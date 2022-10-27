Leaf Group Appoints Industry Vet Lindsey Abramo as Chief Revenue Officer, Media

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group, a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, announces the appointment of Lindsey Abramo as Chief Revenue Officer, Media. Abramo will be responsible for revenue for all of Leaf Group’s industry-leading media properties which include Well+Good, Hunker, Livestrong.com and OnlyInYourState. In the role, Abramo will draw on her deep industry experience to help the company develop brand partnerships and execute highly targeted sales and advertising campaigns.



Abramo brings more than 20 years of experience driving consistent revenue growth for innovative and well-known media brands including POPSUGAR, Refinery29, TIME, and Conde Nast. In her most recent role as Senior Vice President, Client Partnerships at Vox Media Group, Abramo was responsible for leading the national enterprise sales team and managing revenue across digital media, social, product licensing, conferences and more. At Vox, Abramo also served as a member of the executive leadership team, helping to drive key cross-functional integration across the newly merged company of 18 media brands.

“Lindsey joins Leaf Group having overseen successful go-to-market and monetization efforts for some of the most well-respected media properties. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow across popular lifestyle categories,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group. “We are confident that Lindsey’s leadership strength, extensive knowledge of the media landscape and her experience with high-passion media brands will translate to success at Leaf Group.”

“Leaf Group has developed a reputation for building incredibly popular media properties that reach enthusiastic and engaged audiences,” said Abramo. “The company’s digital brands have long runways for growth and I’m thrilled to come on board to provide brand partners with the best-in-class products and experiences they have come to expect.”

Abramo begins her new role on October 24 and will report to CEO Sean Moriarty.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

