $1.0 million of cash dividends declared and paid.

At September 30, 2022, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $18.33 and $17.93, respectively, compared to $18.07 and $17.67, respectively, at June 30, 2022. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At September 30, 2022, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 14 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations, the impact of lost fee revenue and increased operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce  asset value and interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Joseph D. Roberto
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
(914) 248-7272


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  September 30,  June 30, 
  2022  2022 
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $48,747  $116,522 
Federal funds sold  2,006   1,935 
Total cash and cash equivalents  50,753   118,457 
Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $339,143 and $361,608 as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively)  406,250   412,449 
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value  32,431   34,621 
Total investment securities  438,681   447,070 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,048 and $8,927 as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively  1,350,197   1,329,372 
Accrued interest receivable  7,074   6,396 
FHLB stock  2,865   3,766 
Premises and equipment, net  19,084   19,358 
Deferred tax asset, net  4,403   4,132 
Bank-owned life insurance  36,513   36,322 
Goodwill  6,106   6,106 
Other intangible assets  77   89 
Other assets  24,816   18,064 
Total assets $1,940,569  $1,989,132 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Interest bearing deposits $1,365,631  $1,380,953 
Non-interest bearing deposits  227,635   245,297 
Total deposits  1,593,266   1,626,250 
Mortgage escrow funds  7,302   11,173 
Advances from FHLB  28,288   48,323 
Other liabilities  30,576   26,224 
Total liabilities  1,659,432   1,711,970 
Commitments and contingencies  -   - 
Shareholders' equity:      
Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022)  -   - 
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,703,577 shares issued as of both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, and 15,334,323 and 15,334,857 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively)  187   187 
Additional paid in capital  194,935   193,893 
Retained earnings  166,033   162,262 
Unearned compensation - ESOP  (8,963)  (9,208)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes  (9,702)  (8,629)
Treasury stock, at cost (3,369,254 and 3,368,720 shares as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively)  (61,353)  (61,343)
Total shareholders' equity  281,137   277,162 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,940,569  $1,989,132 


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
  2022  2021
Interest and dividend income     
Loans receivable $13,849  $12,107
Investment securities  2,420   2,011
Federal funds and other  487   109
Total interest and dividend income  16,756   14,227
Interest expense     
Deposits and escrow interest  1,664   1,354
FHLB advances  235   338
Total interest expense  1,899   1,692
Net interest income  14,857   12,535
Provision for loan losses  82   13
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  14,775   12,522
Noninterest income     
Fees and service charges  453   401
Bank-owned life insurance  191   192
Swap income  141   -
Other  8   20
Total noninterest income  793   613
Noninterest expense     
Salaries and employee benefits  5,985   5,773
Occupancy and equipment  1,403   1,353
Communication and data processing  610   527
Professional fees  335   393
Merger-related expenses  311   -
Postage, printing, stationery and supplies  174   143
Advertising  128   100
FDIC assessment  125   125
Amortization of intangible assets  12   16
Other operating expenses  474   194
Total noninterest expense  9,557   8,624
Net income before income tax expense  6,011   4,511
Income tax expense  1,235   897
Net income $4,776  $3,614
Earnings per common share:     
Basic $0.34  $0.25
Diluted  0.33   0.25
Weighted average common shares outstanding:   
Basic  14,214,313   14,337,543
Diluted  14,301,600   14,405,816


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2022  June 30, 2022  September 30, 2021 
  Average Balance  Interest / Dividends Average Rate  Average Balance  Interest / Dividends Average Rate  Average Balance  Interest / Dividends Average Rate 
Assets:                        
Loans receivable (1) $1,346,194  $13,849  4.12% $1,313,296  $12,801 3.90% $1,223,532  $12,107 3.96%
Investment securities (1)  445,231   2,420  2.26   443,626   2,315 2.18   404,565   2,011 2.07 
Other interest-earning assets  85,377   487  2.26   118,119   267 0.91   160,659   109 0.27 
Total interest-earning assets  1,876,802   16,756  3.59   1,875,041   15,383 3.31   1,788,756   14,227 3.20 
Non-interest-earning assets  78,342        79,993        76,375      
Total assets $1,955,144       $1,955,034       $1,865,131      
                         
Liabilities and equity:                        
NOW accounts $243,354   250  0.41  $224,808   91 0.16  $182,531   70 0.15 
Money market accounts  390,619   376  0.38   388,406   166 0.17   350,575   186 0.21 
Savings accounts and mortgage escrow funds  422,178   186  0.18   427,709   124 0.12   397,292   113 0.11 
Time deposits  323,219   852  1.05   335,748   831 0.99   367,641   985 1.06 
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,379,370   1,664  0.48   1,376,671   1,212 0.35   1,298,039   1,354 0.41 
FHLB advances  46,522   235  2.00   48,337   242 2.00   65,935   338 2.03 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,425,892   1,899  0.53   1,425,008   1,454 0.41   1,363,974   1,692 0.49 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  230,076        232,119        207,806      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  22,180        19,581        19,943      
Total liabilities  1,678,148        1,676,708        1,591,723      
Total shareholders' equity  276,996        278,326        273,408      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,955,144       $1,955,034       $1,865,131      
                         
Net interest income    $14,857       $13,929       $12,535   
Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2)       3.06       2.90       2.71 
Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3)       3.19       3.00       2.82 
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities  131.62%       131.58%       131.14%     
                         

(1)  Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.
(2)  Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)  Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 As of 
 September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022		  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  September 30,
2021		 
Condensed Balance Sheets             
Cash and cash equivalents$50,753  $118,457  $158,892  $120,339  $148,012 
Total investment securities 438,681   447,070   448,081   433,999   423,525 
Loans receivable, net 1,350,197   1,329,372   1,285,886   1,243,646   1,210,674 
Other assets 100,938   94,233   91,682   90,137   90,968 
Total assets$1,940,569  $1,989,132  $1,984,541  $1,888,121  $1,873,179 
               
Total deposits and mortgage escrow funds$1,600,568  $1,637,423  $1,633,463  $1,533,947  $1,511,465 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 28,288   48,323   48,357   58,390   65,924 
Other liabilities 30,576   26,224   26,329   20,950   21,062 
Total liabilities 1,659,432   1,711,970   1,708,149   1,613,287   1,598,451 
Total shareholders' equity 281,137   277,162   276,392   274,834   274,728 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,940,569  $1,989,132  $1,984,541  $1,888,121  $1,873,179 
               


 Quarter Ended
 September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022		  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  September 30,
2021
Condensed Income Statements            
Interest income$16,756  $15,383  $14,200  $14,870  $14,227
Interest expense 1,899   1,454   1,483   1,612   1,692
Net interest income 14,857   13,929   12,717   13,258   12,535
Provision for loan losses 82   209   286   264   13
Noninterest income 793   1,088   923   1,195   613
Noninterest expense 9,557   10,268   8,956   8,805   8,624
Income before income tax expense 6,011   4,540   4,398   5,384   4,511
Income tax expense 1,235   1,037   924   1,096   897
Net income$4,776  $3,503  $3,474  $4,288  $3,614
              
Earnings per share:             
Basic$0.34  $0.25  $0.25  $0.30  $0.25
Diluted 0.33   0.25   0.24   0.30   0.25


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

 Quarter Ended 
 September 30,
2022 		 June 30,
2022 		 March 31,
2022 		 December 31,
2021 		 September 30,
2021 
Performance Ratios (1):             
Return on average assets 0.98%  0.72%  0.73%  0.92%  0.78%
Return on average equity 6.90%  5.03%  5.02%  6.22%  5.29%
Interest rate spread 3.06%  2.90%  2.69%  2.86%  2.71%
Net interest margin 3.19%  3.00%  2.80%  2.97%  2.82%
Efficiency ratio 61.07%  68.38%  65.66%  60.92%  65.59%
               
Noninterest income to average assets 0.16%  0.22%  0.19%  0.26%  0.13%
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.96%  2.10%  1.87%  1.88%  1.85%
               
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.62%  131.58%  131.20%  131.36%  131.14%
Average equity to average assets 14.17%  14.24%  14.50%  14.71%  14.66%
Dividend payout ratio (2) 21.04%  28.72%  24.61%  20.22%  24.24%
               
Performance Ratios excluding merger-related expenses  (3): 
Earnings per diluted share$0.35  $0.32  $0.25  $0.30  $0.25 
Return on average assets 1.03%  0.93%  0.73%  0.92%  0.78%
Return on average equity 7.30%  6.54%  5.11%  6.22%  5.29%
Efficiency ratio 59.08%  60.61%  67.80%  60.92%  65.59%
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.89%  1.86%  2.08%  1.88%  1.85%
Dividend payout ratio (2) 19.87%  22.11%  24.06%  20.22%  24.24%


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 As of and for the quarter ended 
 September 30,
2022 		 June 30,
2022 		 March 31,
2022 		 December 31,
2021 		 September 30,
2021 
Loans to deposits 84.74%  81.74%  79.15%  81.65%  80.46%
               
Share Data:              
Shares outstanding 15,334,323   15,334,857   15,334,857   15,337,979   15,574,310 
Book value per common share$18.33  $18.07  $18.02  $17.92  $17.64 
Tangible book value per common share (4)$17.93  $17.67  $17.62  $17.51  $17.24 
               
Asset Quality Ratios:              
Non-performing loans receivable$7,989  $9,235  $7,859  $7,890  $5,732 
Non-performing assets$7,989  $9,235  $7,859  $7,890  $5,732 
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (5) 0.67%  0.67%  0.68%  0.68%  0.68%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable 113.26%  96.66%  110.86%  106.83%  142.34%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net (5) 0.59%  0.69%  0.61%  0.64%  0.48%
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.41%  0.46%  0.40%  0.42%  0.31%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs$(39) $(7) $4  $(6) $(265)
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (1) (0.01%)  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  (0.09%)
               
Capital Ratios (6):              
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 13.02%  12.78%  12.86%  12.91%  12.72%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.27%  17.22%  17.22%  17.67%  17.84%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.27%  17.22%  17.22%  17.67%  17.84%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.88%  17.83%  17.83%  18.28%  18.46%

(1)  Performance ratios for quarter ended periods are annualized.
(2)  Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share.
(3)  Merger-related expenses, primarily consisting of legal and consulting costs, total $311,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, $86,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and no expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 or September 30, 2021.
(4)  Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders' equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.
(5)  Total loans receivable excludes PPP loans.
(6)  Represents Bank ratios.


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

  As of 
  September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022		  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  September 30,
2021		 
Mortgage loans:               
Residential mortgages $214,586  $214,167  $215,431  $212,817  $221,735 
Commercial mortgages  953,539   942,130   897,424   867,581   838,021 
Construction  25,307   20,896   16,894   11,857   11,639 
Net deferred loan origination (fees) costs  (145)  (100)  (23)  (18)  97 
Total mortgage loans  1,193,287   1,177,093   1,129,726   1,092,237   1,071,492 
Commercial and consumer loans:               
Commercial loans (1)  141,902   136,304   141,427   135,055   122,031 
Home equity credit lines  22,955   23,688   22,557   24,142   24,936 
Consumer and overdrafts  508   594   348   356   394 
Net deferred loan origination costs (fees)  593   620   539   285   (20)
Total commercial and consumer loans  165,958   161,206   164,871   159,838   147,341 
Total loans receivable  1,359,245   1,338,299   1,294,597   1,252,075   1,218,833 
Allowance for loan losses  (9,048)  (8,927)  (8,711)  (8,429)  (8,159)
Loans receivable, net $1,350,197  $1,329,372  $1,285,886  $1,243,646  $1,210,674 
                
(1) Includes PPP loans totaling: $1,847  $1,940  $4,701  $12,769  $19,763 


  As of 
  September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022		  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  September 30,
2021		 
Demand deposits $227,635  $245,297  $243,908  $215,708  $216,470 
NOW accounts  253,857   243,006   221,386   198,610   181,572 
Money market accounts  385,470   399,026   396,358   361,352   363,090 
Savings  402,980   411,332   417,975   393,041   381,836 
Time deposits  323,324   327,589   345,092   354,356   361,669 
Total deposits $1,593,266  $1,626,250  $1,624,719  $1,523,067  $1,504,637 
                


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 Quarter Ended 
 September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022		  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  September 30,
2021		 
Computation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share 
Net income applicable to common stock (GAAP)$4,776  $3,503  $3,474  $4,288  $3,614 
               
Adjustments (1):              
Merger-related expenses 282   1,048   79   -   - 
Prepayment income on loans receivable (20)  (99)  (43)  (442)  (26)
PPP loan interest and fee income (7)  (28)  (210)  (264)  (299)
Gain on sale of premises -   -   -   (436)  - 
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)$5,031  $4,424  $3,300  $3,146  $3,289 
               
Average number of common shares outstanding:       
Basic 14,214,313   14,189,701   14,165,775   14,236,473   14,337,543 
Diluted 14,301,600   14,248,141   14,197,716   14,281,232   14,405,816 
Earnings per share (GAAP):              
Basic$0.34  $0.25  $0.25  $0.30  $0.25 
Diluted 0.33   0.25   0.24   0.30   0.25 
Adjusted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):       
Basic$0.35  $0.31  $0.23  $0.22  $0.23 
Diluted 0.35   0.31   0.23   0.22   0.23 
               
(1) Amounts are presented net of tax. 


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended  
  September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022		  September 30,
2021		  
Computation of Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income     
Total interest income $16,756  $15,383  $14,227  
Total interest expense  1,899   1,454   1,692  
Net interest income (GAAP)  14,857   13,929   12,535  
Tax equivalent adjustment  116   111   89  
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $14,973  $14,040  $12,624  


 Quarter Ended 
 September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022		  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  September 30,
2021		 
Computation of Efficiency Ratio    
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$9,557  $10,268  $8,956  $8,805  $8,624 
Adjustments:              
Merger-related expenses (311)  (1,166)  (86)  -   - 
Adjusted total (Non-GAAP)$9,246  $9,102  $8,870  $8,805  $8,624 
               
Net interest income (GAAP)$14,857  $13,929  $12,717  $13,258  $12,535 
Noninterest income (GAAP) 793   1,088   923   1,195   613 
Total (GAAP) 15,650   15,017   13,640   14,453   13,148 
Adjustments:              
PPP loan interest and fee income (9)  (36)  (266)  (332)  (373)
Prepayment income on loans receivable (25)  (128)  (55)  (555)  (32)
Gains on sales of premises -   -   -   (548)  - 
Adjusted total (Non-GAAP)$15,616  $14,853  $13,319  $13,018  $12,743 
               
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 61.07%  68.38%  65.66%  60.92%  65.59%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 59.21%  61.28%  66.60%  67.64%  67.68%


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 As of 
 September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022		  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  September 30,
2021		 
Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share    
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)$281,137  $277,162  $276,392  $274,834  $274,728 
Adjustments:              
Goodwill (6,106)  (6,106)  (6,106)  (6,106)  (6,106)
Other intangible assets (77)  (89)  (102)  (119)  (135)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)$274,954  $270,967  $270,184  $268,609  $268,487 
               
Common shares outstanding 15,334,323   15,334,857   15,334,857   15,337,979   15,574,310 
               
Book value per share (GAAP)$18.33  $18.07  $18.02  $17.92  $17.64 
Adjustments:              
Effects of intangible assets (0.40)  (0.40)  (0.40)  (0.41)  (0.40)
               
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)$17.93  $17.67  $17.62  $17.51  $17.24 


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended 
  September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022		  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  September 30,
2021		 
Computation of Adjusted Yield on Assets and Adjusted Net Interest Margin 
Average interest-earning assets $1,876,802  $1,875,041  $1,833,496  $1,796,613  $1,788,756 
                
Interest and dividend income (GAAP) $16,756  $15,383  $14,200  $14,870  $14,227 
Less: PPP loan interest and fee income  (9)  (36)  (266)  (332)  (373)
Less: Prepayment income on loans receivable  (25)  (128)  (55)  (555)  (32)
Adjusted interest and dividend income (Non-GAAP) $16,722  $15,219  $13,879  $13,983  $13,822 
                
Yield on interest-earning assets (GAAP)  3.59%  3.31%  3.12%  3.33%  3.20%
Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets (Non-GAAP)  3.56%  3.25%  3.03%  3.11%  3.09%
                
Net interest income (GAAP) $14,857  $13,929  $12,717  $13,258  $12,535 
Less: PPP loan interest and fee income  (9)  (36)  (266)  (332)  (373)
Less: Prepayment income on loans receivable  (25)  (128)  (55)  (555)  (32)
Adjusted net interest income (Non-GAAP) $14,823  $13,765  $12,396  $12,371  $12,130 
                
Net interest margin (GAAP)  3.19%  3.00%  2.80%  2.97%  2.82%
Adjusted net interest margin (Non-GAAP)  3.16%  2.94%  2.70%  2.75%  2.71%


Tags

PCSB Financial Corporation Quarterly Earnings Report PCSB Bank