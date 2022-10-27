Carpenter Technology Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

First Quarter Highlights



Backlog up 10% sequentially and 155% year-over-year

Net sales up 35% year-over-year; net sales excluding surcharge up 20% year-over-year

Earnings per share of ($0.14) improved from earnings per share of ($0.31) in prior year period

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $6.9 million, or $0.14 loss per diluted share.



“Demand in each of our end-use markets remains strong, with our backlog up 10 percent sequentially and 155 percent year-over-year,” said Tony R. Thene, President and CEO of Carpenter Technology. “The demand is led by the Aerospace and Defense end-use market as the entire aerospace industry supply chain ramps to meet current OEM build rates. Our Aerospace and Defense end-use market backlog has increased 190 percent compared to the same quarter of last year.”



“From a segment perspective, the Specialty Alloy Operations (“SAO”) segment finished the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 at the upper end of our expected range, driven by the aerospace growth and continued improvement in our operations. The Performance Engineered Products (“PEP”) segment came in slightly below our expectations due to delayed shipments caused by Hurricane Ian at our Dynamet facility in Florida.”



“Looking ahead, as we have stated before, we expect to deliver operating income at fiscal year 2019 run rate by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. We remain confident as we continue to see strength across our end-use markets with order entry activity driving backlog growth, and with continued improvement in our operations enabling incremental net sales improvements as we make our way through the balance of fiscal year 2023.”

Financial Highlights

Q1 Q1 Q4 ($ in millions except per share amounts) FY2023 FY2022 FY2022 Net sales $ 522.9 $ 387.6 $ 563.8 Net sales excluding surcharge (a) $ 375.7 $ 312.9 $ 403.2 Operating income (loss) $ 8.3 $ (19.1 ) $ 24.6 Adjusted operating income (loss) excluding special items (a) $ 8.3 $ (17.5 ) $ 14.9 Net (loss) income $ (6.9 ) $ (14.8 ) $ 2.6 (Loss) earnings per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.05 Adjusted (loss) earnings per share (a) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 0.00 Net cash (used for) provided from operating activities $ (78.0 ) $ (47.0 ) $ 106.9 Free cash flow (a) $ (101.3 ) $ (71.2 ) $ 64.6 (a) Non-GAAP financial measures explained in the attached tables

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $522.9 million, compared with $387.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, an increase of $135.3 million (or 35 percent), on a 3 percent increase in shipment volume. Net sales excluding surcharge were $375.7 million, an increase of $62.8 million (or 20 percent) from the same period a year ago. The year-over-year increase reflects increasing demand combined with an improving product mix and favorable pricing.

Operating income was $8.3 million compared to operating loss of $19.1 million in the prior year period. Earnings per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was a loss of $0.14 compared to loss of $0.31 in the prior year first quarter. The improvement in operating income and earnings per share is primarily the result of increased sales as activity levels continued to ramp to meet improving market conditions in key end-use markets compared to the prior year period.

Cash used for operating activities in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $78.0 million compared to $47.0 million in the same quarter last year. Free cash flow in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was negative $101.3 million, compared to negative $71.2 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in operating cash flow and free cash flow is from higher inventory to meet growing demand partially offset by improved earnings in the current year quarter compared to the prior year period. Capital expenditures in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $13.5 million, compared to $14.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Total liquidity, including cash and available borrowing under the Company’s credit facility, was $350.8 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. This consisted of $52.6 million of cash and $298.2 million of available borrowing under the Company’s credit facility.

Conference Call and Webcast Presentation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes discussions of financial measures that have not been determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, accompanied by reasons why the Company believes the non-GAAP measures are important, are included in the attached schedules.

PRELIMINARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 NET SALES $ 522.9 $ 387.6 Cost of sales 468.1 362.4 Gross profit 54.8 25.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 46.5 44.3 Operating income (loss) 8.3 (19.1 ) Interest expense, net 12.6 10.2 Other expense (income), net 3.5 (4.1 ) Loss before income taxes (7.8 ) (25.2 ) Income tax benefit (0.9 ) (10.4 ) NET LOSS $ (6.9 ) $ (14.8 ) LOSS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.31 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.31 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 48.7 48.5 Diluted 48.7 48.5





PRELIMINARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (6.9 ) $ (14.8 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32.3 32.5 Deferred income taxes (2.2 ) (8.0 ) Net pension expense (income) 5.0 (1.8 ) Share-based compensation expense 3.6 2.8 Net loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment 0.3 — Changes in working capital and other: Accounts receivable (12.1 ) (3.8 ) Inventories (121.2 ) (66.5 ) Other current assets (11.5 ) (13.2 ) Accounts payable 46.7 69.3 Accrued liabilities (11.9 ) (41.7 ) Pension plan contributions — (0.2 ) Other postretirement plan contributions (0.3 ) (0.7 ) Other, net 0.2 (0.9 ) Net cash used for operating activities (78.0 ) (47.0 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant, equipment and software (13.5 ) (14.4 ) Net cash used for investing activities (13.5 ) (14.4 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid (9.8 ) (9.8 ) Withholding tax payments on share-based compensation awards (3.2 ) (3.0 ) Net cash used for financing activities (13.0 ) (12.8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2.9 — DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (101.6 ) (74.2 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 154.2 287.4 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 52.6 $ 213.2





PRELIMINARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52.6 $ 154.2 Accounts receivable, net 390.2 382.3 Inventories 616.1 496.1 Other current assets 92.6 86.8 Total current assets 1,151.5 1,119.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,402.0 1,420.8 Goodwill 241.4 241.4 Other intangibles, net 32.8 35.2 Deferred income taxes 5.1 5.7 Other assets 107.1 109.8 Total assets $ 2,939.9 $ 2,932.3 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable 288.0 242.1 Accrued liabilities 122.9 133.5 Total current liabilities 410.9 375.6 Long-term debt 692.1 691.8 Accrued pension liabilities 198.0 196.6 Accrued postretirement benefits 78.3 77.4 Deferred income taxes 158.3 162.4 Other liabilities 95.5 98.0 Total liabilities 1,633.1 1,601.8 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 280.1 280.1 Capital in excess of par value 314.3 320.3 Reinvested earnings 1,194.3 1,211.0 Common stock in treasury, at cost (300.8 ) (307.4 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (181.1 ) (173.5 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,306.8 1,330.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,939.9 $ 2,932.3





PRELIMINARY

SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA

(in millions, except pounds sold)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Pounds sold (000): Specialty Alloys Operations 44,562 43,008 Performance Engineered Products 2,326 2,372 Intersegment (1,998 ) (1,852 ) Consolidated pounds sold 44,890 43,528 Net sales: Specialty Alloys Operations Net sales excluding surcharge $ 305.7 $ 258.2 Surcharge 141.6 73.7 Specialty Alloys Operations net sales 447.3 331.9 Performance Engineered Products Net sales excluding surcharge 87.7 73.6 Surcharge 5.5 1.0 Performance Engineered Products net sales 93.2 74.6 Intersegment Net sales excluding surcharge (17.7 ) (18.9 ) Surcharge 0.1 — Intersegment net sales (17.6 ) (18.9 ) Consolidated net sales $ 522.9 $ 387.6 Operating income (loss): Specialty Alloys Operations $ 19.9 $ (5.9 ) Performance Engineered Products 6.3 0.6 Corporate (17.1 ) (14.2 ) Intersegment (0.8 ) 0.4 Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 8.3 $ (19.1 )

The Company has two reportable segments, Specialty Alloys Operations (“SAO”) and Performance Engineered Products (“PEP”).

The SAO segment is comprised of Carpenter's major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. This includes operations performed at mills primarily in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas as well as South Carolina and Alabama.

The PEP segment is comprised of the Company’s differentiated operations. This segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter Additive business and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. The businesses in the PEP segment are managed with an entrepreneurial structure to promote flexibility and agility to quickly respond to market dynamics. It is our belief this model will ultimately drive overall revenue and profit growth. The pounds sold data above for the PEP segment includes only the Dynamet and Additive businesses.

Corporate costs are comprised of executive and director compensation, and other corporate facilities and administrative expenses not allocated to the segments. Also included are items that management considers not representative of ongoing operations and other specifically-identified income or expense items.

The service cost component of net pension expense, which represents the estimated cost of future pension liabilities earned associated with active employees, is included in the operating results of the business segments. The residual net pension expense is comprised of the expected return on plan assets, interest costs on the projected benefit obligations of the plans, and amortization of actuarial gains and losses and prior service costs and is included in other expense (income), net.

PRELIMINARY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN EXCLUDING SURCHARGE REVENUE AND SPECIAL ITEM 2022 2021 Net sales $ 522.9 $ 387.6 Less: surcharge revenue 147.2 74.7 Net sales excluding surcharge revenue $ 375.7 $ 312.9 Operating income (loss) $ 8.3 $ (19.1 ) Special item: COVID-19 costs — 1.6 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 8.3 $ (17.5 ) Operating margin 1.6 % (4.9 )% Adjusted operating margin excluding surcharge revenue and special item 2.2 % (5.6 )%

Management believes that removing the impact of raw material surcharge from operating margin provides a more consistent basis for comparing results of operations from period to period, thereby permitting management to evaluate performance and investors to make decisions based on the ongoing operations of the Company. In addition, management believes that excluding the impact of special items from operating margin is helpful in analyzing the operating performance of the Company, as these items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Management uses its results excluding these amounts to evaluate its operating performance and to discuss its business with investment institutions, the Company’s board of directors and others.

ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM Loss Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Benefit Net Loss Loss Per

Diluted Share* Three Months Ended September 30, 2022, as reported $ (7.8 ) $ 0.9 $ (6.9 ) $ (0.14 ) Special item: None reported — — — — Three Months Ended September 30, 2022, as adjusted $ (7.8 ) $ 0.9 $ (6.9 ) $ (0.14 ) * Impact per diluted share calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding of 48.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.





ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM Loss Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Benefit Net Loss Loss Per

Diluted Share* Three Months Ended September 30, 2021, as reported $ (25.2 ) $ 10.4 $ (14.8 ) $ (0.31 ) Special item: COVID-19 costs 1.6 (0.7 ) 0.9 0.03 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021, as adjusted $ (23.6 ) $ 9.7 $ (13.9 ) $ (0.28 ) * Impact per diluted share calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding of 48.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Management believes that loss per share adjusted to exclude the impact of special items is helpful in analyzing the operating performance of the Company, as these items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Management uses its results excluding these amounts to evaluate its operating performance and to discuss its business with investment institutions, the Company’s board of directors and others.

Three Months Ended September 30, FREE CASH FLOW 2022 2021 Net cash used for operating activities $ (78.0 ) $ (47.0 ) Purchases of property, plant, equipment and software (13.5 ) (14.4 ) Dividends paid (9.8 ) (9.8 ) Free cash flow $ (101.3 ) $ (71.2 )

Management believes that the free cash flow measure provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition because it is a measure of cash generated which management evaluates for alternative uses.





PRELIMINARY

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, NET SALES BY END-USE MARKET 2022 2021 End-Use Market Excluding Surcharge Revenue: Aerospace and Defense $ 183.5 $ 134.9 Medical 49.8 37.1 Transportation 23.7 31.4 Energy 18.3 16.2 Industrial and Consumer 68.4 66.3 Distribution 32.0 27.0 Total net sales excluding surcharge revenue 375.7 312.9 Surcharge revenue 147.2 74.7 Total net sales $ 522.9 $ 387.6



