Lakeland Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

| Source: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Oak Ridge, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

OAK RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $28.7 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.44 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $22.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.43 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, annualized return on average assets was 1.10%, annualized return on average common equity was 10.33% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.87%.

Excluding merger-related expenses of $2.9 million after tax, third quarter net income was $31.6 million or $0.48 diluted EPS, resulting in an annualized return on average assets of 1.21%, annualized return on average common equity of 11.36%, and annualized return on average tangible common equity of 15.25% (see "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures).

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $73.8 million and diluted EPS of $1.13 compared to net income of $72.9 million and diluted EPS of $1.42 for the first nine months of 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 0.96%, annualized return on average common equity was 8.99% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 12.08% for the first nine months of 2022.

Excluding merger-related expenses of $6.4 million after tax, which relate to our January 2022 acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp and our recently announced merger with Provident Financial Services, Inc. ("Provident Financial"), net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $80.2 million, resulting in $1.23 diluted EPS, resulting in an annualized return on average assets of 1.05%, annualized return on average common equity of 9.78%, and annualized return on average tangible common equity of 13.13% (see "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures).

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased with the results for the quarter which includes continued strong growth in loans and deposits while our asset quality remains stellar under the current economic conditions.”

Regarding Lakeland Bancorp's recently announced merger with Provident Financial Services, Mr. Shara continued, "We remain excited regarding our opportunity to partner with Provident. The combination of two high-performing, like-minded New Jersey institutions will create a preeminent super-community bank that has the same shared vision, values, and an unwavering commitment to employees, customers and our communities."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Loan growth for the third quarter of $160.3 million, or 2.2% compared to the linked second quarter was attributable to continued expansion in both the commercial and consumer portfolios.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 3.28% compared to 3.10% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased 17% to $18.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $22.2 million for the linked second quarter of 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio decreased to 49.8% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 54.0% in the third quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 of 3.28% increased 18 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021 and decreased 10 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2021 was due primarily to an increase in yields on loans, increased loan prepayment fees and higher average investment securities balances. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2022 was due primarily to a large non-accrual interest recovery in the second quarter of 2022 and an increase in rates on interest-bearing liabilities during the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2022 was 3.23% compared to 3.19% for the same period of 2021. The variance in net interest margin compared to the first nine months of 2021 is due primarily to an increase in the yield on interest earning assets.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.90% as compared to 3.40% for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.61% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to prior periods was due primarily to an increase in the yield on loans and investment securities driven primarily by increases in market interest rates. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first nine months of 2022 was 3.58% as compared to 3.51% during the same period in 2021 and was due primarily to an increase in the yield on loans.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.94% compared to 0.41% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.40% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022 was largely driven by increases in the rates paid on interest-bearing transaction accounts and time deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first nine months of 2022 was 0.56% compared to 0.45% for the same period in 2021 and was due primarily to an increase in rates on interest-bearing deposits partially offset by a decrease in rates on long-term borrowings.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 of $80.3 million increased $20.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the first nine months of 2022 was $231.0 million as compared to $175.8 million for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to prior periods was due primarily to an increase in the average balances of loans and investment securities due to the 1st Constitution acquisition in January of 2022 and organic growth, partially offset by increased interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities related to increases in market interest rates.

Noninterest Income

For the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income totaled $7.2 million, an increase of $1.8 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021. Income on bank owned life insurance increased $823,000 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to death benefits received during the third quarter of 2022. Swap income for the third quarter of 2022 was $711,000 compared to none during the same period of 2021 due primarily to changes in the yield curve which increased demand for swap transactions. Commissions and fees increased $603,000 driven primarily by an increase in wire transfer charges and financial services income. Losses on equity securities totaled $464,000 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $58,000 in the third quarter of 2021. Gains on sales of loans decreased $195,000 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to lower sale volume.

For the first nine months of 2022, noninterest income was $21.1 million, an increase of $4.6 million as compared to the first nine months of 2021. Commissions and fees increased $1.9 million due primarily to higher loan fees and increases in financial services income. Income on bank owned life insurance and service charges on deposits increased $1.2 million and $868,000, respectively, compared to the first nine months of 2021 due primarily to the same reasons mentioned in the quarterly analysis. Partially offsetting these favorable variances was losses on equity securities, which totaled $1.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to losses of $191,000 in the first nine months of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 of $47.8 million was an increase of $10.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to compensation and employee benefits which increased $5.2 million resulting primarily from the addition of 1st Constitution employees, increased restricted stock plan expense and normal merit increases. Merger-related expense increased $2.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to the anticipated merger with Provident Financial. Premises and equipment expense increased $1.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to branches added as the result of the 1st Constitution acquisition. Other operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.5 million compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to increased marketing expense, core deposit intangible amortization, appraisal fees, consulting fees and insurance expense.

Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2022 of $142.8 million was an increase of $37.6 million compared to the first nine months of 2021. Compensation and employee benefit expense and premises and equipment expense increased $18.9 million and $4.6 million, respectively, compared to the first nine months of 2021 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. Other operating expenses increased $6.0 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to an increase in core deposit intangible amortization, data processing, consulting and marketing fees. Merger-related expenses were $8.1 million due to the acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp and the anticipated merger with Provident Financial.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 25.0% compared to 26.4% for the third quarter of 2021. The decreased effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items increasing as a percentage of pretax income.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2022, total assets were $10.52 billion, an increase of $2.32 billion, compared to December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, total loans increased $1.59 billion, including $1.10 billion from 1st Constitution, to $7.57 billion while investment securities increased $425.9 million, including $342.3 million from 1st Constitution, to $2.05 billion from December 31, 2021. On the funding side, total deposits increased $1.71 billion from December 31, 2021, including $1.65 billion from 1st Constitution, to $8.68 billion at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 87.2%.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets totaled $18.4 million or 0.17% of total assets compared to $12.2 million, or 0.15% of total assets at September 30, 2021. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans was 0.24% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.21% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $68.9 million, 0.91% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $58.0 million, 0.99% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses included a day-one purchase accounting adjustment of $12.1 million for purchased credit impaired loans. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company had net recoveries of $32,000 compared to net recoveries of $269,000 or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis for the same period in 2021.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million compared to a benefit of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The provision in the 2022 period is comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $11,000, a provision for credit losses on securities of $1.3 million and a provision for off-balance-sheet exposures of $22,000. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for credit losses was $11.3 million, while the Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $11.3 million for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision was comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $6.2 million, a provision for credit losses on securities of $4.1 million and a provision for off-balance-sheet exposures of $997,000.

Capital

At September 30, 2022, stockholders' equity was $1.08 billion compared to $827.0 million at December 31, 2021, a 31% increase, resulting primarily from the issuance of stock in connection with the 1st Constitution acquisition. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.10% at September 30, 2022. The book value per common share increased 4% to $16.70 at September 30, 2022 compared to $16.09 at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share was $12.36 and $12.95 at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At September 30, 2022, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio were 10.29% and 7.83%, respectively, compared to 9.96% and 8.18% at September 30, 2021. On October 25, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on November 17, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; inflation and other changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; changes in levels of market interest rates, which may affect demand for our products and the value of our financial instruments; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities; successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; competition; failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank; and expenses related to our proposed merger with Provident Financial, unexpected delays related to the merger, inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $10.52 billion in total assets at September 30, 2022. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York, the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey's Best-In State-Bank by Forbes and Statista for the fourth consecutive year, Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-6140 for more information.

Thomas J. Shara                                        Thomas F. Splaine

President & CEO                                        EVP & CFO

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Income Statement       
Net interest income$80,285  $59,338  $230,975  $175,806 
(Provision) benefit for credit losses (1,358)  2,703   (11,274)  11,304 
Gains on sales of investment securities          9 
Gains on sales of loans 355   550   2,496   1,865 
Loss on equity securities (464)  (58)  (1,313)  (191)
Other noninterest income 7,342   4,977   19,893   14,814 
Long-term debt prepayment fees    (831)     (831)
Merger-related expenses (3,488)  (1,072)  (8,073)  (1,072)
Other noninterest expense (44,323)  (35,304)  (134,765)  (103,304)
Pretax income 38,349   30,303   97,939   98,400 
Provision for income taxes (9,603)  (8,014)  (24,147)  (25,529)
Net income$28,746  $22,289  $73,792  $72,871 
        
Basic earnings per common share$0.44  $0.43  $1.13  $1.42 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.44  $0.43  $1.13  $1.42 
Dividends paid per common share$0.145  $0.135  $0.425  $0.395 
Weighted average shares - basic 64,842   50,637   64,547   50,616 
Weighted average shares - diluted 65,061   50,875   64,755   50,837 
        
Selected Operating Ratios       
Annualized return on average assets 1.10%  1.10%  0.96%  1.24%
Annualized return on average common equity 10.33%  10.94%  8.99%  12.39%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.87%  13.63%  12.08%  15.53%
Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 3.90%  3.40%  3.58%  3.51%
Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.94%  0.41%  0.56%  0.45%
Annualized net interest spread 2.96%  2.99%  3.02%  3.06%
Annualized net interest margin 3.28%  3.10%  3.23%  3.19%
Efficiency ratio (1) 49.76%  54.02%  52.53%  53.24%
Stockholders' equity to total assets     10.29%  9.96%
Book value per common share    $16.70  $16.09 
Tangible book value per common share (1)    $12.36  $12.95 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.83%  8.18%
        
Asset Quality Ratios    September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans     0.91%  0.99%
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.24%  0.21%
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.17%  0.15%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans     0.14%  0.05%
        
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures      

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)    September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End      
Loans    $7,568,826 $5,880,802
Allowance for credit losses     68,879  57,953
Investment securities     2,047,186  1,248,705
Total assets     10,515,599  8,172,479
Total deposits     8,677,799  6,930,912
Short-term borrowings     357,787  111,907
Other borrowings     219,148  212,107
Stockholders' equity     1,082,406  814,128
        
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022  2021  2022  2021
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data       
Loans$7,517,878 $5,943,698 $7,257,990 $6,037,419
Investment securities 2,160,719  1,144,356  2,123,350  1,071,823
Interest-earning assets 9,755,797  7,611,259  9,617,082  7,396,178
Total assets 10,358,600  8,070,050  10,230,532  7,854,351
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,325,391  1,702,788  2,277,192  1,637,101
Savings deposits 1,092,222  653,840  1,125,580  632,950
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,337,559  3,701,676  4,368,492  3,529,586
Time deposits 905,735  826,831  862,958  916,476
Total deposits 8,660,907  6,885,135  8,634,222  6,716,113
Short-term borrowings 240,728  108,519  159,033  89,240
Other borrowings 219,082  162,216  218,679  148,616
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,795,326  5,453,082  6,734,742  5,316,868
Stockholders' equity 1,104,145  807,956  1,096,921  786,642

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Interest Income        
Loans and fees $84,924  $59,957  $229,706  $179,264 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks  429   161   846   250 
Taxable investment securities and other  9,589   4,232   24,583   12,242 
Tax-exempt investment securities  1,485   588   4,229   1,831 
Total Interest Income  96,427   64,938   259,364   193,587 
Interest Expense        
Deposits  13,618   3,987   22,486   13,349 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase  717   19   887   58 
Other borrowings  1,807   1,594   5,016   4,374 
Total Interest Expense  16,142   5,600   28,389   17,781 
Net Interest Income  80,285   59,338   230,975   175,806 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses  1,358   (2,703)  11,274   (11,304)
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses  78,927   62,041   219,701   187,110 
Noninterest Income        
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,808   2,536   8,145   7,277 
Commissions and fees  2,212   1,609   6,873   4,962 
Income on bank owned life insurance  1,468   645   3,118   1,922 
Loss on equity securities  (464)  (58)  (1,313)  (191)
Gains on sales of loans  355   550   2,496   1,865 
Gains on sales of investment securities, net           9 
Swap income  711      1,110   634 
Other income  143   187   647   19 
Total Noninterest Income  7,233   5,469   21,076   16,497 
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits  26,636   21,478   81,253   62,403 
Premises and equipment  7,574   6,206   23,225   18,602 
FDIC insurance  690   461   2,034   1,793 
Data processing  1,419   1,495   4,980   4,049 
Merger-related expenses  3,488   1,072   8,073   1,072 
Other operating expenses  8,004   6,495   23,273   17,288 
Total Noninterest Expense  47,811   37,207   142,838   105,207 
Income before provision for income taxes  38,349   30,303   97,939   98,400 
Provision for income taxes  9,603   8,014   24,147   25,529 
Net Income $28,746  $22,289  $73,792  $72,871 
Per Share of Common Stock      
Basic earnings $0.44  $0.43  $1.13  $1.42 
Diluted earnings $0.44  $0.43  $1.13  $1.42 
Dividends $0.145  $0.135  $0.425  $0.395 


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Cash$234,571  $199,158 
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 11,192   29,372 
Total cash and cash equivalents 245,763   228,530 
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $4,165 at September 30, 2022 and $83 at December 31, 2021 ) 1,074,013   769,956 
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $753,565 at September 30, 2022 and $815,211 at December 31, 2021, allowance for credit losses of $152 at September 30, 2022 and $181 at December 31, 2021) 934,947   824,956 
Equity securities, at fair value 17,180   17,368 
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 21,046   9,049 
Loans held for sale 890   1,943 
Loans, net of deferred fees 7,568,826   5,976,148 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 68,879   58,047 
Net loans 7,499,947   5,918,101 
Premises and equipment, net 54,670   45,916 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,854   15,222 
Accrued interest receivable 29,542   19,209 
Goodwill 271,829   156,277 
Other identifiable intangible assets 9,669   2,420 
Bank owned life insurance 156,273   117,356 
Other assets 173,976   71,753 
Total Assets$10,515,599  $8,198,056 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$2,288,902  $1,732,452 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 5,354,716   4,474,144 
Time deposits $250 thousand and under 807,211   623,393 
Time deposits over $250 thousand 226,970   135,834 
Total deposits 8,677,799   6,965,823 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 357,787   106,453 
Other borrowings 25,000   25,000 
Subordinated debentures 194,148   179,043 
Operating lease liabilities 27,224   16,523 
Other liabilities 151,235   78,200 
Total Liabilities 9,433,193   7,371,042 
Stockholders' Equity   
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 64,935,026 shares and outstanding 64,803,991 shares at September 30, 2022 and issued 50,737,400 shares and outstanding 50,606,365 shares at December 31, 2021 854,336   565,862 
Retained earnings 305,303   259,340 
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (1,452)  (1,452)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (75,781)  3,264 
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,082,406   827,014 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$10,515,599  $8,198,056 

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021
Income Statement          
Net interest income $80,285  $80,302  $70,388  $59,029  $59,338 
(Provision) benefit for credit losses  (1,358)  (3,644)  (6,272)  (408)  2,703 
Gains on sales of investment securities               
Gains on sales of loans  355   715   1,426   399   550 
Loss on equity securities  (464)  (364)  (485)  (94)  (58)
Other noninterest income  7,342   6,712   5,839   5,559   4,977 
Long-term debt prepayment fees              (831)
Merger-related expenses  (3,488)     (4,585)  (710)  (1,072)
Other noninterest expense  (44,323)  (45,068)  (45,374)  (34,840)  (35,304)
Pretax income  38,349   38,653   20,937   28,935   30,303 
Provision for income taxes  (9,603)  (9,536)  (5,008)  (6,765)  (8,014)
Net income $28,746  $29,117  $15,929  $22,170  $22,289 
           
Basic earnings per common share $0.44  $0.44  $0.25  $0.43  $0.43 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.44  $0.44  $0.25  $0.43  $0.43 
Dividends paid per common share $0.145  $0.145  $0.135  $0.135  $0.135 
Dividends paid $9,506  $9,507  $8,809  $6,921  $7,001 
Weighted average shares - basic  64,842   64,828   63,961   50,647   50,637 
Weighted average shares - diluted  65,061   64,989   64,238   50,959   50,875 
           
Selected Operating Ratios          
Annualized return on average assets  1.10%  1.15%  0.64%  1.06%  1.10%
Annualized return on average common equity  10.33%  10.71%  5.89%  10.70%  10.94%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)  13.87%  14.45%  7.88%  13.26%  13.63%
Annualized net interest margin  3.28%  3.38%  3.02%  2.98%  3.10%
Efficiency ratio (1)  49.76%  50.69%  57.77%  53.19%  54.02%
Common stockholders' equity to total assets  10.29%  10.51%  10.60%  10.09%  9.96%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  7.83%  8.01%  8.07%  8.31%  8.18%
Tier 1 risk-based ratio  11.16%  11.12%  11.34%  11.15%  11.19%
Total risk-based ratio  13.78%  13.74%  14.03%  14.48%  14.73%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.10%  9.05%  8.97%  8.51%  8.60%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  10.62%  10.57%  10.72%  10.67%  10.70%
Book value per common share $16.70  $16.82  $16.82  $16.34  $16.09 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $12.36  $12.47  $12.45  $13.21  $12.95 

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End        
Loans $7,568,826  $7,408,540  $7,137,793  $5,976,148  $5,880,802 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  68,879   68,836   67,112   58,047   57,953 
Investment securities  2,047,186   2,124,213   2,139,054   1,621,329   1,248,705 
Total assets  10,515,599   10,374,178   10,275,233   8,198,056   8,172,479 
Total deposits  8,677,799   8,501,804   8,748,909   6,965,823   6,930,912 
Short-term borrowings  357,787   432,206   102,911   106,453   111,907 
Other borrowings  219,148   219,027   218,904   204,043   212,107 
Stockholders' equity  1,082,406   1,090,145   1,089,282   827,014   814,128 
           
Loans          
Non-owner occupied commercial $2,873,824  $2,777,003  $2,639,784  $2,316,284  $2,300,637 
Owner occupied commercial  1,141,290   1,179,527   1,122,754   908,449   884,144 
Multifamily  1,186,036   1,134,938   1,104,206   972,233   907,903 
Non-owner occupied residential  222,597   221,339   225,795   177,097   177,592 
Commercial, industrial and other  612,494   647,531   620,611   405,832   363,976 
Paycheck Protection Program  734   10,404   36,785   56,574   109,348 
Construction  381,109   370,777   404,186   302,228   332,868 
Equipment financing  137,999   134,136   123,943   123,212   119,709 
Residential mortgages  690,453   622,417   564,042   438,710   407,021 
Consumer and home equity  322,290   310,468   295,687   275,529   277,604 
Total loans $7,568,826  $7,408,540  $7,137,793  $5,976,148  $5,880,802 
           
Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing $2,288,902  $2,330,550  $2,300,030  $1,732,452  $1,724,646 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  5,354,716   5,407,212   5,602,674   4,474,144   4,401,367 
Time deposits  1,034,181   764,042   846,205   759,227   804,899 
Total deposits $8,677,799  $8,501,804  $8,748,909  $6,965,823  $6,930,912 
           
Total loans to total deposits ratio  87.2%  87.1%  81.6%  85.8%  84.8%
           
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data          
Loans $7,517,878  $7,229,175  $7,021,462  $5,902,152  $5,943,698 
Investment securities  2,160,719   2,188,199   2,019,578   1,423,650   1,144,356 
Interest-earning assets  9,755,797   9,588,396   9,504,287   7,874,181   7,611,259 
Total assets  10,358,600   10,192,140   10,138,437   8,332,637   8,070,050 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,325,391   2,310,702   2,194,038   1,775,119   1,702,788 
Savings deposits  1,092,222   1,153,591   1,131,359   670,039   653,840 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts  4,337,559   4,369,067   4,399,531   3,862,443   3,701,676 
Time deposits  905,735   803,421   879,427   781,199   826,831 
Total deposits  8,660,907   8,636,781   8,604,355   7,088,800   6,885,135 
Short-term borrowings  240,728   130,242   104,633   112,533   108,519 
Other borrowings  219,082   218,958   217,983   204,266   162,216 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  6,795,326   6,675,279   6,732,934   5,630,479   5,453,082 
Stockholders' equity  1,104,145   1,090,613   1,095,913   822,001   807,956 

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs      
Assets          
Loans  4.43%  4.22%  3.92%  3.88%  4.00%
Taxable investment securities and other  2.12%  1.81%  1.60%  1.60%  1.68%
Tax-exempt securities  2.12%  2.02%  1.91%  2.20%  2.15%
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts  2.21%  0.55%  0.16%  0.14%  0.12%
Total interest-earning assets  3.90%  3.61%  3.25%  3.22%  3.40%
Liabilities          
Savings accounts  0.25%  0.18%  0.17%  0.05%  0.05%
Interest-bearing transaction accounts  0.97%  0.33%  0.25%  0.24%  0.30%
Time deposits  1.00%  0.39%  0.40%  0.51%  0.55%
Borrowings  2.15%  2.04%  1.95%  1.55%  2.33%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.94%  0.40%  0.34%  0.33%  0.41%
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)  2.96%  3.22%  2.92%  2.89%  2.99%
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)  3.28%  3.38%  3.02%  2.98%  3.10%
Annualized cost of deposits  0.62%  0.22%  0.19%  0.19%  0.23%
Loan Quality Data          
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans          
Balance at beginning of period $68,836  $67,112  $58,047  $57,953  $60,389 
Initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated loans        12,077       
Charge-offs on purchased credit deteriorated loans        (7,634)      
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans  11   1,583   4,630   (87)  (2,705)
Charge-offs  (56)  (365)  (170)  (461)  (969)
Recoveries  88   506   162   642   1,238 
Balance at end of period $68,879  $68,836  $67,112  $58,047  $57,953 
           
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)          
Non owner occupied commercial $  $(4) $4  $  $6 
Owner occupied commercial     (337)  24   (1)  (80)
Multifamily              28 
Non owner occupied residential        (14)  (136)  (5)
Commercial, industrial and other  (49)  272   778   (449)  (265)
Construction        6,804   (4)  50 
Equipment finance  (23)  (40)  82   60   139 
Residential mortgages        (48)  49   27 
Consumer and home equity  40   (32)  12   300   (169)
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $(32) $(141) $7,642  $(181) $(269)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021
Non-Performing Assets (1)          
Non owner occupied commercial $307  $324  $5,482  $3,009  $4,748 
Owner occupied commercial  10,322   12,587   2,626   2,810   4,656 
Multifamily               
Non owner occupied residential  868   839   2,430   2,852   922 
Commercial, industrial and other  3,623   4,882   6,098   6,763   1,108 
Construction        220       
Equipment finance  226   112   51   43   238 
Residential mortgages  2,226   2,249   1,935   817   123 
Consumer and home equity  798   1,168   898   687   453 
Total non-performing assets $18,370  $22,161  $19,740  $16,981  $12,248 
           
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $31  $  $  $1  $ 
Loans restructured and still accruing $3,113  $3,189  $3,290  $3,342  $3,414 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.91%  0.93%  0.94%  0.97%  0.99%
Total non-accrual loans to total loans  0.24%  0.30%  0.28%  0.28%  0.21%
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.17%  0.21%  0.19%  0.21%  0.15%
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans  % (0.01)        %  0.44% (0.01)        % (0.02)        %

(1) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or for the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share        
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $1,082,406  $1,090,145  $1,089,282  $827,014  $814,128 
Less: Goodwill  271,829   271,829   271,829   156,277   156,277 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets  9,669   10,250   10,842   2,420   2,631 
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $800,908  $808,066  $806,611  $668,317  $655,220 
Shares outstanding at end of period  64,804   64,794   64,780   50,606   50,602 
Book value per share - GAAP $16.70  $16.82  $16.82  $16.34  $16.09 
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $12.36  $12.47  $12.45  $13.21  $12.95 
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $800,908  $808,066  $806,611  $668,317  $655,220 
Total assets at end of period - GAAP $10,515,599  $10,374,178  $10,275,233  $8,198,056  $8,172,479 
Less: Goodwill  271,829   271,829   271,829   156,277   156,277 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets  9,669   10,250   10,842   2,420   2,631 
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $10,234,101  $10,092,099  $9,992,562  $8,039,359  $8,013,571 
Common equity to assets - GAAP  10.29%  10.51%  10.60%  10.09%  9.96%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP  7.83%  8.01%  8.07%  8.31%  8.18%
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity      
Net income - GAAP $28,746  $29,117  $15,929  $22,170  $22,289 
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $1,104,145  $1,090,613  $1,095,913  $822,001  $807,956 
Less: Average goodwill  271,829   271,829   265,409   156,277   156,277 
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets  9,982   10,569   10,851   2,544   2,758 
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $822,334  $808,215  $819,653  $663,180  $648,921 
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP  10.33%  10.71%  5.89%  10.70%  10.94%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP  13.87%  14.45%  7.88%  13.26%  13.63%
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio          
Total noninterest expense $47,811  $45,068  $49,959  $35,550  $37,207 
Less:          
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  581   593   596   210   211 
Merger-related expenses  3,488      4,585   710   1,072 
Long term debt extinguishment costs              831 
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $43,742  $44,475  $44,778  $34,630  $35,093 
Net interest income $80,285  $80,302  $70,388  $59,029  $59,338 
Total noninterest income  7,233   7,063   6,780   5,864   5,469 
Total revenue  87,518   87,365   77,168   64,893   64,807 
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities  395   382   346   213   157 
Total revenue, as adjusted $87,913  $87,747  $77,514  $65,106  $64,964 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP  49.76%  50.69%  57.77%  53.19%  54.02%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

 For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2022   2021 
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   
Net income - GAAP$73,792  $72,871 
    
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP$1,096,936  $786,642 
Less: Average goodwill 269,713   156,277 
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 10,464   2,975 
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP$816,759  $627,390 
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 8.99%  12.39%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 12.08%  15.53%
    
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio   
Total noninterest expense$142,838  $105,207 
Less:   
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,770   658 
Merger-related expenses 8,073   1,072 
Long term debt extinguishment costs    831 
Noninterest expense, as adjusted$132,995  $102,646 
Net interest income$230,975  $175,806 
Noninterest income 21,076   16,497 
Total revenue$252,051  $192,303 
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 1,124   487 
Less: Gains on sales of investment securities    9 
Total revenue, as adjusted$253,175  $192,781 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 52.53%  53.24%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Calculation of EPS excluding non-routine transactions   
Net income - GAAP $28,746  $22,289  $73,792  $72,871 
Non-Routine Transactions:        
Debt Prepayment Penalty     831      831 
Tax deductible merger-related expenses  2,100   500   5,536   500 
Tax effect on tax deductible merger-related expenses $(632)  (400)  (1,666)  (400)
Non-tax deductible merger-related expenses  1,388   572   2,538   572 
Effect of non-routine transactions, net of tax $2,856  $1,503  $6,408  $1,503 
Net income available to common shareholders excluding non-routine transactions $31,602  $23,792  $80,200  $74,374 
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities  339   303   847   839 
Net Income, excluding non-routine transactions $31,263  $23,489  $79,353  $73,535 
         
Weighted average shares - Basic  64,842   50,637   64,547  $50,616 
Weighted average shares - Diluted  65,061   50,875   64,755  $50,837 
         
Basic earnings per share - GAAP $0.44  $0.43  $1.13  $1.42 
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $0.44  $0.43  $1.13  $1.42 
         
Basic earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions $0.48  $0.46  $1.23  $1.45 
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions $0.48  $0.46  $1.23  $1.45 
Calculation of return on average assets excluding non-routine transactions  
Net Income, excluding non-routine transactions $31,602  $23,792  $80,200  $74,374 
Average assets  10,358,600   8,070,050   10,230,532   7,854,351 
         
Return on average assets - GAAP  1.10%  1.10%  0.96%  1.24%
Return on average assets, adjusted for non-routine transactions  1.21%  1.17%  1.05%  1.27%
Calculation of return on average equity excluding non-routine transactions  
Net Income, excluding non-routine transactions $31,602  $23,792  $80,200  $74,374 
Total average common stockholders' equity  1,104,145   807,956   1,096,936   786,642 
         
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP  10.33%  10.94%  8.99%  12.39%
Return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted for non-routine transactions  11.36%  11.68%  9.78%  12.64%
Calculation of return on average tangible common equity excluding non-routine transactions  
Net Income, excluding non-routine transactions $31,602  $23,792  $80,200  $74,374 
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP  822,334   648,921   816,744   627,390 
         
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP  13.87%  13.63%  12.08%  15.53%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP, adjusted for non-routine transactions  15.25%  14.55%  13.13%  15.85%