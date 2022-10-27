Lakeland Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

OAK RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $28.7 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.44 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $22.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.43 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, annualized return on average assets was 1.10%, annualized return on average common equity was 10.33% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.87%.



Excluding merger-related expenses of $2.9 million after tax, third quarter net income was $31.6 million or $0.48 diluted EPS, resulting in an annualized return on average assets of 1.21%, annualized return on average common equity of 11.36%, and annualized return on average tangible common equity of 15.25% (see "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures).

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $73.8 million and diluted EPS of $1.13 compared to net income of $72.9 million and diluted EPS of $1.42 for the first nine months of 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 0.96%, annualized return on average common equity was 8.99% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 12.08% for the first nine months of 2022.

Excluding merger-related expenses of $6.4 million after tax, which relate to our January 2022 acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp and our recently announced merger with Provident Financial Services, Inc. ("Provident Financial"), net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $80.2 million, resulting in $1.23 diluted EPS, resulting in an annualized return on average assets of 1.05%, annualized return on average common equity of 9.78%, and annualized return on average tangible common equity of 13.13% (see "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures).

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased with the results for the quarter which includes continued strong growth in loans and deposits while our asset quality remains stellar under the current economic conditions.”

Regarding Lakeland Bancorp's recently announced merger with Provident Financial Services, Mr. Shara continued, "We remain excited regarding our opportunity to partner with Provident. The combination of two high-performing, like-minded New Jersey institutions will create a preeminent super-community bank that has the same shared vision, values, and an unwavering commitment to employees, customers and our communities."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Loan growth for the third quarter of $160.3 million, or 2.2% compared to the linked second quarter was attributable to continued expansion in both the commercial and consumer portfolios.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 3.28% compared to 3.10% in the third quarter of 2021.

Nonperforming assets decreased 17% to $18.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $22.2 million for the linked second quarter of 2022.

Efficiency ratio decreased to 49.8% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 54.0% in the third quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 of 3.28% increased 18 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021 and decreased 10 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2021 was due primarily to an increase in yields on loans, increased loan prepayment fees and higher average investment securities balances. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2022 was due primarily to a large non-accrual interest recovery in the second quarter of 2022 and an increase in rates on interest-bearing liabilities during the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2022 was 3.23% compared to 3.19% for the same period of 2021. The variance in net interest margin compared to the first nine months of 2021 is due primarily to an increase in the yield on interest earning assets.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.90% as compared to 3.40% for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.61% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to prior periods was due primarily to an increase in the yield on loans and investment securities driven primarily by increases in market interest rates. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first nine months of 2022 was 3.58% as compared to 3.51% during the same period in 2021 and was due primarily to an increase in the yield on loans.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.94% compared to 0.41% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.40% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022 was largely driven by increases in the rates paid on interest-bearing transaction accounts and time deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first nine months of 2022 was 0.56% compared to 0.45% for the same period in 2021 and was due primarily to an increase in rates on interest-bearing deposits partially offset by a decrease in rates on long-term borrowings.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 of $80.3 million increased $20.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the first nine months of 2022 was $231.0 million as compared to $175.8 million for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to prior periods was due primarily to an increase in the average balances of loans and investment securities due to the 1st Constitution acquisition in January of 2022 and organic growth, partially offset by increased interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities related to increases in market interest rates.

Noninterest Income

For the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income totaled $7.2 million, an increase of $1.8 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021. Income on bank owned life insurance increased $823,000 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to death benefits received during the third quarter of 2022. Swap income for the third quarter of 2022 was $711,000 compared to none during the same period of 2021 due primarily to changes in the yield curve which increased demand for swap transactions. Commissions and fees increased $603,000 driven primarily by an increase in wire transfer charges and financial services income. Losses on equity securities totaled $464,000 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $58,000 in the third quarter of 2021. Gains on sales of loans decreased $195,000 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to lower sale volume.

For the first nine months of 2022, noninterest income was $21.1 million, an increase of $4.6 million as compared to the first nine months of 2021. Commissions and fees increased $1.9 million due primarily to higher loan fees and increases in financial services income. Income on bank owned life insurance and service charges on deposits increased $1.2 million and $868,000, respectively, compared to the first nine months of 2021 due primarily to the same reasons mentioned in the quarterly analysis. Partially offsetting these favorable variances was losses on equity securities, which totaled $1.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to losses of $191,000 in the first nine months of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 of $47.8 million was an increase of $10.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to compensation and employee benefits which increased $5.2 million resulting primarily from the addition of 1st Constitution employees, increased restricted stock plan expense and normal merit increases. Merger-related expense increased $2.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to the anticipated merger with Provident Financial. Premises and equipment expense increased $1.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to branches added as the result of the 1st Constitution acquisition. Other operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.5 million compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to increased marketing expense, core deposit intangible amortization, appraisal fees, consulting fees and insurance expense.

Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2022 of $142.8 million was an increase of $37.6 million compared to the first nine months of 2021. Compensation and employee benefit expense and premises and equipment expense increased $18.9 million and $4.6 million, respectively, compared to the first nine months of 2021 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. Other operating expenses increased $6.0 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to an increase in core deposit intangible amortization, data processing, consulting and marketing fees. Merger-related expenses were $8.1 million due to the acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp and the anticipated merger with Provident Financial.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 25.0% compared to 26.4% for the third quarter of 2021. The decreased effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items increasing as a percentage of pretax income.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2022, total assets were $10.52 billion, an increase of $2.32 billion, compared to December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, total loans increased $1.59 billion, including $1.10 billion from 1st Constitution, to $7.57 billion while investment securities increased $425.9 million, including $342.3 million from 1st Constitution, to $2.05 billion from December 31, 2021. On the funding side, total deposits increased $1.71 billion from December 31, 2021, including $1.65 billion from 1st Constitution, to $8.68 billion at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 87.2%.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets totaled $18.4 million or 0.17% of total assets compared to $12.2 million, or 0.15% of total assets at September 30, 2021. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans was 0.24% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.21% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $68.9 million, 0.91% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $58.0 million, 0.99% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses included a day-one purchase accounting adjustment of $12.1 million for purchased credit impaired loans. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company had net recoveries of $32,000 compared to net recoveries of $269,000 or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis for the same period in 2021.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million compared to a benefit of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The provision in the 2022 period is comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $11,000, a provision for credit losses on securities of $1.3 million and a provision for off-balance-sheet exposures of $22,000. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for credit losses was $11.3 million, while the Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $11.3 million for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision was comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $6.2 million, a provision for credit losses on securities of $4.1 million and a provision for off-balance-sheet exposures of $997,000.

Capital

At September 30, 2022, stockholders' equity was $1.08 billion compared to $827.0 million at December 31, 2021, a 31% increase, resulting primarily from the issuance of stock in connection with the 1st Constitution acquisition. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.10% at September 30, 2022. The book value per common share increased 4% to $16.70 at September 30, 2022 compared to $16.09 at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share was $12.36 and $12.95 at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At September 30, 2022, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio were 10.29% and 7.83%, respectively, compared to 9.96% and 8.18% at September 30, 2021. On October 25, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on November 17, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; inflation and other changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; changes in levels of market interest rates, which may affect demand for our products and the value of our financial instruments; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities; successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; competition; failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank; and expenses related to our proposed merger with Provident Financial, unexpected delays related to the merger, inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $10.52 billion in total assets at September 30, 2022. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York, the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey's Best-In State-Bank by Forbes and Statista for the fourth consecutive year, Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-6140 for more information.

Thomas J. Shara Thomas F. Splaine

President & CEO EVP & CFO

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 80,285 $ 59,338 $ 230,975 $ 175,806 (Provision) benefit for credit losses (1,358 ) 2,703 (11,274 ) 11,304 Gains on sales of investment securities — — — 9 Gains on sales of loans 355 550 2,496 1,865 Loss on equity securities (464 ) (58 ) (1,313 ) (191 ) Other noninterest income 7,342 4,977 19,893 14,814 Long-term debt prepayment fees — (831 ) — (831 ) Merger-related expenses (3,488 ) (1,072 ) (8,073 ) (1,072 ) Other noninterest expense (44,323 ) (35,304 ) (134,765 ) (103,304 ) Pretax income 38,349 30,303 97,939 98,400 Provision for income taxes (9,603 ) (8,014 ) (24,147 ) (25,529 ) Net income $ 28,746 $ 22,289 $ 73,792 $ 72,871 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 1.13 $ 1.42 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 1.13 $ 1.42 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.145 $ 0.135 $ 0.425 $ 0.395 Weighted average shares - basic 64,842 50,637 64,547 50,616 Weighted average shares - diluted 65,061 50,875 64,755 50,837 Selected Operating Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.10 % 1.10 % 0.96 % 1.24 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.33 % 10.94 % 8.99 % 12.39 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.87 % 13.63 % 12.08 % 15.53 % Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 3.90 % 3.40 % 3.58 % 3.51 % Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.94 % 0.41 % 0.56 % 0.45 % Annualized net interest spread 2.96 % 2.99 % 3.02 % 3.06 % Annualized net interest margin 3.28 % 3.10 % 3.23 % 3.19 % Efficiency ratio (1) 49.76 % 54.02 % 52.53 % 53.24 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.29 % 9.96 % Book value per common share $ 16.70 $ 16.09 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 12.36 $ 12.95 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.83 % 8.18 % Asset Quality Ratios September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.91 % 0.99 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.24 % 0.21 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.15 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.14 % 0.05 % (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End Loans $ 7,568,826 $ 5,880,802 Allowance for credit losses 68,879 57,953 Investment securities 2,047,186 1,248,705 Total assets 10,515,599 8,172,479 Total deposits 8,677,799 6,930,912 Short-term borrowings 357,787 111,907 Other borrowings 219,148 212,107 Stockholders' equity 1,082,406 814,128 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $ 7,517,878 $ 5,943,698 $ 7,257,990 $ 6,037,419 Investment securities 2,160,719 1,144,356 2,123,350 1,071,823 Interest-earning assets 9,755,797 7,611,259 9,617,082 7,396,178 Total assets 10,358,600 8,070,050 10,230,532 7,854,351 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,325,391 1,702,788 2,277,192 1,637,101 Savings deposits 1,092,222 653,840 1,125,580 632,950 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,337,559 3,701,676 4,368,492 3,529,586 Time deposits 905,735 826,831 862,958 916,476 Total deposits 8,660,907 6,885,135 8,634,222 6,716,113 Short-term borrowings 240,728 108,519 159,033 89,240 Other borrowings 219,082 162,216 218,679 148,616 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,795,326 5,453,082 6,734,742 5,316,868 Stockholders' equity 1,104,145 807,956 1,096,921 786,642

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income Loans and fees $ 84,924 $ 59,957 $ 229,706 $ 179,264 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 429 161 846 250 Taxable investment securities and other 9,589 4,232 24,583 12,242 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,485 588 4,229 1,831 Total Interest Income 96,427 64,938 259,364 193,587 Interest Expense Deposits 13,618 3,987 22,486 13,349 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 717 19 887 58 Other borrowings 1,807 1,594 5,016 4,374 Total Interest Expense 16,142 5,600 28,389 17,781 Net Interest Income 80,285 59,338 230,975 175,806 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,358 (2,703 ) 11,274 (11,304 ) Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 78,927 62,041 219,701 187,110 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,808 2,536 8,145 7,277 Commissions and fees 2,212 1,609 6,873 4,962 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,468 645 3,118 1,922 Loss on equity securities (464 ) (58 ) (1,313 ) (191 ) Gains on sales of loans 355 550 2,496 1,865 Gains on sales of investment securities, net — — — 9 Swap income 711 — 1,110 634 Other income 143 187 647 19 Total Noninterest Income 7,233 5,469 21,076 16,497 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 26,636 21,478 81,253 62,403 Premises and equipment 7,574 6,206 23,225 18,602 FDIC insurance 690 461 2,034 1,793 Data processing 1,419 1,495 4,980 4,049 Merger-related expenses 3,488 1,072 8,073 1,072 Other operating expenses 8,004 6,495 23,273 17,288 Total Noninterest Expense 47,811 37,207 142,838 105,207 Income before provision for income taxes 38,349 30,303 97,939 98,400 Provision for income taxes 9,603 8,014 24,147 25,529 Net Income $ 28,746 $ 22,289 $ 73,792 $ 72,871 Per Share of Common Stock Basic earnings $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 1.13 $ 1.42 Diluted earnings $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 1.13 $ 1.42 Dividends $ 0.145 $ 0.135 $ 0.425 $ 0.395





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Cash $ 234,571 $ 199,158 Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 11,192 29,372 Total cash and cash equivalents 245,763 228,530 Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $4,165 at September 30, 2022 and $83 at December 31, 2021 ) 1,074,013 769,956 Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $753,565 at September 30, 2022 and $815,211 at December 31, 2021, allowance for credit losses of $152 at September 30, 2022 and $181 at December 31, 2021) 934,947 824,956 Equity securities, at fair value 17,180 17,368 Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 21,046 9,049 Loans held for sale 890 1,943 Loans, net of deferred fees 7,568,826 5,976,148 Less: Allowance for credit losses 68,879 58,047 Net loans 7,499,947 5,918,101 Premises and equipment, net 54,670 45,916 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,854 15,222 Accrued interest receivable 29,542 19,209 Goodwill 271,829 156,277 Other identifiable intangible assets 9,669 2,420 Bank owned life insurance 156,273 117,356 Other assets 173,976 71,753 Total Assets $ 10,515,599 $ 8,198,056 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,288,902 $ 1,732,452 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 5,354,716 4,474,144 Time deposits $250 thousand and under 807,211 623,393 Time deposits over $250 thousand 226,970 135,834 Total deposits 8,677,799 6,965,823 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 357,787 106,453 Other borrowings 25,000 25,000 Subordinated debentures 194,148 179,043 Operating lease liabilities 27,224 16,523 Other liabilities 151,235 78,200 Total Liabilities 9,433,193 7,371,042 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 64,935,026 shares and outstanding 64,803,991 shares at September 30, 2022 and issued 50,737,400 shares and outstanding 50,606,365 shares at December 31, 2021 854,336 565,862 Retained earnings 305,303 259,340 Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (1,452 ) (1,452 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (75,781 ) 3,264 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,082,406 827,014 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,515,599 $ 8,198,056

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 80,285 $ 80,302 $ 70,388 $ 59,029 $ 59,338 (Provision) benefit for credit losses (1,358 ) (3,644 ) (6,272 ) (408 ) 2,703 Gains on sales of investment securities — — — — — Gains on sales of loans 355 715 1,426 399 550 Loss on equity securities (464 ) (364 ) (485 ) (94 ) (58 ) Other noninterest income 7,342 6,712 5,839 5,559 4,977 Long-term debt prepayment fees — — — — (831 ) Merger-related expenses (3,488 ) — (4,585 ) (710 ) (1,072 ) Other noninterest expense (44,323 ) (45,068 ) (45,374 ) (34,840 ) (35,304 ) Pretax income 38,349 38,653 20,937 28,935 30,303 Provision for income taxes (9,603 ) (9,536 ) (5,008 ) (6,765 ) (8,014 ) Net income $ 28,746 $ 29,117 $ 15,929 $ 22,170 $ 22,289 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.135 $ 0.135 $ 0.135 Dividends paid $ 9,506 $ 9,507 $ 8,809 $ 6,921 $ 7,001 Weighted average shares - basic 64,842 64,828 63,961 50,647 50,637 Weighted average shares - diluted 65,061 64,989 64,238 50,959 50,875 Selected Operating Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.10 % 1.15 % 0.64 % 1.06 % 1.10 % Annualized return on average common equity 10.33 % 10.71 % 5.89 % 10.70 % 10.94 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.87 % 14.45 % 7.88 % 13.26 % 13.63 % Annualized net interest margin 3.28 % 3.38 % 3.02 % 2.98 % 3.10 % Efficiency ratio (1) 49.76 % 50.69 % 57.77 % 53.19 % 54.02 % Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.29 % 10.51 % 10.60 % 10.09 % 9.96 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.83 % 8.01 % 8.07 % 8.31 % 8.18 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.16 % 11.12 % 11.34 % 11.15 % 11.19 % Total risk-based ratio 13.78 % 13.74 % 14.03 % 14.48 % 14.73 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.10 % 9.05 % 8.97 % 8.51 % 8.60 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.62 % 10.57 % 10.72 % 10.67 % 10.70 % Book value per common share $ 16.70 $ 16.82 $ 16.82 $ 16.34 $ 16.09 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 12.36 $ 12.47 $ 12.45 $ 13.21 $ 12.95

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End Loans $ 7,568,826 $ 7,408,540 $ 7,137,793 $ 5,976,148 $ 5,880,802 Allowance for credit losses on loans 68,879 68,836 67,112 58,047 57,953 Investment securities 2,047,186 2,124,213 2,139,054 1,621,329 1,248,705 Total assets 10,515,599 10,374,178 10,275,233 8,198,056 8,172,479 Total deposits 8,677,799 8,501,804 8,748,909 6,965,823 6,930,912 Short-term borrowings 357,787 432,206 102,911 106,453 111,907 Other borrowings 219,148 219,027 218,904 204,043 212,107 Stockholders' equity 1,082,406 1,090,145 1,089,282 827,014 814,128 Loans Non-owner occupied commercial $ 2,873,824 $ 2,777,003 $ 2,639,784 $ 2,316,284 $ 2,300,637 Owner occupied commercial 1,141,290 1,179,527 1,122,754 908,449 884,144 Multifamily 1,186,036 1,134,938 1,104,206 972,233 907,903 Non-owner occupied residential 222,597 221,339 225,795 177,097 177,592 Commercial, industrial and other 612,494 647,531 620,611 405,832 363,976 Paycheck Protection Program 734 10,404 36,785 56,574 109,348 Construction 381,109 370,777 404,186 302,228 332,868 Equipment financing 137,999 134,136 123,943 123,212 119,709 Residential mortgages 690,453 622,417 564,042 438,710 407,021 Consumer and home equity 322,290 310,468 295,687 275,529 277,604 Total loans $ 7,568,826 $ 7,408,540 $ 7,137,793 $ 5,976,148 $ 5,880,802 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 2,288,902 $ 2,330,550 $ 2,300,030 $ 1,732,452 $ 1,724,646 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 5,354,716 5,407,212 5,602,674 4,474,144 4,401,367 Time deposits 1,034,181 764,042 846,205 759,227 804,899 Total deposits $ 8,677,799 $ 8,501,804 $ 8,748,909 $ 6,965,823 $ 6,930,912 Total loans to total deposits ratio 87.2 % 87.1 % 81.6 % 85.8 % 84.8 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $ 7,517,878 $ 7,229,175 $ 7,021,462 $ 5,902,152 $ 5,943,698 Investment securities 2,160,719 2,188,199 2,019,578 1,423,650 1,144,356 Interest-earning assets 9,755,797 9,588,396 9,504,287 7,874,181 7,611,259 Total assets 10,358,600 10,192,140 10,138,437 8,332,637 8,070,050 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,325,391 2,310,702 2,194,038 1,775,119 1,702,788 Savings deposits 1,092,222 1,153,591 1,131,359 670,039 653,840 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,337,559 4,369,067 4,399,531 3,862,443 3,701,676 Time deposits 905,735 803,421 879,427 781,199 826,831 Total deposits 8,660,907 8,636,781 8,604,355 7,088,800 6,885,135 Short-term borrowings 240,728 130,242 104,633 112,533 108,519 Other borrowings 219,082 218,958 217,983 204,266 162,216 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,795,326 6,675,279 6,732,934 5,630,479 5,453,082 Stockholders' equity 1,104,145 1,090,613 1,095,913 822,001 807,956

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs Assets Loans 4.43 % 4.22 % 3.92 % 3.88 % 4.00 % Taxable investment securities and other 2.12 % 1.81 % 1.60 % 1.60 % 1.68 % Tax-exempt securities 2.12 % 2.02 % 1.91 % 2.20 % 2.15 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 2.21 % 0.55 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 3.90 % 3.61 % 3.25 % 3.22 % 3.40 % Liabilities Savings accounts 0.25 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Interest-bearing transaction accounts 0.97 % 0.33 % 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.30 % Time deposits 1.00 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.51 % 0.55 % Borrowings 2.15 % 2.04 % 1.95 % 1.55 % 2.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.94 % 0.40 % 0.34 % 0.33 % 0.41 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.96 % 3.22 % 2.92 % 2.89 % 2.99 % Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.28 % 3.38 % 3.02 % 2.98 % 3.10 % Annualized cost of deposits 0.62 % 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.23 % Loan Quality Data Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Balance at beginning of period $ 68,836 $ 67,112 $ 58,047 $ 57,953 $ 60,389 Initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated loans — — 12,077 — — Charge-offs on purchased credit deteriorated loans — — (7,634 ) — — Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans 11 1,583 4,630 (87 ) (2,705 ) Charge-offs (56 ) (365 ) (170 ) (461 ) (969 ) Recoveries 88 506 162 642 1,238 Balance at end of period $ 68,879 $ 68,836 $ 67,112 $ 58,047 $ 57,953 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) Non owner occupied commercial $ — $ (4 ) $ 4 $ — $ 6 Owner occupied commercial — (337 ) 24 (1 ) (80 ) Multifamily — — — — 28 Non owner occupied residential — — (14 ) (136 ) (5 ) Commercial, industrial and other (49 ) 272 778 (449 ) (265 ) Construction — — 6,804 (4 ) 50 Equipment finance (23 ) (40 ) 82 60 139 Residential mortgages — — (48 ) 49 27 Consumer and home equity 40 (32 ) 12 300 (169 ) Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (32 ) $ (141 ) $ 7,642 $ (181 ) $ (269 )

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Non-Performing Assets (1) Non owner occupied commercial $ 307 $ 324 $ 5,482 $ 3,009 $ 4,748 Owner occupied commercial 10,322 12,587 2,626 2,810 4,656 Multifamily — — — — — Non owner occupied residential 868 839 2,430 2,852 922 Commercial, industrial and other 3,623 4,882 6,098 6,763 1,108 Construction — — 220 — — Equipment finance 226 112 51 43 238 Residential mortgages 2,226 2,249 1,935 817 123 Consumer and home equity 798 1,168 898 687 453 Total non-performing assets $ 18,370 $ 22,161 $ 19,740 $ 16,981 $ 12,248 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ 31 $ — $ — $ 1 $ — Loans restructured and still accruing $ 3,113 $ 3,189 $ 3,290 $ 3,342 $ 3,414 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.97 % 0.99 % Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.21 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.15 % Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans — % (0.01) % 0.44 % (0.01) % (0.02) %

(1) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

At or for the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 1,082,406 $ 1,090,145 $ 1,089,282 $ 827,014 $ 814,128 Less: Goodwill 271,829 271,829 271,829 156,277 156,277 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 9,669 10,250 10,842 2,420 2,631 Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 800,908 $ 808,066 $ 806,611 $ 668,317 $ 655,220 Shares outstanding at end of period 64,804 64,794 64,780 50,606 50,602 Book value per share - GAAP $ 16.70 $ 16.82 $ 16.82 $ 16.34 $ 16.09 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 12.36 $ 12.47 $ 12.45 $ 13.21 $ 12.95 Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 800,908 $ 808,066 $ 806,611 $ 668,317 $ 655,220 Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 10,515,599 $ 10,374,178 $ 10,275,233 $ 8,198,056 $ 8,172,479 Less: Goodwill 271,829 271,829 271,829 156,277 156,277 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 9,669 10,250 10,842 2,420 2,631 Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 10,234,101 $ 10,092,099 $ 9,992,562 $ 8,039,359 $ 8,013,571 Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.29 % 10.51 % 10.60 % 10.09 % 9.96 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 7.83 % 8.01 % 8.07 % 8.31 % 8.18 % Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Net income - GAAP $ 28,746 $ 29,117 $ 15,929 $ 22,170 $ 22,289 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 1,104,145 $ 1,090,613 $ 1,095,913 $ 822,001 $ 807,956 Less: Average goodwill 271,829 271,829 265,409 156,277 156,277 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 9,982 10,569 10,851 2,544 2,758 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 822,334 $ 808,215 $ 819,653 $ 663,180 $ 648,921 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 10.33 % 10.71 % 5.89 % 10.70 % 10.94 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 13.87 % 14.45 % 7.88 % 13.26 % 13.63 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio Total noninterest expense $ 47,811 $ 45,068 $ 49,959 $ 35,550 $ 37,207 Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 581 593 596 210 211 Merger-related expenses 3,488 — 4,585 710 1,072 Long term debt extinguishment costs — — — — 831 Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 43,742 $ 44,475 $ 44,778 $ 34,630 $ 35,093 Net interest income $ 80,285 $ 80,302 $ 70,388 $ 59,029 $ 59,338 Total noninterest income 7,233 7,063 6,780 5,864 5,469 Total revenue 87,518 87,365 77,168 64,893 64,807 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 395 382 346 213 157 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 87,913 $ 87,747 $ 77,514 $ 65,106 $ 64,964 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 49.76 % 50.69 % 57.77 % 53.19 % 54.02 %

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Net income - GAAP $ 73,792 $ 72,871 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 1,096,936 $ 786,642 Less: Average goodwill 269,713 156,277 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 10,464 2,975 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 816,759 $ 627,390 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 8.99 % 12.39 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 12.08 % 15.53 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio Total noninterest expense $ 142,838 $ 105,207 Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,770 658 Merger-related expenses 8,073 1,072 Long term debt extinguishment costs — 831 Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 132,995 $ 102,646 Net interest income $ 230,975 $ 175,806 Noninterest income 21,076 16,497 Total revenue $ 252,051 $ 192,303 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 1,124 487 Less: Gains on sales of investment securities — 9 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 253,175 $ 192,781 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 52.53 % 53.24 %

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income

(Unaudited)