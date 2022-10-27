Global Cellulite Treatment Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global cellulite treatment market was estimated at $2.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $5.7 Billion CAGR 10.3% No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments Covered Procedure type, Cellulite type, End-user, and Region. Drivers Rise in number of cosmetic hospitals, increase in healthcare expenditures, and surge in awareness among people regarding advanced cellulite treatment Opportunities Increase in the R&D activities for the development of advanced cellulite treatment tools and new product approvals by governing authorities such as U.S. FDA Restraints High cost of advanced cellulite treatment and underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure in developing countries



A number of clinics and hospitals were restructured to increase hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with Covid-19. Implementation of lockdown, owing to the health crisis gave way to a steep decline in number of patient visits for aesthetic procedures during the pandemic.

However, as the global situation started getting back on track, the market for cellulite treatment started recovering slowly and steadily.

The global cellulite treatment market is analyzed across Procedure type, Cellulite type, End-user, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on procedure type, the non-invasive segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The topical segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.9% throughout the forecast period. The minimally invasive segment is also analyzed through the market.

Based on cellulite type, the soft cellulite segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The edematous segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.8% throughout the forecast period. The hard cellulite segment is also assessed through the report.

Based on end-user, the clinics and beauty centers segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 10.6% throughout the forecast period. The hospitals segment is also studied through the report.

Based on region, the global cellulite treatment market across North America generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global cellulite treatment market report include Cynosure, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Galderma SA, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Candela Syneron, Sientra Inc, Sinclair Pharma, Teoxane Laboratories, and ABBVIE,. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



